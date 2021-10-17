 Skip to content
(Metro)   Teacher blames the "wrong contacts" for his constant staring at students' breasts   (metro.co.uk) divider line
49
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
it's ok, he's shirt-sighted
 
Fano
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
5000 pics of 2 female celebrities? You really will go blind.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Like wisdom teeth, everyone has a story about a creepy AF high school teacher. It's nice that something can finally be done about it.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
So, he's got a pair of contacts for everyday use, and another pair for looking at boobies. Got it.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Before I judge anybody, I'd have to see the breasts.
 
Candygram for Mongo
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Imagine the outrage if he had worn his coontacts.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I blame the wrong trousers for not containing my trouser snake
 
ISO15693
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Like wisdom teeth, everyone has a story about a creepy AF high school teacher. It's nice that something can finally be done about it.


A high school with students "as young as 17"?
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Grwp Llandrillo Menai? Oh. It's Wales.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
So all you need to do to get someone fired is say he looked at your boobs? I can't see that ever being abused.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I coulda sworn I was staring at her eyes!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

ISO15693: Russ1642: Like wisdom teeth, everyone has a story about a creepy AF high school teacher. It's nice that something can finally be done about it.

A high school with students "as young as 17"?


Pretty sure we're talking about British schools which has a different delineation of what counts as "grade school", "middle school", and "high school" than the US.

/not to mention, an education system that actually educates, unlike much of the US.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Glasses can make it worse..
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
townsquare.mediaView Full Size
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Me thinks there's more to this story.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Grwp Llandrillo Menai is my favorite Star Wars character.
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Other pupils complained about Taylor's bad 'appearance and hygiene' and would 'make students fail'.

My father taught a chemistry class at a local community college and he had complaints against him for being old, mean and giving bad grades. Seriously, students filed complaints because of his age.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I had a couple of female friends discuss that very subject once. You have to do a sh*tload of staring before an adult woman will actually complain. It makes them uncomfortable but as they concluded, its more or less part of life. I can only assume it takes a lot more for a younger female to speak up against an authority figure but there we are.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I thought all Brits had the strabismus and were never held responsible for appearing to look in a certain direction.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I swear to GOD her eyes were the size of nipples!
 
blodyholy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
2 and some years change to fire the guy? Really?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: I blame the wrong trousers for not containing my trouser snake


upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: ISO15693: Russ1642: Like wisdom teeth, everyone has a story about a creepy AF high school teacher. It's nice that something can finally be done about it.

A high school with students "as young as 17"?

Pretty sure we're talking about British schools which has a different delineation of what counts as "grade school", "middle school", and "high school" than the US.

/not to mention, an education system that actually educates, unlike much of the US.


Which has nothing to do with the story since Grwp Llandrillo Menai is a college and the article even mentions the fact it is a college.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: So all you need to do to get someone fired is say he looked at your boobs? I can't see that ever being abused.


Well, I'm pretty sure they must identify as being male first.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: I coulda sworn I was staring at her eyes!

[Fark user image 425x424] [View Full Size image _x_]


Her coke bottle glasses refracted my gaze to her eyes.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: ISO15693: Russ1642: Like wisdom teeth, everyone has a story about a creepy AF high school teacher. It's nice that something can finally be done about it.

A high school with students "as young as 17"?

Pretty sure we're talking about British schools which has a different delineation of what counts as "grade school", "middle school", and "high school" than the US.

/not to mention, an education system that actually educates, unlike much of the US.


I wouldn't vouch for a school system unless I was farking positive it was excellent.
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Should've worn sunglasses.
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Once had a teacher in middle school who would always put all the girls in the front couple of rows of the class. Wonder what would happen now.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Like wisdom teeth, everyone has a story about a creepy AF high school teacher. It's nice that something can finally be done about it.


Yes, thank God there is a way for students to gang up on teachers they don't like with subjective accusations.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Like wisdom teeth, everyone has a story about a creepy AF high school teacher. It's nice that something can finally be done about it.


Ours was in Middle School.  Messed up thing was he was actaully one of the sex ed teachers.  The other Sex Ed teacher hated his guts.

Guy would drop pencils on the floor and make the girls pick them up, so they would have to bend over, and was always jingling his keys/coins in his pocket.

