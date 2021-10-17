 Skip to content
CSB Sunday Morning: First Date stories. The good, the bad, and fhe "Did that just happen? Really?"
here to help [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I had spent a reasonably nice time with a young woman and as I walked her to the streetcar she said she wanted to stop at the convenience store to buy a bottle of water or some sh*t.

She immediately started shoplifting right in front of me and apparently thought I would think that was cool because she had a huge smile on her face when she saw me watching her.

Then she saw the expression on my face and the grin faded.

She sheepishly said "I blew it, didn't I?"

Yup.
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First date was to pizza hut, not stylish but that is where she wanted to go.  Did the whole eating, talking etc.  At the end I went to pay for the meal.  I thought I had some 20 dollar bills in my wallet to pay for the meal. Instead the only thing I had was a few 100 dollar bills from a job I did a few days ago.  So to that was what I paid with.  I didn't think anything of it, but it did amuse my now wife.
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First official date: went into NYC together, walked around Central Park, visited the museum, had a nice meal, and returned home. Spent the whole time making sure that I had a hand free in case he wanted to take it in his, but all that happened on the date was a hug when he returned me home.
We still laugh about how we both desperately wanted to hold hands, but were both too nervous to reach out and grab the other's hand. Yes, we're married.
 
ltnor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was a date set up by a co-worker and his girlfriend. I should have known better then to bother. She was just out of highschool and I was 21. All she kept talking about was how much fun she had with her cheer squad in the halls. I gave her one more try and decided that wasn't for me. Oddly enough, she tried calling me a few years later.
 
kevinatilusa
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My first "date" was to my high school's Blind Date dance when I was a Junior.

The girl walked in the room, saw who her date was, and walked right back out again.
 
Honest Geologist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
So I'm driving into Toronto to go on the first real date with a girl I'd met doing an amateur play in university. She'd choreographed it, and for whatever reason we had an intense chemistry at the wrap party. We were going to see a screening/performance of Rocky Horror and I was going to stay the night.

What I didn't realize - and she didn't either until the last minute - was that one of her ex-roommate's friends needed a place to stay too and was basically crashing our date. We were a bit disappointed but the friend - a mechanical engineering student a year behind me - was really cool and we ended up having a great time (even if my date and I had to behave ourselves at night for courtesy's sake).

I spent a wonderful almost-year dating that girl, but have remained in touch with the roommate's friend for over 12 years now. Reconnected when my band was the entertainment for an energy-efficient buildings conference she was presenting at.
 
Gulper Eel
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I am a spectacular first date, my exes tell me.
 
Hillbilly Jim
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Met a girl through work and asked her out after a few run ins. She was much younger than me and I was out kicking my coverage. I was a little nervous about the age difference. We were seated and our server came over to take our drink order. He leaves and she says "Jesus Christ what is it with guys now and man-buns?"  We had a delightful dinner things worked out well.
 
bthom37
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The woman who got a little tipsy, told me I looked like Data from Star Trek, then said she had a fantasy of being ravished by Data from Star Trek, was definitely my worst first date.

Then a month later she messaged my ex wife to warn her that I was adopting a pit bull (as she'd been FB stalking me) and she was afraid the pit bull would eat my kid.

The good news is, the booze revealed the crazy in her.
 
will.i.ain't [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I had a first date that was 5 years long. Ended up costing me $$$ to pay a lawyer to end it.
 
Omnivorous
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fixed up by a fraternity with a blind date, then went to the fraternity house for a dance.  Met a girl from Lawrenceburg, Indiana who was a blind date with someone else and ended up leaving with her.  I'm told I was a legend at Sigma Nu that year.
 
Calamity Gin [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Went on a date with a guy and was starving at the beginning of it. We met at California Pizza Kitchen, and I ordered a plate of hummus before he arrived. He showed up, and then the hummus was delivered. "Hey, that looks like baby poo!" Cause everyone knows insulting your date's choice of food is a great way to kick things off.

I suffered through him dominating the conversation, talking about how everyone at work was conspiring against him, and the subject changed to hobbies. I mentioned that I wrote a little bit. He told me all about the time he'd written a surefire, blockbuster script, keeping it in a spiral notebook in his backpack, but someone stole his backpack. Someone stole his backpack, stole his script, and managed to have his script produced as a major motion picture (he wouldn't say which one), and he got no credit for his work. Anyways, that happened when he was 12, and he hadn't written since.

