(Seattle Times)   Apparently "died in the line of duty" includes "didn't get vaxxed and died of COVID"   (seattletimes.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
He became sick while traveling, when travel restrictions were loosening "and there was a sense that Covid was in decline," the family statement says.

"We are quite sure he would have followed the vaccine mandate direction if he had the chance. Unfortunately, he did not," the statement says.

He sounds like he was a busy guy and not some Cheeto eating basement dweller. He wasn't an anti-vaxxer or denier. He was a victim of hubris.

But please, tell us how your hate is better than other people's hate.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well, one less stupid cop
No loss
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Meh.   He could have easily gotten the vaccine.   A lot of "busy" people got the vaccine.   When you have to have the vaccine mandated for you to get it, well....
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
1 - Vaccine mandates for new employees
2 - Replace dead employees with new, vaccinated employees
3 - TA-DA!
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

too busy to get vaccinated? lol. is there anything a pig can do that you won't excuse?

/a science denier and cop? sounds like two birds w one stone to me.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Click to view previous year data

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Cause of death

Stupidity
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Part of the frustration with emergency personnel not getting vaccinated comes from the fact that the vaccine was made available to them before it was made available to the general public. (A decision I completely support) For most cops, that was back in January. Even now, emergency personnel who would not otherwise be eligible for a booster shot can get one because of their status as emergency personnel. (Another decision I completely support)  I understand what it's like to have a busy life, but if at this point they still haven't been vaccinated, it's hard to see how that's not a choice.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Anyone eligible  who hadn't received the shot by last month has no excuse.  You've had months and months to get in there and be pricked.  You can't tell me he didn't have a single day off since March?  That he worked 24 hours a day and didn't get breaks?

Hell they keep bringing in nurses at work to give shots so you can do it on your break.
 
ImpendingCynic [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
There is no such thing as an adult who isn't vaccinated "yet" - only selfish morons with a death wish.
 
elysive [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well, it looks like the guy isn't busy any more.
 
GoodCopBadCop [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Hate? Are you kidding?  I love these guys.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

It takes literally two minutes to get the vaccine.
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

They should've put doses of the vaccine in luxury cars driven by Black guys in wealthy neighborhoods.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Glad to see someone greenlit AN AGGRESSIVE PAYWALL!!1!

#notallaggressivepaywalls?
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

NO. It takes two minute and eighteen seconds. IT'S MUCH WORSE THAN YOU TRIED TO PORTRAY
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

What's the time if you do one of the drive through vac-athons?
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Depends how much the driver's had to drink.

I mean, some of those lines are serpentine!
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He chose to be "too busy" to get the shot.  He chose to die of COVID. I don't understand why he would chóose a horrible death, bit it absolutely was a choice.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I'd imagine categorizing it as in the line of duty has to do with insurance and what his family gets going forward.
To paraphrase Chris Rock -- I ain't saying it's right, but I kind of understand.
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Hi.
I'm vaccinated.  Have been for a while now.  I did not need a mandate.  I just made the decision.

That is all.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Technically they make you wait around for 15 minutes after the shot to check for after effects. So counting the trip there and back (the vaccine is practically everywhere), let's round that up to 30 minutes. Two 30 minute appointments a few days apart. No one is that busy, he was still an idiot.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Hadn't been vaccinated yet. Like he was just about to roll his sleeve up and BAM, out of nowhere the coronavirus gunned him down.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It is a cops duty to endanger the public so yeah this is a LODD.
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Cue Freddie...
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
He was one week from vaccination.
 
jpschwan
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
FTA:  according to Chief John Batiste

Fark user imageView Full Size


Wow, that guy stays human and stays busy.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Sad but I'm afraid popular culture has completely destroyed my mind...

static.seattletimes.comView Full Size


Close it up, close it up, close it up. This is something the other tour guides won't tell you. In this cellblock, Machine Gun Kelly... ...had what we call in the prison system, a " biatch." One night, in a jealous rage, Kelly took a makeshift knife, or "shiv" ... ...and cut out the biatch's eyes. -Another thing about Harriet I love-- -No, no. And as if this wasn't enough retribution for Kelly... ...the next day he and four other inmates took turns pissing... ...into the biatch's ocular cavities. This way to the cafeteria.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Hadn't been vaccinated yet. Like he was just about to roll his sleeve up and BAM, out of nowhere the coronavirus gunned him down.


Sad way to go. Better to get a shot in the line of duty.
 
ceejayoz [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Notabunny: Part of the frustration with emergency personnel not getting vaccinated comes from the fact that the vaccine was made available to them before it was made available to the general public.


This.

They did the same with masks. Demanded they get a bunch in the early days of the pandemic, then refused to wear them.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
flucto
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
If I was him I would have died from the embarrassment of wearing that bow tie long before COVID caught up with me.
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
My grandmother is a religious right anti vax type, she is currently in ICU with covid which has led to double pneumonia, but by all means avoid the vaccine to protect your immune system
 
flucto
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
He loved Colon Blow though.
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Sad,
First responders were at the top of the queue at the beginning, and will be again when
the boosters are more available.

/he may not have been the usual, "not anti-vax, but hesitant, not a rabid right winger, but listens to Carlson,
and had did his research on Facebook and not on the CDC"
//but still
///vaya con dios, bow tie trooper.
 
flucto
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Dammit, Brap
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Washington State Patrol Trooper Eric Gunderson, who died from COVID-19 at age 38 last month, was unvaccinated but likely would have gotten a vaccine this fall

Bullshiat.

If he was going to get vaccinated, he would have done it months ago.
 
chewd
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Musta got tired of winning.
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
And we trust these people to maintain order... It would be laughable, if people weren't dropping like flies... This is exactly why we say fark the police
 
ShockDiode
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Hadn't been vaccinated yet. Like he was just about to roll his sleeve up and BAM, out of nowhere the coronavirus gunned him down.


He was two days away from retirement.

/retirony
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"We are quite sure he would have followed the vaccine mandate direction if he had the chance. Unfortunately, he did not," the statement says.

So he would have gotten vaccinated if he'd lived to be forced to.  But not if he had to get the shot on his own.  Which is what he did.  And died.
 
Mithiwithi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Ackchyually they usually want you to hang around for 15 minutes after the jab to make sure you don't keel over from an allergic reaction or something.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Vaccinated in March, as soon as it became available to me.

Of course, I'm one of those believes in science people.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"He thought - we all thought - that Covid was something that happened to someone else. He was not in a high risk group," the statement says.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Never gets old...you know, like Officer Dumbass
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"Would have."  lol.  If he "would have" gotten the shot the odds of him still being alive "would have" increased.
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
American cops don't seem to care about any lives, not even their own, fascism is a horrible thing
 
