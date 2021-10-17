 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Denver Post)   Truck driver who lost his brakes and used vehicles stuck in Denver traffic to slow his vehicle instead of a runaway truck ramp found guilty of 22 felonies and faces decades in prison   (denverpost.com) divider line
44
    More: Followup, Jury, Prosecutor, Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, Lawyer, Truck, Common law, Judge, Not proven  
•       •       •

1902 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Oct 2021 at 4:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



44 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Gorsuch would have advocated the death penalty for him damaging the precious, precious company truck.
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
This guy gets decades in prison for poor judgment, and trump is still free to kill democracy? Well there it is - that's what's wrong with our nation in a nutshell.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
and the people that 'trained' him, forced him to punch down a unrealistically 'on time' list that basically requires them to speed to meet corporate standards... and put him behind the wheel for min wage get off with nothing.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

optikeye: and the people that 'trained' him, forced him to punch down a unrealistically 'on time' list that basically requires them to speed to meet corporate standards... and put him behind the wheel for min wage get off with nothing.


They lost that load of wood, and the truck! Sure, they were insured, but that's profit they didn't make!
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I live in Denver and have been on that road hundreds of times. They have signs going down the mountains into Denver.

live.staticflickr.comView Full Size



denver.cbslocal.comView Full Size


He was a fool!
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So the guy stopped with brake problems? And kept going anyway? And passed a runaway ramp?

Fark me, first, I've had.my brakes go spongy in a PASSENGER CAR and that's not a fun thing. You pull over and stay pulled over for awhile.

Remember: if he'd stayed on that pass, the WORST THAT WOULD HAVE HAPPENED is he loses his job. As a truck driver with a CDL, who can go get another job.

So, while I don't know if 20+ years in prison is the solution, I do know this goes beyond "accident".
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another article has a video of him passing the runaway exit.

I70 Colorado moments before the accident, driver misses ramp.
Youtube COdOFh-St6o
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: Another article has a video of him passing the runaway exit.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/COdOFh-S​t6o?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=56&enablejsa​pi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com​&widgetid=1]


Where those guys from scotland? Because I heard was 'eeeeeye fooken ick gonnee eeeet ear misssie rampp theeer'
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stephen_Falken: This guy gets decades in prison for poor judgment, and trump is still free to kill democracy? Well there it is - that's what's wrong with our nation in a nutshell.


Rent free.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

optikeye: Carter Pewterschmidt: Another article has a video of him passing the runaway exit.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/COdOFh-S​t6o?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=56&enablejsa​pi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com​&widgetid=1]

Where those guys from scotland? Because I heard was 'eeeeeye fooken ick gonnee eeeet ear misssie rampp theeer'


or Newfies.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does the trucking manual teach drivers to close their eyes just before a scary impact?
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Picklehead: I live in Denver and have been on that road hundreds of times. They have signs going down the mountains into Denver.

[live.staticflickr.com image 320x240]


[denver.cbslocal.com image 559x327]

He was a fool!


In the video posted above you can see him blow right past the second sign.
 
