 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Hill)   Where is your God now?   (thehill.com) divider line
22
    More: News, New York City, United States, Los Angeles, Crime, Haiti officials, Haiti, President of the United States, Gang  
•       •       •

655 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Oct 2021 at 4:25 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Counting the collection money
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Christian-Christians?  Or Mormon Christians?  Not that it matters, just curious.
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's Sunday here. The seventh day. I imagine he is resting.

At a hotel bar with a mimosa or Bloody Mary waiting for his omelet and Dutch waffles to show up.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where Is Your God?
Youtube 16CwvKD78aY
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Officials: Up to 17 American missionaries kidnapped in Haiti

Putting them in an uncharacteristically awkward position.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What are they even doing there? It's apparent that even God hates that place.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought god was always  everywhere
 
phishrace
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

TuckFrump: Counting the collection money

"He's all-powerful, all-perfect, all-knowing, and all-wise, somehow just can't handle money!"


-some George guy
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Maybe it was Godzilla?
Fark user imageView Full Size
img.fark.net
 
Pextor
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
This wouldn't have happened if they used doggy style.
 
tinderfitles
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Well in about four hours we are gonna see the usual gang of idiots make the Sunday show rounds and tell us why we need to send American Troops in to reestablish order.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

Beyond the point of ever caring about what happens to christian missionaries.
 
thisispete
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Christian-Christians?  Or Mormon Christians?  Not that it matters, just curious.


Wikipedia says its 56% Catholic, 30% Protestant, 10% unaffiliated and the rest are others - I imagine voodoo. So probably Mormons. There's not a lot of evangelization between the different Protestant and Catholic denominations. Brings up bad memories of the 17th century.
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"Eli Eli Lama Sabachthani?"
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Wasn't this the plot of Rambo 4?
 
snowballinhell
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
God works in mysterious ways. I just wish it were a bit faster, 2000 years of karma to dole out
 
Hugemeister [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Thoughts and prayers
 
B0redd
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: What are they even doing there? It's apparent that even God hates that place.


If you eat a bible then read it back to us from memory we will give you a biscuit.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
At the moment, it looks like god's on the kidnappers' side.
 
Quick and Dirty
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

DannyBrandt: It's Sunday here. The seventh day. I imagine he is resting.

At a hotel bar with a mimosa or Bloody Mary waiting for his omelet and Dutch waffles to show up.


1) What was He doing last night that made Him seek a drink this early in the morning?

2) We should talk about Dutch Babies.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JRoo
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
God is probably busy buying Pat Robertson another airplane.
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Quick and Dirty: DannyBrandt: It's Sunday here. The seventh day. I imagine he is resting.

At a hotel bar with a mimosa or Bloody Mary waiting for his omelet and Dutch waffles to show up.

1) What was He doing last night that made Him seek a drink this early in the morning?

2) We should talk about Dutch Babies.

[Fark user image image 850x637]


This is the third time in two weeks I've seen "Dutch Babies" show up in a Fark thread.

I ain't putting whatever the hell that is into my search history.
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.