 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KTLA Los Angeles)   Private prison sued by inmate kept in isolated confinement for over a year   (ktla.com) divider line
34
    More: Interesting, Criminal justice, United Kingdom, David Bowie, Supermax, Prison, KOS Media, private prison company, Man  
•       •       •

1115 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Oct 2021 at 2:26 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



34 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Instead of punitive damages, put the prison CEO and head of prison security in solitary/isolated confinement for more than a year.

/experience has a way of changing people
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Privatized corrections and civil forfeiture are the "one-two punch" of "fark your rights".
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Private Prisons and for profit detention should never be a thing.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks for providing a comprehensive article with enough information from all sides to form my own opinions.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He says he is a U.S. citizen but lacks the necessary paperwork to prove it.

That's an interesting claim. It's possible, but how do you prove that?
 
fifthofzen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maxandgrinch: Thanks for providing a comprehensive article with enough information from all sides to form my own opinions.


Not subby, but there's a link to the L.A. Times full story at the bottom of the article. L.A. Times no longer links well to Fark.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Prove you're in the United States!
 
brilett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pierce the corporate veil.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maxandgrinch: Thanks for providing a comprehensive article with enough information from all sides to form my own opinions.


I actually only read half, I'm saving the other half for tonight; too wordy for one sitting.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everyone should read the chapter in Papillon that covers his 2 year stint in isolation. It does funny things to the mind but not funny ha ha.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How do you isolate and confine a private prison for over a year?

/well maybe if it's in space...
 
noitsnot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrmopar5287: He says he is a U.S. citizen but lacks the necessary paperwork to prove it.

That's an interesting claim. It's possible, but how do you prove that?


Adolf here thinks everyone should have carry papers.
 
starsrift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I seriously wonder how many white Americans could prove their birth country.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Holy Shiatballs.
How does a person survive and come back from a year of solitary?
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Laobaojun: Privatized corrections and civil forfeiture are the "one-two punch" of "fark your rights".


This is one of the few things I truly, deeply agree with.  This is a terrible system and should never be used.  It incentivizes authority to criminalize everything.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

noitsnot: mrmopar5287: He says he is a U.S. citizen but lacks the necessary paperwork to prove it.

That's an interesting claim. It's possible, but how do you prove that?

Adolf here thinks everyone should have carry papers.


Sure, it's required that I have my driver license with me every time I'm out operating my car in public. Aside from that, I've got a US passport so that's in a database and is de jure proof that I'm a citizen.
 
alienated
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: He says he is a U.S. citizen but lacks the necessary paperwork to prove it.

That's an interesting claim. It's possible, but how do you prove that?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
insolent_bystander
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

alienated: mrmopar5287: He says he is a U.S. citizen but lacks the necessary paperwork to prove it.

That's an interesting claim. It's possible, but how do you prove that?

[Fark user image image 300x300]


Beat me to it. Maybe he was from east LA.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: He says he is a U.S. citizen but lacks the necessary paperwork to prove it.

That's an interesting claim. It's possible, but how do you prove that?


Prove you're not a terrorist.  Until you can do so I'm going to assume you are one.

/ We already knew you were a Trump fellating a-hole.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

starsrift: I seriously wonder how many white Americans could prove their birth country.


It's on your birth certificate.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

hlehmann: Prove you're not a terrorist.  Until you can do so I'm going to assume you are one.


Proving a negative is entirely the opposite of proving a positive. The burden is entirely on him to prove he's a US citizen.
 
nytmare
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

aungen: Laobaojun: Privatized corrections and civil forfeiture are the "one-two punch" of "fark your rights".

This is one of the few things I truly, deeply agree with.  This is a terrible system and should never be used.  It incentivizes authority to criminalize everything.


And it incentivizes private companies to lobby or bribe lawmakers or judges to criminalize everything.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

aungen: Laobaojun: Privatized corrections and civil forfeiture are the "one-two punch" of "fark your rights".

This is one of the few things I truly, deeply agree with.  This is a terrible system and should never be used.  It incentivizes authority to criminalize everything.


Steal from the weak.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Is "isolated confinement" the same as "solitary confinement" and the author just had a brain fart? Also, not to be callous, but there are inmates in supermax prisons who have done multiple years in AdSeg.

Why yes, they come out completely bugfark insane, why do you ask?
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: He says he is a U.S. citizen but lacks the necessary paperwork to prove it.

That's an interesting claim. It's possible, but how do you prove that?


The options are:
1) U.S. birth certificate;
2) U.S. passport;
3) Naturalization Certificate; or,
4) Certificate of Citizenship.

