 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Metro)   Will slow living make you a better person? Is this the key to Matthew McConaughey's success?   (metro.co.uk) divider line
16
    More: Interesting, Time management, The Little Things, Life, Doing It, English-language films, Slow living' enthusiasts, Slow living, Hannah Hoskins  
•       •       •

343 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Oct 2021 at 12:36 PM (27 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"At this point, shouldering multiple losses and complex grief, she decided to move to Deal, a seaside town in Kent, for a six-month sabbatical in a therapeutic community."

Yeah, just do this, slave-wagers!
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
AltRight, AltRight, AltRight.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Wow, she's so quirky!
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I need a nap.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Whatever, people have called me slow since I was a kid, guess I'm ahead of the curve.
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
'Alter of busyness'? *sigh*
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Need a to-do list to die with an unfinished to-do list.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Just don't do it in the passing lane.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Turtle cat approves of slow living...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unsung_Hero [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Silly article.  Busy is good, the real problem is being too busy with work to be busy with other things.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Man, I didn't realize I was trendsetting with my plan to smoke weed and watch football all afternoon.
 
Focks
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
What does Matthew McConaughey have to do with this?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 minute ago  
A simple kinda life never did me no harm.  A raisin' me a family and workin' on the farm.  My days are all filled with an easy country charm.

It's really up to you, though.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.