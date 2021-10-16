 Skip to content
 
(Marketwatch)   This article is proof positive why no one wants to wait tables anymore
    Waiting staff, Minimum wage, Employment, Busboy, Fair Labor Standards Act, Table service, federal minimum wage, Unemployment  
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That's fine.  I don't really like going out to eat anymore anyway.  There is still time to learn to code!
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
honestly tipping is irritating - just roll the service charge into the bill and make it easier.
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
People who don't tip go to hell. Not the nice part of hell, either -- the bad part of hell -- the part where child molesters and ambulance-chasing lawyers go.
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Where every time you try to take a nap the hounds of hell start barking.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Obligatory:

'I Don't Tip' | Reservoir Dogs
dletter [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I mean, I guess maybe young people who never work wait staff jobs might not realize that they get paid $2 an hour and only make above minimum wage if people do actually tip them.

Honestly, maybe it should be a law that has to be on menus... then maybe the owners of restaurants will get slammed into changing how it all works.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Way to impress the girlfriend I am sure that level of cluelessness makes her want to play the field for something better.

/ 🙄
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

HighOnCraic: Obligatory:

'you don't tip at mcdonalds' - He's got a solid point, like what makes one job tip-worthy and another not?

Forget tips and pay fair wages.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

'you don't tip at mcdonalds' - He's got a solid point, like what makes one job tip-worthy and another not?

Forget tips and pay fair wages.


Tell me that you didn't bother reading the article without using the words, "I did not bother reading the article."
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

'you don't tip at mcdonalds' - He's got a solid point, like what makes one job tip-worthy and another not?

Forget tips and pay fair wages.


Somebody has never worked in food service
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

That is farking outrageous.

How dare he be smoking. That will shorten his life and make him less valuable to him employer

What an inconsiderate little shiat. You give him a job and a paycheck and this is how he treats you
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

'you don't tip at mcdonalds' - He's got a solid point, like what makes one job tip-worthy and another not?

Forget tips and pay fair wages.

Tell me that you didn't bother reading the article without using the words, "I did not bother reading the article."


Welcome to fark?
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

'you don't tip at mcdonalds' - He's got a solid point, like what makes one job tip-worthy and another not?

Forget tips and pay fair wages.

Tell me that you didn't bother reading the article without using the words, "I did not bother reading the article."

Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Faaaaaake

But what's with this shiat where they flip the screen around and ask you to select your tip...from one of their pre-specified options?

You have $30 worth of takeout. Would you like to leave $6, $7.50, or $9 as gratuity?

My personal favorite - here's an empty coffee cup you need to go fill yourself. I feel like $1, $2, or $3 gratuity is reasonable.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Today my partner spoke to me for the third time about why she disagrees with my belief and practice of not tipping waitresses.

At this point I'm more pissed at the girlfriend for not dumping this piece of shiat and having some self respect.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

At a real restaurant the waiter has to constantly come by and kiss your ass, asking if you want anything and run back and forth with water or condiments or whatever. At a fast food place they hand you a bag.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

At this point I'm more pissed at the girlfriend for not dumping this piece of shiat and having some self respect.


He said "partner". I just assumed they were cops. No one calls their girlfriend their partner.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
It is wrong that waitstaff can be paid less than minimum wage, much less their actual value. This is the original sin.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

If the photography studio backdrop isn't obvious enough, here's the uncropped version:

snopes.comView Full Size


https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/chil​d-coal-miner/
 
Azz
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
This dude needs a kick in the nuts
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

He said "partner". I just assumed they were cops. No one calls their girlfriend their partner.


"I barely knew her!"
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Another bit of nonsense that the POS ant-tippers have is that the restaurant must make sure they get minimum wage if no one tips. First, I have no idea where that law applies. Not everywhere. Second, why should they have to accept only minimum wage.

