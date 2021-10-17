 Skip to content
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
All the punks are gonna scream yippee
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
A strong dose of indica makes any couch a couch you cannot get out of.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'd be more scared of that fugly wood panelling.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Sgygus: A strong dose of indica makes any couch a couch you cannot get out of.


Melting into the couch VS Doug Benson (Anti-Pot vs Anti-Anti-Pot)
Youtube QOeBiHyz_sA
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did the Master ally with the Autons again?
 
mrparks
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Alphax: Did the Master ally with the Autons again?


Worse. The ottomans.
 
snowjack [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


OMNOMNOMNOMNOMNOMNOMNOM
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


Actually a good flick
 
johnh2005
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"No Soap, Radio" - Man-eating chair (with end credits)
Youtube GSGh1fTIhqU
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Family Guy - (S2xE11) Stephen King
Youtube tMZONL8x8NE
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Turn the lights down enough, and people will get scared.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ubermensch
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Wrong title subby. But I know you've heard Patton Oswalt talk about it.
 
