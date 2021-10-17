 Skip to content
(WFAA Fort Worth)   Next job category experiencing COVID burnout: Judges. "I just did a probate of a guy... his dying words were, 'I wish I had got the shot'"   (wfaa.com) divider line
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
...so who got the mobile home?
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: ...so who got the mobile home?


Dibs on the manure pit.
 
Saborlas [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Summoner101
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Farked around.

Found out.

/the dead guy
//not the judge
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
To be fair, I'd take death over living in Amarillo too.

I've been stuck in that shiathole a couple of times.

Prius broke down, got a tow back to Amarillo. Hit a deer in NM in rental car, 600 mile tow to Amarillo. Drop off wrecked car at the airport "your problem now!"

Uber to pick up company prius from Toyota.
 
tuxq
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Say the line, dying covid patient!
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I'm glad all those 'vaccine regret' guys are dead

It's the other people I'm concerned about

The people they killed, or put out of work, or even us, the people they put through hell
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Screw that.  Just burn it all like scarlet fever.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Why would a joyous outcome cause burnout?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

lilbjorn: Why would a joyous outcome cause burnout?


Even when someone you hate dies, you have to fill out the boring paperwork.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The sad part is that we won't learn shiat from this. Maybe not next year...but in some future year...some idiot, just like Donald Trump did, is going to try to save money and eliminate funding for the people who fight pandemics.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I held the hand of a dying journalist, he was all sad and crying and his last words were "I wish I hadn't written up people who made up fake quotes." True story.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: I held the hand of a dying journalist, he was all sad and crying and his last words were "I wish I hadn't written up people who made up fake quotes." True story.


Was he a big guy with tears in his eyes, but you could tell that he wasn't a crier?
 
chapmangregio
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Has anyone of you ever heard anyone say, "I wish I HADN'T gotten the shot"?
 
hlehmann
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I've had to stand (figuratively) before a probate judge since the pandemic started.  From what I can see pretty much everything is done via Zoom or the equivalent. You join a Zoom meeting, the court clerk, who also seems to be working from home, checks you in, your attorney who works from an office a thousand miles from you also gets checked in, etc.
 
Biledriver
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Well, you have to all the way to the shot place and roll up your sleeve.  Ain't nobody got time for that.

Maybe if the nurse was like that music album nurse and she said "Check out these guns" to the other nurses and they giggled.  And then the nurse says "I hope the needle doesn't break on the guns.  What guns".

I might go down there.  They'd have to say something nice about the truck too.  That's titanium in that lift kit.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

chapmangregio: Has anyone of you ever heard anyone say, "I wish I HADN'T gotten the shot"?


JFK.

Too soon?
 
the unabomber was right [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

chapmangregio: Has anyone of you ever heard anyone say, "I wish I HADN'T gotten the shot"?


I wish I hadn't gotten the second shot one day before I had to work because my shiatty employer at the time refused to allow paid time off to get vaccinated.

They still don't allow time off to get the vaccine, they just aren't my employer any more.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Have you ever wished that all the stupid people would just kill themselves?

They're doing it.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

chapmangregio: Has anyone of you ever heard anyone say, "I wish I HADN'T gotten the shot"?


oh yeah
my wife talked her dumb farking family into getting both shots and all we've heard since is crazier and crazier conspiracy theories
 
howdoibegin
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
they're not allowed to call the parents that sit close to Johnny to tell them he has COVID

That's farking bananas. There's freedom of choice and then there's commitment to stupidity. I'm hard pressed to think of places on earth that are more backwards. At least in repressive theocracies, the stupidity is the result of deliberate barriers to education. Texas is a place where there's literally no excuse for such an astoundingly dumb general will.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Judge Tanner said they've also seen a lot of sick kids in school. And she, like many other leaders, educators and parents, question the rules coming from the state.

"The teachers are not even allowed to do contact tracing. If they send Johnny home with COVID, they're not allowed to call the parents that sit close to Johnny to tell them he has COVID," she said.

1. Pay top dollar to spread rumours that the COVID vaccine is a Jewish plot to poison Americans.

2. Allow COVID to spread unchecked.

3. When people drop dead, blame the Jews for not letting people kill themselves with massive overdoses of animal dewormer.

4. Thrust your guys back into office in Austin.

5. Avoid the risk of something truly catastrophic---Texas imposing an income tax or meaningful residency requirements, allowing you, out-of-state donor, to go on defrauding blue-state tax authorities.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

chapmangregio: Has anyone of you ever heard anyone say, "I wish I HADN'T gotten the shot"?


Nicki Minaj'S cousin?
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: chapmangregio: Has anyone of you ever heard anyone say, "I wish I HADN'T gotten the shot"?

oh yeah
my wife talked her dumb farking family into getting both shots and all we've heard since is crazier and crazier conspiracy theories



And yet they're alive to spew those conspiracies.

But maybe that's a bad thing.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

jmr61: moothemagiccow: chapmangregio: Has anyone of you ever heard anyone say, "I wish I HADN'T gotten the shot"?

oh yeah
my wife talked her dumb farking family into getting both shots and all we've heard since is crazier and crazier conspiracy theories


And yet they're alive to spew those conspiracies.

But maybe that's a bad thing.


Hon I hate to break it to you but I'm about 100,000 steps ahead of you on the "my wife's family are colossal farking morons" journey
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
A friend and neighbor found out yesterday.  Her 10 year old plays hockey with mine.

The person who broke the news of this on Facebook followed that post immediately with a bunch of anti-vax derp.

It's going to be very hard not to get all stabby if she pulls that shiat at the funeral.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

chapmangregio: Has anyone of you ever heard anyone say, "I wish I HADN'T gotten the shot"?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BlackWivesMatter
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
So few people die it's amazing that we get so many articles shoved down our throats, but whatever is necessary to try to divert attention from a failed president. Get welfare recipients man dated and get the rest of the population done.   If your vaccinated then it doesn't matter if they aren't.  It just doesn't matter anymore.
 
My Klezmer Metal Cover Band
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
And there it is.
 
mentula
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
" "The teachers are not even allowed to do contact tracing. If they send Johnny home with COVID, they're not allowed to call the parents that sit close to Johnny to tell them he has COVID," she said."

that's psychotic.
 
Exile On Beale Street
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: chapmangregio: Has anyone of you ever heard anyone say, "I wish I HADN'T gotten the shot"?

oh yeah
my wife talked her dumb farking family into getting both shots and all we've heard since is crazier and crazier conspiracy theories


Are they magnetic?
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

BlackWivesMatter: So few people die it's amazing that we get so many articles shoved down our throats, but whatever is necessary to try to divert attention from a failed president. Get welfare recipients man dated and get the rest of the population done.   If your vaccinated then it doesn't matter if they aren't.  It just doesn't matter anymore.


Can you work a "crisis actors" in there?
 