I escaped to the bathroom and tried calling my two best friends, neither of whom were available. I ended up calling my brother and begging him for help. He waited five minutes so I could get back to the table and called me, pretending to be my boss. "Hey, Calamity, need you to come in to work. It's an emergency. There are puppies dying and shiat." The waitress came up with our pizzas, I handed her a wad of cash, asked for a to-go box, and noped the fark out of there.

He wanted a second date.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
First date w/ ex wife: _Rocky Horror Picture Show_.  She only liked Brad&Janet.
Second date: _Fatal Attraction_.
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I was making out with the hottest little gal from like two towns over. Had a huge white head zit on my teen neck. Little gal was kissed and biting my neck and popped it in her mouth.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
First date? I was maybe 6 and my parents knew some Egyptian guy who gave us a small box of Medjool dates as a Christmas gift. Absolutely delicious
Fark user imageView Full Size
Oh, you mean that kind of date
 
pissnmoan
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
While working in health care, I ran into an old not-quite-flame (near miss) from high school who was visiting a family member.  She lit up like a candle and asked me to have a drink later and do some catching up.  I accepted her offer for what it seemed to be, word for word.  Later, I pulled into the bar parking lot where she was waiting.  She was standing there with hands on hips glaring at me as I exited my family Volvo wagon.  "WTF, you're married, aren't you!!" she seethed at a volume just below yelling.  "Well, yes.  Aren't you?  Aren't we here for a drink and some catching up?"  She correctly called me naïve and a few other things and I got back in the family wagon and left.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
November 28, 1989, Coeur d'Alene, ID. I had a few hours to kill before work, so I gave this sweet young lady, whom I had taken quite a shine to, a call.

"Hi, Toni, this is Doug. What are you doing right now?"

"Nothing...just watching TV."

"So...you don't have to babysit tonight?"

"No."

"Would you like to have dinner with me?"

"Sure! What time?"

"I can be there in about...oh...30 minutes?"

"I'll take a quick shower, and I'll be ready!"

I hang up, jump in the shower myself, and head out the door...and yes, it was about a 30 minute drive from Rathdrum, ID (where I was living with a friend), to CDA. I get to Toni's house, and take her downtown. I confess to her that I don't really know CDA that well, so I ask her where a good place would be to go have dinner. She tells me about Chinese Gardens on 4th St. We get there, go inside, and the hostess seats us in a rather secluded booth, so we can enjoy our dinner in peace.

I take her home...she has a sly little grin on her face. I'm pretty sure we're both thinking the same thing, as I walk her to the door.

"Thanks for dinner...that was great!"

"My pleasure! Would you like to go out again sometime?"

"Sure! Just give me a call..."

You know that moment, where everything just seems to slow down, as you gaze into each other's eyes, and share your first kiss?

That was the definitive start to a 30+ year relationship, that sadly ended this past spring.

/for those of you following along at home...this is the same woman whom I had met in the lobby of the Kootenai County Jail...in the context of this story...just a few days prior ;)
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I met a woman at work. Eventually setup a date. I went to her apartment to pick her up. She warned me her cats were protective and mean. While I was waiting for her, her cats crawled up on me purring. She took that as a sign it was destiny for us to be together. Had sex on first date. Took me 6 months to escape her stalking. My first (and last) experience with a crazy cat lady.
 
Prince Of Farkness
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Met a girl while I was wearing clown makeup at a halloween event.  I showed up a week later to pick her up for her first date.  She lived with her grandma, who had in use war trophy plates and flatware from WWII.  It was all swastika stuff.....creepiest first date ever.

Also, I pulled a phone number while dressed as a clown.  Never a good sign.  And I like clowns.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
First date, went to see "Dead Man Walking" (the one with Susan Sarandon).  Pretty much sums it up right there.
 
Lincatz
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
First real date with a boy: we were 12 and it was the grade 7 Winter Carnival dance in 1973. Our first slow dance was to Nights in White Satin. We had a couple real dates after that, did several class projects together and walked home holding hands. We were the "it" couple in school. Even the teachers thought we were so cute together. He moved up north to Thunder Bay and that was that.

