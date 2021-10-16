 Skip to content
(TuneIn)   On Paul's Memory Bank (8PM EDT) there are no uniforms for Madison's baseball team, Liz goes to night school for math classes and ends up in a math tournament and Der Teufel and his Atom Man look ready to begin their plan to destroy Superman
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On tap for Paul's Memory Bank tonight

Our Miss Brooks - Baseball Uniforms - 3/26/1950 -  Thanks to a mistake by Mr Conklin, there's not enough money to buy baseball uniforms for Madison High's opening game.  This episode was retitled "Fisher's Pawn Shop" and became a 1st season episode of the TV version of Our Miss Brooks in 1953.

My Favorite Husband - Liz Goes to Night School - 11/18/1950 -  Frustrated with Liz' inability to keep her bank account balanced, George sends Liz to night school for a math course..

Superman - The Atom Man - Parts 14 - 18 of 20 (10/29 - 11/2/1945) - The Atom Man - Henry Miller - now working at the Daily Planet - tells his handler the Nazi scientist Der Teufel that he knows how to contact Superman when the time comes to get rid of him.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Standing' by...
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Good evening!
 
pdieten
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Greetings
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Speaking of baseball, I'm watching the Dodgers-Braves game while I'm listening to this!

/good at multitasking
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Lorelle: Speaking of baseball, I'm watching the Dodgers-Braves game while I'm listening to this!

/good at multitasking


And I'm watching Sox / Astros
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Yoda?!?
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Oh...YoDAR.
 