fat boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Me an' Earl was haulin' chickens
On a flatbed out of Wiggins
And we'd spent all night on the uphill side
Of 37 miles of hell
Called Wolf Creek Pass
Which is up on the Great Divide
We was settin' there suckin' toothpicks
An' drinkin' Nehis and onion soup mix
And I says, "Earl, let's mail a card to mother
And then send them chickens on down to the other side
Yeah, let's give 'em a ride"
Wolf Creek Pass, way up on the Great Divide
Truckin' on down the other side
Well, Earl put down his bottle
Mashed his foot down on the throttle
And then a couple'a boobs
With a thousand cubes
In a 1948 Peterbilt screamed to life
We woke up the chickens
We roared up offa that shoulder
Sprayin' pine cones, rocks, and boulders
And put four hundred head
Of them Rhode Island Reds
And a couple a' burnt-out roosters on the line
Look out below
'Cause here we go
Wolf Creek Pass, way up on the Great Divide
Truckin' on down the other side
Well, we commenced a-truckin'
And them hens commenced a-cluckin'
And then Earl took out a match
And scratched his pants
And lit up the unused half of a dollar cigar and took a puff
Says "My, ain't this pretty up here"
I says, "Earl, this hill can spill us
You better slow down or you gonna kill us
Just make one mistake
And it's the pearly gates
For them 85 crates
Of USDA-approved cluckers
You wanna hit second?"
Wolf Creek Pass, way up on the Great Divide
Truckin' on down the other side
Well, Earl grabbed on the shifter
And he stabbed her into fifth gear
And then the chromium plated
Fully illuminated
Genuine accessory shift knob
Come right off in his hand
I says, "You wanna screw that thing back on, Earl?"
He was tryin' to thread it on there
When the fire fell off a' his cigar
And dropped on down
Sorta rolled around
And then lit in the cuff of Earl's pants
And burned a hole in his sock
Yeah, sorta set him right on fire
I looked on outta the window
And I started countin' phone poles
Goin' by at the rate of four to the seventh power
Well I put two and two together
And added 12 and carried five
And come up with 22 thousand
Telephone poles an hour
I looked at Earl and his eyes was wide
His lip was curled, and his leg was fried
And his hand was froze to the wheel
Like a tongue to a sled in the middle of a blizzard
I says, Earl, "I'm not the type to complain
But the time has come for me to explain
That if you don't apply some brake real soon
They're gonna have to pick us up
With a stick and a spoon"
Well, Earl reared back
And cocked his leg
Stepped down as hard as he could on the brake
And the pedal went clear to the floor
And stayed right there on the floor
And he says it was sorta like steppin' on a plum
Well, from there on down
It just wasn't real pretty
It was hairpin county
And switchback city
One of 'em looked like a can full'a worms
Another one looked like malaria germs
Right in the middle of the whole damn show
Was a real nice tunnel
Now wouldn't you know
Sign says clearance to the 12-foot line
But the chickens was stacked to 13-nine
Well we shot that tunnel at a hundred-and-ten
Like gas through a funnel and eggs through a hen
We took that top row of chickens off
Slicker than scum off a Louisiana swamp
Went down and around and around and down
We run outta ground at the edge of town
Bashed into the side of a feed store
In downtown Pagosa Springs
Wolf Creek Pass, way up on the Great Divide
Truckin' on down the other side
Wolf Creek Pass, way up on the Great Divide
Truckin' on down the other side
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
: Stephen_Falken: This guy gets decades in prison for poor judgment, and trump is still free to kill democracy? Well there it is - that's what's wrong with our nation in a nutshell.

Rent free.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: Stephen_Falken: This guy gets decades in prison for poor judgment, and trump is still free to kill democracy? Well there it is - that's what's wrong with our nation in a nutshell.

Rent free.


Name checks

Semi related (*snk*) I remember heading home from work here in the high country of the Black Hills a couple months ago and some dumbfark assflap farkpuddle shiatheel tourists in a land yacht towing a toy hauler stopped right in front of the runaway truck ramp. I was so jaw agape I didnt even think to snap a pic and call the fuzz.

If you're that type of breathtakingly stupid please just stay home. Or go chug a hemlockacolada
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: Another article has a video of him passing the runaway exit.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/COdOFh-S​t6o?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=56&enablejsa​pi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com​&widgetid=1]


Yeah.  He can go fark himself.  He was already in trouble before he chose to ignore the ramp positioned where it would have been almost automatic for his truck to end up taking it even if he'd been personally incapacitated as he approached it.
 
scanman61
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: Another article has a video of him passing the runaway exit.

[YouTube video: I70 Colorado moments before the accident, driver misses ramp.]


Holy fark....at :30 seconds he's drifting that rig through a trun
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Salmon: optikeye: Carter Pewterschmidt: Another article has a video of him passing the runaway exit.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/COdOFh-S​t6o?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=56&enablejsa​pi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com​&widgetid=1]

Where those guys from scotland? Because I heard was 'eeeeeye fooken ick gonnee eeeet ear misssie rampp theeer'

or Newfies.


When The Accent Is Way Too Hard To Understand | BURNS NIGHT COMEDY SKETCH | The Hook
Youtube ALHmoKYinic
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nope. Any truck driver should know how to reduce speed by using the gears. He didn't have to be going 85mph because his brakes weren't working.
 
TheOtherGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stephen_Falken: This guy gets decades in prison for poor judgment, and trump is still free to kill democracy? Well there it is - that's what's wrong with our nation in a nutshell.


Well, deaths don't scale well, right?  100 is a tragedy, a million is a statistic?  Well, this guy only killed a couple dozen people.  Trump is well on his way to have direct responsibility for a million, if he doesn't already.  Naturally he's the one to ignore or forgive...
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"I thought, 'Dear God, don't let anything bad happen.' At the moment of my impact, I closed my eyes and I hugged the wheel."

Good luck everybody else.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

optikeye: Salmon: optikeye: Carter Pewterschmidt: Another article has a video of him passing the runaway exit.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/COdOFh-S​t6o?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=56&enablejsa​pi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com​&widgetid=1]

Where those guys from scotland? Because I heard was 'eeeeeye fooken ick gonnee eeeet ear misssie rampp theeer'

or Newfies.

[YouTube video: When The Accent Is Way Too Hard To Understand | BURNS NIGHT COMEDY SKETCH | The Hook]


I had an internship where housing was provided, where my roommate was from Scotland.  I couldn't understand him, he couldn't understand me, so we had practically no conversations during that six-month internship.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Picklehead: I live in Denver and have been on that road hundreds of times. They have signs going down the mountains into Denver.

