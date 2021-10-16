 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Noise Factor is back at 11PM ET and kicks off with brand new Ministry from their new album. The days are getting darker and so is the show, apparently. We'll also hear from Isis, Void Vator, High on Fire, and Joe Satriani? Yes Tune in   (bigeradio.com) divider line
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ministry is still making new music? Did I already miss it?
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remembered this week!!
 
Honest Geologist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rev.K: I remembered this week!!


This may be an inappropriate time/place, but how's your dog?
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Standing' by...
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

McGrits: Ministry is still making new music? Did I already miss it?


Lol, I just saw the time to start on the headline.

/I am not that drunk, really
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
New Ministry album!

Industrial Yacht.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Honest Geologist: This may be an inappropriate time/place, but how's your dog?


He is gone.

But he did not suffer any more than he had to.

We had 8 wonderful years.
 
Quick and Dirty
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I have fond memories of Ministry on a cassette tape. I was working at a high-end golf-course as the late-night janitor, so after everyone was gone, I'd pop that on the central stereo and pump that through the entire building while I cleaned all the things.

Boy, I tell you what, between them & Primus, that place never had such a thorough cleaning -- by the time I was done, it was a sparkling new world order.

And I would ride home on a 10-speed from the 80's, with those goofy ram's horn handlebars, with zero brakes and no headlights, careening down the hills in the middle of the night. And when I got home I would smoke cigarettes and play Mortal Kombat on the Sega Genesis until the sun came up.

Good times with the Ministry. I'm happy to be here, and I'm super-looking forward to hearing their new music.  :)
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Bait and switch with the Mastadon?
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

McGrits: Bait and switch with the Mastadon?


THAT WAS LAST WEEK!
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Rev.K: McGrits: Bait and switch with the Mastadon?

THAT WAS LAST WEEK!


Well shiat, I clicked the wring button or something. It just have been the previous show running long and I thought I was in the wrong spot.

/at least I know there is new Mastadon to check out
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Check out the archives on Big E Radio dot com.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Ooops, got busy watching the Battle of Alberta actually be a real battle & neglected my Noise Factor.  But according to Jeff I'll get over it so I suppose I shall.

/waves hello to all the assorted regulars & new drop ins
//sorry about the pooch Rev, we went through the same (he was also old) back in June. {awkward bro hug}
 
Honest Geologist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Rev.K: Honest Geologist: This may be an inappropriate time/place, but how's your dog?

He is gone.

But he did not suffer any more than he had to.

We had 8 wonderful years.


Condolences.

I'm tuned in.
 
Honest Geologist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Recoil Therapy: Ooops, got busy watching the Battle of Alberta actually be a real battle & neglected my Noise Factor.  But according to Jeff I'll get over it so I suppose I shall.

/waves hello to all the assorted regulars & new drop ins
//sorry about the pooch Rev, we went through the same (he was also old) back in June. {awkward bro hug}


Guess I should find out how the battle of Ontario went.

Unlike my dad, who always went to bed before the 3rd period so he wouldn't be disappointed, I just stopped paying attention at all.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
So this being a Canadian thing, do you have to follow the Canadian laws regarding so much music (percentage) has to be from Canada?
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

McGrits: So this being a Canadian thing, do you have to follow the Canadian laws regarding so much music (percentage) has to be from Canada?


Nope.
 
