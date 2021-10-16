 Skip to content
 
(CNN)   CNN explores what will happen if Brian Laundrie isn't found soon. Besides giving them more time to keep milking this story for everything it's worth, I mean   (cnn.com) divider line
43
    More: Stupid, Police, Search and rescue, Constable, Sheriff, United States Coast Guard, Federal Bureau of Investigation, FBI Ten Most Wanted Fugitives, missing last month  
Kris_Romm [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The woman's death is by no means anything that should be dismissed or forgotten about, but for heaven's sake, aren't there tons of other criminals you can chase, who likely AREN'T alligator food by this point, with the money being spent on this manhunt?
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's not like he's a missing airplane.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Kris_Romm: The woman's death is by no means anything that should be dismissed or forgotten about, but for heaven's sake, aren't there tons of other criminals you can chase, who likely AREN'T alligator food by this point, with the money being spent on this manhunt?


You monster: she was WHITE, PRETTY, AND AN INFLUENCER!!!
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
CNN: we cannot milk this story anymore. We are losing  viewers doing this missing cute blonde woman influencer story with no closure
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

kkinnison: CNN: we cannot milk this story anymore. We are losing  viewers doing this missing cute blonde woman influencer story with no closure


Maybe they can link this story to MH370?
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is Anna Nicole Smith still dead?
 
ongbok
‘’ 1 hour ago  

syrynxx: Is Anna Nicole Smith still dead?


Is her anus still unremarkable?
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
They could have Chris Cillizza explain to us why this is bad for Biden
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Laundrie is currently being digested by a large gator.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Kris_Romm: The woman's death is by no means anything that should be dismissed or forgotten about, but for heaven's sake, aren't there tons of other criminals you can chase, who likely AREN'T alligator food by this point, with the money being spent on this manhunt?

You monster: she was WHITE, PRETTY, AND AN INFLUENCER!!!


Was she an influencer? She wanted to be for sure, but she had less followers than my dog before she went missing.
 
barneyrubble
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
In other news 30 people murdered in Detroit, Chicago  and New York
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

kkinnison: CNN: we cannot milk this story anymore. We are losing  viewers doing this missing cute blonde woman influencer story with no closure


Maybe they can pay Brian Laundrie to kill again?
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

NuclearPenguins: It's not like he's a missing airplane.


maybe he found the airplane, or knows where it is?

how will they know unless they find him?!
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Kris_Romm: The woman's death is by no means anything that should be dismissed or forgotten about, but for heaven's sake, aren't there tons of other criminals you can chase, who likely AREN'T alligator food by this point, with the money being spent on this manhunt?

You monster: she was WHITE, PRETTY, AND AN INFLUENCER!!!


considering the effort expended, I'd say she still is an "influencer"
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
He somehow got a seat on MH370.
 
Anderson's Pooper
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

ongbok: syrynxx: Is Anna Nicole Smith still dead?

Is her anus still unremarkable?


Oddly, it's gotten more remarkable with the passage of time.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Kris_Romm: The woman's death is by no means anything that should be dismissed or forgotten about, but for heaven's sake, aren't there tons of other criminals you can chase, who likely AREN'T alligator food by this point, with the money being spent on this manhunt?

You monster: she was WHITE, PRETTY, AND AN INFLUENCER!!!

Was she an influencer? She wanted to be for sure, but she had less followers than my dog before she went missing.


well at least 1 fewer, especially when he was out for "walks".

/meaning your dog
 
jackandwater
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I don't  think he is even in that park/reserve in Floriduh.  And yes, I am to the point I don't  really give a rat's arse about either of them.

\\I watch way too much news...
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

barneyrubble: In other news 30 people murdered in Detroit, Chicago  and New York


geez, that Laundrie guy gets around!
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Nobody would care if she wasn't a pretty white girl.
 
Abox
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
If he's not found soon there's a risk of more debit card fraud.
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Ask Eric Rudolph.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

syrynxx: Is Anna Nicole Smith still dead?


