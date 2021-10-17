 Skip to content
(Fox 5 San Diego)   Goodness gracious   (fox5sandiego.com) divider line
    More: Cool, Sky, Meteorite, Comet, Atmosphere, American Meteor Society, Earth, Meteor shower, The Fireballs  
Excelsior
‘’ 1 hour ago  
proton
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Miss Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fly Catcher
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hasn't anyone seen a meteor before? They happen almost every day!
 
thy crotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
its a streetlight
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm still wondering about the bright green daylight one I saw driving east towards Death Valley.  Satellite? It left a smoke or very persistent vapor trail, but presumably was coming in fast enough to burn up.  Unless they make high-altitude signal flares and test them there.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fly Catcher: Hasn't anyone seen a meteor before? They happen almost every day!


Really? Post up a video of it happening in from of you before the thread closes.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We get hit with 100 tons of that stuff every day and the government has yet to write the first littering citation for whatever is dumping it on us.
 
Ian Corrigible
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was there a sonic boom?  If so, did it go boom boody-boom boody-boom boody-boom, boody-boom boody-boom boody-boom-boom-boom?
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Katy Perry is in town?

chewd
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Bslim: Katy Perry is in town?

My wife insists that that is NOT how boobs work.

I think she's just holding out on me.
 
My Klezmer Metal Cover Band
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

SwiftFox: I'm still wondering about the bright green daylight one I saw driving east towards Death Valley.  Satellite? It left a smoke or very persistent vapor trail, but presumably was coming in fast enough to burn up.  Unless they make high-altitude signal flares and test them there.


It's a fair question, Swift. Being geeky, possessed of good glass and, often enough, posted up in places without much light pollution (or weed), I've seen a boatload of meteors - including many, many green ones.

Different shiat makes different colors when it burns. The green is most likely nickel.

I don't remember ever seeing any kind of smoke or vaporized-meteor trail, though. So it was probably aliens.
 
apathy2673
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
ROGER CLEMENS IS COMING BACK!!!
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
goodncold
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
A swing and a miss.

One of these days!
 
stuffy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Gee didn't think have Taco Bell before a flight was that big a deal.
 
GRCooper
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