[live.staticflickr.com image 320x240]


[denver.cbslocal.com image 559x327]

He was a fool!


Maybe he couldn't read English?
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: optikeye: Salmon: optikeye: Carter Pewterschmidt: Another article has a video of him passing the runaway exit.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/COdOFh-S​t6o?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=56&enablejsa​pi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com​&widgetid=1]

Where those guys from scotland? Because I heard was 'eeeeeye fooken ick gonnee eeeet ear misssie rampp theeer'

or Newfies.

[YouTube video: When The Accent Is Way Too Hard To Understand | BURNS NIGHT COMEDY SKETCH | The Hook]

I had an internship where housing was provided, where my roommate was from Scotland.  I couldn't understand him, he couldn't understand me, so we had practically no conversations during that six-month internship.


my ex (ex) was Scottish and when we up to his family home, I couldn't understand some of the older people round there. and I'm british.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: Nope. Any truck driver should know how to reduce speed by using the gears. He didn't have to be going 85mph because his brakes weren't working.


That only works if you have a Jake Brake or an exhaust brake.

Without a throttle plate, Diesel engines don't have a lot of engine braking force.
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Harry Chapin - 30,000 Pounds of Bananas
Youtube 4Uz_TQbWubs
 
Bread314
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The submitter buried the lede.  This guy broke so many rules and ended up maiming 22 people and killing 4.  Many of those were horribly burned and couldn't be rescued through the heat, twisted metal, and burning lumber.  Some remains had to be identified from dental records. This wasn't a case of his bosses giving him unreasonable deadlines or pressure.  This was a man who just didn't give a shiat.  6 of those 27 charges he was found guilty of were assault in the first degree - extreme indifference. That was for steering into more cars instead of a concrete column.

He purposely used his truck incorrectly because he liked the way the hot brakes looked (spoke of Ghost Rider) then refused to use the runaway truck ramps to stop his truck.  Colorado has a series of these emergency ramps before the accident site because its somewhat common for a semi driver coming through the mountains for the first time and not knowing how to descend properly.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Picklehead: I live in Denver and have been on that road hundreds of times. They have signs going down the mountains into Denver.

[live.staticflickr.com image 320x240]


[denver.cbslocal.com image 559x327]

He was a fool!


Probably doesn't read English.  Cuban from Texas.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Gorsuch would have advocated the death penalty for him damaging the precious, precious company truck.


as opposed to the families of the dead victims.

ftfa:
- the guy knew his brakes were melting when he pulled over prior to the collision.
- He even passed a runaway ramp after he knew he had no brakes.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Stephen_Falken: This guy gets decades in prison for poor judgment, and trump is still free to kill democracy? Well there it is - that's what's wrong with our nation in a nutshell.


Trump is the dispatcher who told the driver to get back on the road and get the delivery in...

assuming the guy at least called in when he saw his breaks melting.

/knew a guy who drove 18-wheelers for a number of years.   Dispatchers can be dicks.
 
KaneTheMediocre
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
If they were bicyclists he wouldn't be in trouble.
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

optikeye: Carter Pewterschmidt: Another article has a video of him passing the runaway exit.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/COdOFh-S​t6o?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=56&enablejsa​pi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com​&widgetid=1]

Where those guys from scotland? Because I heard was 'eeeeeye fooken ick gonnee eeeet ear misssie rampp theeer'


I'd say probably from Mexico because the accent.

When he truck misses the ramp they say something like "Mira ese Pendejo. La cagó el güey ese.  Mucho pendejo" which would be "look at that asshole. That dude farked up. What an idiot/asshole".

I couldn't understand the rest they said in Spanish before the switched back to English.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Turbo Cojones: Picklehead: I live in Denver and have been on that road hundreds of times. They have signs going down the mountains into Denver.

[live.staticflickr.com image 320x240]


[denver.cbslocal.com image 559x327]

He was a fool!

Probably doesn't read English.  Cuban from Texas.


He'd know how to cruz
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

TheOtherGuy: Stephen_Falken: This guy gets decades in prison for poor judgment, and trump is still free to kill democracy? Well there it is - that's what's wrong with our nation in a nutshell.

Well, deaths don't scale well, right?  100 is a tragedy, a million is a statistic?  Well, this guy only killed a couple dozen people.  Trump is well on his way to have direct responsibility for a million, if he doesn't already.  Naturally he's the one to ignore or forgive...


granted what will be about half of that million volunteered to die for him.

/cant feel bad for the kamikaze plague rats
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Lady J: NM Volunteer: optikeye: Salmon: optikeye: Carter Pewterschmidt: Another article has a video of him passing the runaway exit.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/COdOFh-S​t6o?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=56&enablejsa​pi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com​&widgetid=1]

Where those guys from scotland? Because I heard was 'eeeeeye fooken ick gonnee eeeet ear misssie rampp theeer'

or Newfies.