Worst first date was a guy we would now call an "incel" He talked non stop about himself, presented me with a three page list of rules I would need to follow, and concluded the evening by explaining all he wants is a good woman who knows her place and is willing to keep a clean house while he's the master of the domain. I talked to the head waiter and he directed me to the nearest exit. Back then many restaurants had the Ladies room near the exit so women could easily escape bad dates. He was a thorn in my side for a long time.

Most fun first date was with a girl who worked in the same store as me. We hopped a bus to Toronto, went shopping, had a nice dinner and saw Culture Club at the old Concert Hall. Boy George loved her eyeshadow and she gave him the whole pallette. We made out on the nearly empty bus home. We saw each other for a while and it slowly fizzled out. I preferred guys, she went off to university.

Best chemistry and compatibility on a first date was with my future hubby. He was 27 and I was 24. I said I hated the fakeness of first dates and hated the empty phoney conversations, the bragging, and the "oh that's fascinating tell me more" crap. Can we pretend this is a third date and we're past that crap and now being open and honest?" He knew what I meant and we had a wonderful evening of sparkling conversation about everything. We were married a year later and we can still talk about anything and everything.

Weirdest and creepiest date that didn't happen was when I met my science teacher from grades 5, 7, and 8 at a party. I was about 21, he was nearly 40. He said he was waiting for me to grow up so he could ask me out on a date. I said I had been waiting to grow up so I could turn him down cold. I got put of there as fast as possible. Creepy as fark.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
A few hours before my first date, I was at a friend's house.  The parents found a bottle of orange wine from their trip to Florida 20 years ago and dared us to try it.  I did.

Date time and I have horrible gas.   Do I need to go on? Okay.  Bowling and she brought her daughter who was about 5 years old.  I'd try to go someplace else but these are room clearers.  I should have explained to her but I didn't.  Even backed up to the hand fan once on the lane hoping to disperse.

Daughter says "There's stink smell again"

Pretty low part of my life got a little lower that evening.
 
Exhume me for National Pop Goes the Weasel Day
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Mine all start pretty much the same way. Me asking "how much?"
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

You didn't say if you ravished her or not.
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Tenth grade, September. A friend with whom I was in a summer play of West Side Story asked me to go to the movie version, which was newly released in revival. My father (police detective, ex marine) refused to let me go. His parents called my parents, all indignant because they'd gone to school with both my parents and demanded to know why my father wouldn't trust their son. My father relented. My date's eight month pregnant cousin drove him to my house to pick me up and rear ended a parked car on my street looking for the address. His parents ended up driving us to the movie (inexplicably, instead of cancelling). Not a word was spoken by any of us before, during, or after the date. The end.
 
pissnmoan
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I was in the Army in Germany a long time ago.  Met a wonderful German girl in a bar and we clicked.  She took me home and we farked like bunnies most of the night.  While not a screamer, she did often express her enthusiastic appreciation for my efforts.  In the morning, I needed to pee and went padding off down the hallway to the bathroom she sent me to.  Bathroom door was open and inside was an elderly woman brushing her teeth.  She greeted me in German and told me she was just finishing.  When I got back to the room, I told my new girlfriend of my encounter and asked how many roommates she had.  She said the woman was her grandmother and she was living with her family, mother/father/and several younger sibs.  Then she said she needed to get ready for school.  I said "What year are you in?" assuming she was a student at the nearby university.  She said, "I'm fifteen and still going to ___ (whatever was age appropriate education level). I about jumped out the window.  She insisted I have breakfast with her... her and her family.  That was awkward but there was not even a hint of surprise or awkwardness by the family.  Hospitality at its finest.
 
alicechaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
My date informed me that he had recently stomped a badger to death while horseback riding.  I asked why-- "I wanted to."
 
synithium
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Used to work with this lady, and I'd say we were friendly for coworkers.  Anyway, fast forward a few years... Became single.  Asked her out on a date.

She showed up at my house for lunch in nothing but a trench coat.
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 minute ago  

You didn't say if you ravished her or not.
[pics.me.me image 500x432]


I did not.  The... enthusiasm...with which she revealed this peccadillo was alarming.  I was not sure I'd survive the experience.
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

I went on a first and last date with a guy who thought it was clever and perfectly OK to use a fake handicapped sign to get a good parking space at a restaurant.
 