Most of us are not in the habit of carrying any of those documents around with us (the possible exception being the U.S. passport card) but any law enforcement agency can easily reach out to the County Registrar of your place of birth, the U.S. Department of State, or U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services to verify that you are rightly entitled to one (or more) of those documents.
 
austerity101
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Solitary confinement is torture.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I hope they get sued into bankruptcy.  Private prisons should not exist.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: mrmopar5287: He says he is a U.S. citizen but lacks the necessary paperwork to prove it.

That's an interesting claim. It's possible, but how do you prove that?

The options are:
1) U.S. birth certificate;
2) U.S. passport;
3) Naturalization Certificate; or,
4) Certificate of Citizenship.

Most of us are not in the habit of carrying any of those documents around with us (the possible exception being the U.S. passport card) but any law enforcement agency can easily reach out to the County Registrar of your place of birth, the U.S. Department of State, or U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services to verify that you are rightly entitled to one (or more) of those documents.


You DO NOT NEED TO CARRY PAPERS.  Please don't feed the troll.
 
scanman61
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Is "isolated confinement" the same as "solitary confinement" and the author just had a brain fart? Also, not to be callous, but there are inmates in supermax prisons who have done multiple years in AdSeg.


After being tried and convicted of a crime.

The guy in TFA wasn't being incarcerated, he was being "detained".  No charges, no trial.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: mrmopar5287: He says he is a U.S. citizen but lacks the necessary paperwork to prove it.

That's an interesting claim. It's possible, but how do you prove that?

The options are:
1) U.S. birth certificate;
2) U.S. passport;
3) Naturalization Certificate; or,
4) Certificate of Citizenship.

Most of us are not in the habit of carrying any of those documents around with us (the possible exception being the U.S. passport card) but any law enforcement agency can easily reach out to the County Registrar of your place of birth, the U.S. Department of State, or U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services to verify that you are rightly entitled to one (or more) of those documents.


The LA Times story details: "Murillo says he is entitled to U.S. citizenship through his late U.S.-born military veteran father."

Reading between the lines, he was not a citizen at birth (because that would be automatic and he wouldn't be "entitled to" US citizenship - he would already BE a citizen). That leaves me to assume his parents were not married, and the following applies if he was born in Mexico:

8 U.S.C. § 1409 paragraph (a) provides that children born to American fathers unmarried to the children's non-American mothers are considered U.S. citizens only if the father meets the "physical presence" conditions (the US citizen father has been "physically present" in the U.S. before the child's birth for a total period of at least five years, and at least two of those five years were after the U.S. citizen father's fourteenth birthday), and the father takes several actions:
1. Unless deceased, has agreed to provide financial support while the child is under the age of 18 years
2. Establish paternity by clear and convincing evidence and, while the person is under the age of 18 years:
- the person is legitimated under the law of the person's residence or domicile, and
    a) the father acknowledges paternity of the person in writing under oath, or
    b) the paternity of the person is established by adjudication of a competent court

If his dad did none of those things above, he's screwed. He cannot be an adult and gain citizenship because those things listed above have to be done before he turned 18. If his dad had done those things, he would be a citizen instead of claiming he is "entitled to" citizenship.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

noitsnot: You DO NOT NEED TO CARRY PAPERS


I never said you had to carry them. This is a case of a serious challenge for deportation, and when that happens you do have to provide them.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: noitsnot: You DO NOT NEED TO CARRY PAPERS

I never said you had to carry them. This is a case of a serious challenge for deportation, and when that happens you do have to provide them.


You can't deport a US citizen from the US.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

noitsnot: Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: mrmopar5287: He says he is a U.S. citizen but lacks the necessary paperwork to prove it.

That's an interesting claim. It's possible, but how do you prove that?

The options are:
1) U.S. birth certificate;
2) U.S. passport;
3) Naturalization Certificate; or,
4) Certificate of Citizenship.

Most of us are not in the habit of carrying any of those documents around with us (the possible exception being the U.S. passport card) but any law enforcement agency can easily reach out to the County Registrar of your place of birth, the U.S. Department of State, or U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services to verify that you are rightly entitled to one (or more) of those documents.

You DO NOT NEED TO CARRY PAPERS.  Please don't feed the troll.


No one said (or, even, implied) that you need to be carrying these papers.  In fact, I explicitly addressed that in my comment.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ less than a minute ago  

noitsnot: mrmopar5287: noitsnot: You DO NOT NEED TO CARRY PAPERS

I never said you had to carry them. This is a case of a serious challenge for deportation, and when that happens you do have to provide them.

You can't deport a US citizen from the US.


Sure you can. It's been done before.
 
Displayed 34 of 34 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.