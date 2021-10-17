 Skip to content
Old and busted: moving a black woman to the back of the bus. New hotness: moving a black woman to the back of a plane
16
•       •       •

‘’ 1 hour ago  
White men also don't think they have to wear masks, from what I've seen at my local convenience stores.

Second-biggest group is men who are POC.

I don't know that it's their color, but having a penis seems to work.

Meanwhile, we women once again must pick up the pieces of the carnage they leave in their wake.
 
1funguy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Hmmm...
Let's take out gender, race, and anything else that changes opinions on these issues.

Are they / you / me being an asshole?

On the downside, the REAL assholes who are asked that question will inevitably answer "No. I am not the asshole.

So, we have to have laws that determine asshole-ish behavior. And lawsuits. And lawyers. And jury's.

And we wonder how we change it.

Don't be an asshole.
 
Snort
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Assholery crosses racial and sex classes.
 
cptcaveman [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Or as alternate explanation, the male flight attendant was simply trying to de-escalate the situation when the purser (I.e. the female attendant with a lot more experience) saw what was going on and dealt with the situation in a professional manner. Teachable moment for the new guy but we can do without the racist rants here.
 
misanthroptimist57
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

It could be worse. We men only commit 90% or so of violent crime...oh...wait.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Isn't it safer to be in the back part of the plane?

Maybe it was something to do with window seat, or service time.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Are masks not required on flights anymore?
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
fark wearing a mask.
 
lithven
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
As much as some people like to denigrate flight attendants, such as by calling them sky waitresses, it's really obvious when you have a really good one vs a bad one. I've been on flights with nothing but bad ones and some of the passengers were barely in their seats for taxi, takeoff, and landing. Good ones shut all that crap down with a please and a smile that says to even the drunkest loud mouth that it isn't a request and arguing isn't an option.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
That Aussie bastard Jim Jefferies has a bit aboot this, except with a black man.

/ who also happens to be ghey
 
SuperSeriousMan
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

cptcaveman: Or as alternate explanation...


Know how we know you didn't watch the videos?

It was not a "teaching moment", it was literal racism on the part of the flight attendant and the entitled passenger.
 
TheOtherGuy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

I don't see masks on anyone but little old ladies and healthcare workers anymore - other than in the mirror; I didn't make it this far in to die from Delta, and it's clear that trusting the vaccine as a solid floor rather than a safety net for the trapeze is foolish.  And if it does get me, at least I can go without the guilt of thinking of the people I probably exposed before I got sick.

And three quarters of the healthcare workers are wearing them under their noses all sloppy-like.  I don't dare say anything.  Would you like to be criticized after mopping shiat, changing diapers & getting yelled at by old people all day while you struggle with mountains of American healthcare paperwork?  I don't feel that would go over very well.
 
brilett
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Wasn't his seat. He's welcome to get booted off and placed on the no fly list.
 
BarryJV [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Snort: Assholery crosses racial and sex classes.


Forget it, Jake, it's IDPOL town.
 
Man On A Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

brilett: Wasn't his seat. He's welcome to get booted off and placed on the no fly list.


It was his seat. The issue was he wouldn't allow the black woman to get into the seat next to him, which was hers.
 
recondite cetacean
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Commenters called the male flight attendant's actions "systemic racism" and "the real problem" featured in the video.

It's not systemic.
 
