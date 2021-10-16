 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Everything's bigger in Texas, including the idiot who tried (and failed) to impersonate a judge. BONUS: He was re-arrested on controlled substance charges a week later after a search warrant was executed, and a fake FBI ID was also recovered   (starlocalmedia.com) divider line
    Dumbass, Warrant, Collin County man, Steven Weinstein, U.S. state, Plano, Texas, Sheriff, Coroner, Collin County, Texas  
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
But did he try to have an abortion?
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Watch out for your corn hole bud
 
waxbeans
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Most people in Texas are  Impostors
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
If he were smart, he wouldn't be living in Texas.

That state deserves itself.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
He posted bond and was released. We'll be hearing about him again. He's on a roll.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
the fake FBI ID was found, not "recovered"...
recovered would mean it was stolen.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: He posted bond and was released. We'll be hearing about him again. He's on a roll.


I'll be the judge of that*

* offer valid in Texas
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
About 5 years ago I had sort of an existential crisis in my life, and was days away from moving to either Charlotte, NC or Austin, TX.

I stayed in bumfark Michigan. I'm not happy, but I'm glad I stayed.

/Eyes North Carolina just slightly licking my lips now
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
On the upside, there's a reasonable chance I'll live to see most of Texas become an uninhabitable culturally and politically irrelevant wasteland due to climate change.

On the downside, millions of Texan refugees wanting to resettle and continue their bullshiat, just nearer-by.
 
Jackal_N
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
*Looks at photo* I can see how he could pass as a Texas judge,... old, fat, white, mouth breather. That or a congressman.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Jackal_N: *Looks at photo* I can see how he could pass as a Texas judge,... old, fat, white, mouth breather. That or a congressman.


Exactly.  I'm curious what gave him away.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Picture of the fake ID that was found:

i.ebayimg.comView Full Size
 
atomic-age
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
He looks like he'd pull women over using a fake cop car.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I bet he posts on the internet using a fake identity.
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
got nothin' but

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
A Collin County man was arrested on charges of impersonating a district court judge

...he was arrested again on Monday for possession of a controlled substance


So what?

The guy likes to party.
 