The ones that say the system should be different: True, but it ain't. Not tipping will not change the system. It is just stealing from a working person. Tippers are not sheep propping up a corrupt system. Only new laws will change the system.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Commonly known as

quizizz.comView Full Size
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
And why do CEOs get a bonus? They did their job, if they want more money they can find another place to work
 
Yaw String
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I suspect the non-tipper isn't a "regular" anywhere.
 
Sumo Surfer
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Agreed that this "article" (along with many others from MarketWatch) is fake as fark.

That being said, it's pretty sad that we've come to a point where we're asked whether we'd like to leave a tip when paying in advance for a stupid everything bagel with lox, cream cheese and capers.

American tipping culture is stupid
 
tkil [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
https://dilbert.com/strip/2001-07-20 (Yes, >20 years ago. hopefully that's before Scott Adams became too much of a deplorable...)
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/chil​d-coal-miner/


Phew. I'm glad child labor was a myth then.
 
Lurk Who's Talking
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Sister worked her way through school as a waitress. She would tip 10%, her wife tipped 20%, Hubby & I double the tax (15%). I wish it was inclusif. No one should have to work at less than minimum wage. But, how about all elected officials are paid minimum wage in their district? Bet we'd see a change then, eh? I hate finishing a nice meal & then having to do maths. Ruins romance. Pay a fair wage!

Whether I tip depends on whether I or a server carry the food to the table.
 
KB202
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

He said "partner". I just assumed they were cops. No one calls their girlfriend their partner.


...he posted, from 1992.
 
El Rich-o
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
In what world is $2.13 an acceptable hourly pay rate for an adult human?
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It's true that IF waitstaff are being paid a fair wage, THEN you shouldn't have to tip.  It's not rocket surgery.


HOWEVER,  US waitstaff are NOT being paid a fair hourly wage in most places. There may be exceptions, but as a rule it's less than minimum wage.  For the love of the gods, tip Americans.
 
KB202
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

The ones that say the system should be different: True, but it ain't. Not tipping will not change the system. It is just stealing from a working person. Tippers are not sheep propping up a corrupt system. Only new laws will change the system.


Not tipping will change the system, but very slowly and painfully for people who have to take waiter jobs.

Everyone says, "pass a law", but no one votes on that issue at election time.

Either personally ensure it is an issue in the next election, or stop going to restaurants that use tipping and tell the manager why.
 
alienated
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Also, people who talk in theaters.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

It's never come up as a ballot measure nor do I ever remember being asked to sign something to get it on the ballot.

I tip.  In fact, this evening I tipped 25%.  I should not need to tip.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

[snopes.com image 629x870]

https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/chil​d-coal-miner/


I highly doubt that kid swung that pick axe.  They had other jobs for small children.  Their only tools were their hands.
 
jtown
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

I'm confused.  Are they hiring shiats, calling the seniors shiats, or saying you'll be serving shiat?
 
TheRedMonkey
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

At a real restaurant the waiter has to constantly come by and kiss your ass, asking if you want anything and run back and forth with water or condiments or whatever. At a fast food place they hand you a bag.


A fast food worker likely serves far more people.
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

the discussion ends there.

It is not the tip, it is the assumed obligationto tip.

F*ck you, food industry. Pay your f*cking staff.
 
alienated
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

I'm confused.  Are they hiring shiats, calling the seniors shiats, or saying you'll be serving shiat?


yes.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

the discussion ends there.

It is not the tip, it is the assumed obligationto tip.

F*ck you, food industry. Pay your f*cking staff.


...but in the meantime, tip.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/chil​d-coal-miner/

Phew. I'm glad child labor was a myth then.


No, and neither was rich people making light of the poor by dressing up their kids like one and having their pictures taken.

The reality was much worse than a posed photograph of a kid in costume.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Oh look, it's *this* thread again.
 
jtown
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

A fast food worker likely serves far more people.


That's why I get my "Hot" Lattes from Starbucks.  In and out quick, no haggling, no tip.
 