Ask Generalissimo Francisco Franco, he'd know.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
There's a golden Free Crime tablet somewhere in the reserve.  If he finds it, he can use it for any current or future crime.  He'll be unstoppable.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Dog th Bounty hunter will get his ankle wrapped and will be back on the case, bro. As long as the grift goes, he'll be on the case.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
If he turns up alive and hijacks an airplane CNN will lose its collective mind
 
borg
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
If they don't find him soon only dried bones that animals scattered will be left.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It's not like he killed someone
It's not like he drove a spiteful spear into her side
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Kris_Romm: The woman's death is by no means anything that should be dismissed or forgotten about, but for heaven's sake, aren't there tons of other criminals you can chase, who likely AREN'T alligator food by this point, with the money being spent on this manhunt?

You monster: she was WHITE, PRETTY, AND AN INFLUENCER!!!


That is a culture that is catered to.
 
ongbok
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
We need Robert Stack and Unsolved Mysteries. I swear, whenever they featured a story, within a few weeks they had an update about how minutes after the episode aired, their switchboards lit up with tips that lead to the arrest of the person.

Where is Robert Stack!!!!?
 
Koodz
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: Laundrie is currently being digested by a large gator.


Search Crews Continue To Look For Obviously Dead Hikers
Youtube m5ROoNT7-ZI
 
Petey4335
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Kris_Romm: The woman's death is by no means anything that should be dismissed or forgotten about, but for heaven's sake, aren't there tons of other criminals you can chase, who likely AREN'T alligator food by this point, with the money being spent on this manhunt?

You monster: she was WHITE, PRETTY, AND AN INFLUENCER!!!


Fark user imageView Full Size


/finally saw the damn movie, up to this scene. Had nothing better to do on my plane ride today. Landed not long after he danced on scene. Had to stop after the gunshot. Maybe ill finish it. Shrug.
 
Jubal Harshaw Sr
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: Laundrie is currently being digested by a large gator.


He was never in that swamp
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Petey4335: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Kris_Romm: The woman's death is by no means anything that should be dismissed or forgotten about, but for heaven's sake, aren't there tons of other criminals you can chase, who likely AREN'T alligator food by this point, with the money being spent on this manhunt?

You monster: she was WHITE, PRETTY, AND AN INFLUENCER!!!

[Fark user image 425x239]

/finally saw the damn movie, up to this scene. Had nothing better to do on my plane ride today. Landed not long after he danced on scene. Had to stop after the gunshot. Maybe ill finish it. Shrug.


I found the movie interesting but it feels like it was written by an incel.
 
bughunter
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
He's not in that swamp.  His parents told the police, "He said he was going hiking and he liked to hike there."

Plausible bullshiat.

He's comfortably in someplace like Mexico by now.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
He was never in that preserve. If he was, he went there to die, not to live. Living in a Florida swamp without proper shelter would be worse than prison.
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

barneyrubble: In other news 30 people murdered in Detroit, Chicago  and New York


But they were all solved quickly and obviously.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Kris_Romm: The woman's death is by no means anything that should be dismissed or forgotten about, but for heaven's sake, aren't there tons of other criminals you can chase, who likely AREN'T alligator food by this point, with the money being spent on this manhunt?

You monster: she was WHITE, PRETTY, AND AN INFLUENCER!!!

Was she an influencer? She wanted to be for sure, but she had less followers than my dog before she went missing.


Is there a minimum to qualify?

"...but you fark one sheep!"
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

FloriduhGuy: He was never in that preserve. If he was, he went there to die, not to live. Living in Florida without proper shelter would be worse than prison.


ftfy
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Mosquitoes the size of cats
 
swankywanky
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Kris_Romm: The woman's death is by no means anything that should be dismissed or forgotten about, but for heaven's sake, aren't there tons of other criminals you can chase, who likely AREN'T alligator food by this point, with the money being spent on this manhunt?

You monster: she was WHITE, PRETTY, AND AN INFLUENCER!!!

Was she an influencer? She wanted to be for sure, but she had less followers than my dog before she went missing.


Omg your dog is missing?

Is she pretty and blonde? If so, CNN will be all over the story.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I wouldn't know anything about this, if it wasn't for Fark.
 