This was the 90s so nothing ever got done, but I am certain that the other Health/Sex Ed teacher, who all the local churches tried to get constantly fired because she was a lesbian, was documenting everything the bastard did, and would always get a pissed look on her face when she saw the other guy.  Of course it being the 90s in a red state no one listened to her.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: Unobtanium: I blame the wrong trousers for not containing my trouser snake

[upload.wikimedia.org image 259x381]


Yes, that was the reference
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

kabloink: Other pupils complained about Taylor's bad 'appearance and hygiene' and would 'make students fail'.

My father taught a chemistry class at a local community college and he had complaints against him for being old, mean and giving bad grades. Seriously, students filed complaints because of his age.


I did some academic upgrading a few years ago and the kids (kids to me anyway) would complain the tests were too hard. Several times they went to the dean and got the teachers to let them take the tests again. I couldn't believe it because never have I done poorly on a test and blamed a teacher for it.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Jeez.

First, you can't fark the students. Then you can't even touch them.

Now you can't even look at them?

It's madness, I tell you.
 
Fano
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size

Did he lecture just. Like. THIS?
 
Russ1642
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: Russ1642: Like wisdom teeth, everyone has a story about a creepy AF high school teacher. It's nice that something can finally be done about it.

Yes, thank God there is a way for students to gang up on teachers they don't like with subjective accusations.


The stuff I saw in high school would get your ass canned instantly these days. But go on and pretend the problem is entirely in the minds of overly sensitive young girls.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It really is one of god/nature's big jokes the way they just pull the eyes.
 
Dennis_Moore
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Get a good look, Costanza?
 
fat boy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
owned.lvView Full Size


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
fat boy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
media.makeameme.orgView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Sexy Jesus: Russ1642: Like wisdom teeth, everyone has a story about a creepy AF high school teacher. It's nice that something can finally be done about it.

Yes, thank God there is a way for students to gang up on teachers they don't like with subjective accusations.

The stuff I saw in high school would get your ass canned instantly these days. But go on and pretend the problem is entirely in the minds of overly sensitive young girls.


Not pretending anything. I don't pretend rape does not exist, despite all the thousands of cases where people were falsely accused. It got so bad in GA they changed the law so that you can't be charged with statutory rape solely on victim testimony. There is a book on it, and accusations against teachers, or the threat thereof, over bad grades was right at the top of the list.  15 year olds do not have finely tuned senses of justice or empathy. Ultimately, all of this was at the expense of actual victims.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: [townsquare.media image 850x566]


It bugs me that they misspelled Caesar multiple times on that blackboard.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Maybe the girls should dress more appropriately.


*ducks, runs for cover.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

kabloink: Other pupils complained about Taylor's bad 'appearance and hygiene' and would 'make students fail'.

My father taught a chemistry class at a local community college and he had complaints against him for being old, mean and giving bad grades. Seriously, students filed complaints because of his age.


My mom had a professor in his late 70's. Spry guy, active, upbeat.
I had a professor in his early 60's who moved at zombie-pace and spoke as fast/energetically.
It's not the age, specifically, that can be an issue. It's how lethargic the person, and therefore the lesson, is.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: Russ1642: Sexy Jesus: Russ1642: Like wisdom teeth, everyone has a story about a creepy AF high school teacher. It's nice that something can finally be done about it.

Yes, thank God there is a way for students to gang up on teachers they don't like with subjective accusations.

The stuff I saw in high school would get your ass canned instantly these days. But go on and pretend the problem is entirely in the minds of overly sensitive young girls.

Not pretending anything. I don't pretend rape does not exist, despite all the thousands of cases where people were falsely accused. It got so bad in GA they changed the law so that you can't be charged with statutory rape solely on victim testimony. There is a book on it, and accusations against teachers, or the threat thereof, over bad grades was right at the top of the list.  15 year olds do not have finely tuned senses of justice or empathy. Ultimately, all of this was at the expense of actual victims.


And all of a sudden you're talking about rape and false rape accusations! What the fark is going on in your head? Also, "there is a book on it" is meaningless support for an argument. Back to the actual topic of discussion, when a teacher does creepy things and makes half of his students so uncomfortable that they worry about going to class it's a big problem. Women aren't putting up with this shiat anymore and that's a GOOD THING. But you go back to reminiscing about a time where women knew their place and knew to keep quiet for their own good.
 
Sasquach
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

fat boy: [media.makeameme.org image 250x250]


Wouldn't a "perv" be like....staring at an infected toenail? Or at the folds of her elbow?
 
Displayed 49 of 49 comments