[YouTube video: When The Accent Is Way Too Hard To Understand | BURNS NIGHT COMEDY SKETCH | The Hook]

I had an internship where housing was provided, where my roommate was from Scotland.  I couldn't understand him, he couldn't understand me, so we had practically no conversations during that six-month internship.

my ex (ex) was Scottish and when we up to his family home, I couldn't understand some of the older people round there. and I'm british.


it is a completely different country.  I can barely understand French or Spanish
 
Suflig
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
essential worker
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Lady J: NM Volunteer: optikeye: Salmon: optikeye: Carter Pewterschmidt: Another article has a video of him passing the runaway exit.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/COdOFh-S​t6o?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=56&enablejsa​pi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com​&widgetid=1]

Where those guys from scotland? Because I heard was 'eeeeeye fooken ick gonnee eeeet ear misssie rampp theeer'

or Newfies.

[YouTube video: When The Accent Is Way Too Hard To Understand | BURNS NIGHT COMEDY SKETCH | The Hook]

I had an internship where housing was provided, where my roommate was from Scotland.  I couldn't understand him, he couldn't understand me, so we had practically no conversations during that six-month internship.

my ex (ex) was Scottish and when we up to his family home, I couldn't understand some of the older people round there. and I'm british.


The best part was that it was mutual.  I tend to pick up bits of accents depending on how long I stay in an area, so at that point it was a midwest/rural southeast blend.  I had to repeat myself a lot.
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

optikeye: Salmon: optikeye: Carter Pewterschmidt: Another article has a video of him passing the runaway exit.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/COdOFh-S​t6o?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=56&enablejsa​pi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com​&widgetid=1]

Where those guys from scotland? Because I heard was 'eeeeeye fooken ick gonnee eeeet ear misssie rampp theeer'

or Newfies.

[YouTube video: When The Accent Is Way Too Hard To Understand | BURNS NIGHT COMEDY SKETCH | The Hook]


Air Traffic Control - SNL
Youtube UGRcJQ9tMbY
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

puffy999: So the guy stopped with brake problems? And kept going anyway? And passed a runaway ramp?

Fark me, first, I've had.my brakes go spongy in a PASSENGER CAR and that's not a fun thing. You pull over and stay pulled over for awhile.

Remember: if he'd stayed on that pass, the WORST THAT WOULD HAVE HAPPENED is he loses his job. As a truck driver with a CDL, who can go get another job.

So, while I don't know if 20+ years in prison is the solution, I do know this goes beyond "accident".


A new job AND a nice fat settlement for wrongful termination after filing a DOT complaint. If you can prove that dispatch ordered you to ignore safety and operating guidelines, they are royally screwed in court.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: Another article has a video of him passing the runaway exit.

[YouTube video: I70 Colorado moments before the accident, driver misses ramp.]


I have to ask, why not ride shoulder? And not ram into traffic
 
waxbeans
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Picklehead: I live in Denver and have been on that road hundreds of times. They have signs going down the mountains into Denver.

[live.staticflickr.com image 320x240]


[denver.cbslocal.com image 559x327]

He was a fool!

Maybe he couldn't read English?


That's why I asked about shoulder
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Snarcoleptic_Hoosier: puffy999: So the guy stopped with brake problems? And kept going anyway? And passed a runaway ramp?

Fark me, first, I've had.my brakes go spongy in a PASSENGER CAR and that's not a fun thing. You pull over and stay pulled over for awhile.

Remember: if he'd stayed on that pass, the WORST THAT WOULD HAVE HAPPENED is he loses his job. As a truck driver with a CDL, who can go get another job.

So, while I don't know if 20+ years in prison is the solution, I do know this goes beyond "accident".

A new job AND a nice fat settlement for wrongful termination after filing a DOT complaint. If you can prove that dispatch ordered you to ignore safety and operating guidelines, they are royally screwed in court.


As long as Gorsuch isn't there...
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Turbo Cojones: Picklehead: I live in Denver and have been on that road hundreds of times. They have signs going down the mountains into Denver.

[live.staticflickr.com image 320x240]


[denver.cbslocal.com image 559x327]

He was a fool!

Probably doesn't read English.  Cuban from Texas.


3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
kendelrio
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: WastrelWay: Nope. Any truck driver should know how to reduce speed by using the gears. He didn't have to be going 85mph because his brakes weren't working.

That only works if you have a Jake Brake or an exhaust brake.

Without a throttle plate, Diesel engines don't have a lot of engine braking force.


Fark user imageView Full Size


It's called engine braking and it's the first thing I learned while getting my CDL in a nin-jake brake truck.

Engine compression, not exhaust compression.
 
Displayed 44 of 44 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.