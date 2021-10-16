 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Philly becomes first major US city to end pulling drivers over for minor traffic offenses proving they do love the 'Brothers'   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When the PPB threw its tantrum they stopped enforcing traffic laws at all. The fact that accident rate haven't gone through the damned roof tells me people are better drivers than I imagined.
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A tactic historically known as "Don't sweat the small stuff"

I have seen multiple articles with cops freely admitting that if they follow you long enough, they'll see something that justifies a stop, as per current law or regulation. It has definitely been disproportionately used against minorities, and it's a waste of everyone's time, money, and in many cases, freedom to make a minor mistake.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Makes sense. FTP. ACAB.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

TheReject: A tactic historically known as "Don't sweat the small stuff"

I have seen multiple articles with cops freely admitting that if they follow you long enough, they'll see something that justifies a stop, as per current law or regulation. It has definitely been disproportionately used against minorities, and it's a waste of everyone's time, money, and in many cases, freedom to make a minor mistake.


I remember a few years ago there was a story on fark where the cops wanted to pull a guy over and said the reason for it was that he was weaving.

The guy's lawyer went out and spent the day recording cops driving around and after seeing it the judge dismissed the case.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Where I live, they seemingly stopped enforcing minor traffic offenses over a year ago. You can now drive around with expired tags, expired temp plates, or just no license plate at all. Haven't seen anyone pulled over lately for speeding either, and it definitely shows in the way people are driving. Their truth is that the rules don't apply to them and the cops are no longer willing or able to deal with it.
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

TheReject: A tactic historically known as "Don't sweat the small stuff"

I have seen multiple articles with cops freely admitting that if they follow you long enough, they'll see something that justifies a stop, as per current law or regulation. It has definitely been disproportionately used against minorities, and it's a waste of everyone's time, money, and in many cases, freedom to make a minor mistake.


I remember reading an article decades ago that spelled out the average American is guilty of at least one offence that carries a 5 year sentence if law enforcement has the motivation to examine you long enough.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Ghastly: TheReject: A tactic historically known as "Don't sweat the small stuff"

I have seen multiple articles with cops freely admitting that if they follow you long enough, they'll see something that justifies a stop, as per current law or regulation. It has definitely been disproportionately used against minorities, and it's a waste of everyone's time, money, and in many cases, freedom to make a minor mistake.

I remember reading an article decades ago that spelled out the average American is guilty of at least one offence that carries a 5 year sentence if law enforcement has the motivation to examine you long enough.


Only 5? Pfft. Amateur.
 
jtown
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Don't worry.  "He's got a gun!" will still work.
 
2fardownthread
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
If I had to redesign everything, one way I would do it is to set up a system that sends notices to people with tail light problems, etc. Small fines and receipts for getting it repaired, etc. And if they don't, well, get it from them on their next inspection or registration.

There are ways to keep control but be less intrusive.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

TheReject: have seen multiple articles with cops freely admitting that if they follow you long enough, they'll see something that justifies a stop, as per current law or regulation. It has definitely been disproportionately used against minorities,


Just knowing you are being followed by a cop will make you nervous.  And a nervous person is more likely to make a tiny mistake.  That's what the cop is counting on.

The last time it was obvious a cop was following me for that opportunity, I pulled into a fast food joint, parked and went inside for a soda.  I wasn't in any hurry and the time I spent inside was less than the anal probe time I would have expected from a cop trying to meet his quota.
 
jtown
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

TheReject: A tactic historically known as "Don't sweat the small stuff"

I have seen multiple articles with cops freely admitting that if they follow you long enough, they'll see something that justifies a stop, as per current law or regulation. It has definitely been disproportionately used against minorities, and it's a waste of everyone's time, money, and in many cases, freedom to make a minor mistake.


Back in high school, a cop followed one of my friends for miles.  After miles of perfect driving, the cop pulled him over to "congratulate" him and give him a pair of movie tickets.  Obviously so he could look in the truck and sniff for the devil's weed.  My friend's not black or brown but he was a long-haired kid driving a brand new truck.  No way could some greasy long-hair afford that veehickle.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

2fardownthread: If I had to redesign everything, one way I would do it is to set up a system that sends notices to people with tail light problems, etc. Small fines and receipts for getting it repaired, etc. And if they don't, well, get it from them on their next inspection or registration.


Why does there need to be a fine for a busted tail light? I remember getting pulled over for exactly that.  I held up the replacement bulb I had just bought not 10 minutes before.  I was literally on my way home from the parts store.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

TheReject: A tactic historically known as "Don't sweat the small stuff"


The best part is that even white guys like me will benefit from these reforms.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

TheReject: A tactic historically known as "Don't sweat the small stuff"


Streets of Philadelphia, Kensington Ave Story, "Highlight" For the months , 2021.
Youtube 7s6A5viP6pE


This is what happens when you "don't sweat the small stuff."
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: This is what happens when you "don't sweat the small stuff."


Public drug use doesn't fall under "small stuff".  You are using typical scaremonger tactic.  It's pathetically obvious.
 
Juc
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

anuran: When the PPB threw its tantrum they stopped enforcing traffic laws at all. The fact that accident rate haven't gone through the damned roof tells me people are better drivers than I imagined.


little surprised by that.
do they just take the license plate number and then mail them a thing saying they had a broken blinker or whatever instead?
figure the city would at least be cranky about any source of revenue drying up.
 
phaseolus
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Where I live there's a HUGE problem with bad driving, but it's probably better addressed by putting curb bump-outs everywhere. We'd probably still need some enforcement to make drivers take stop lights seriously, though.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

phaseolus: Where I live there's a HUGE problem with bad driving,


One of the more serious crimes in my town is teenagers doing donuts in mom's minvan right after it rains.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: phaseolus: Where I live there's a HUGE problem with bad driving,

One of the more serious crimes in my town is teenagers doing donuts in mom's minvan right after it rains.


Yeah. All those teenagers ... having farking fun. Can't have that. They need to be indoctrinated to be buzz killingtons and go back to their middle class ennui lest they have a giggle, mate.

I got a reckless op ticket in my youth for doing donuts in the snow in an empty parking lot. $750 later and $350 to get my car out of impound for doing something where nobody was hurt, no property was damaged, and the risk was entirely borne by myself and my own car.

I feel like this world just wants to dick punch everyone until they are in compliance.
 
jtown
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

El_Dan: Where I live, they seemingly stopped enforcing minor traffic offenses over a year ago. You can now drive around with expired tags, expired temp plates, or just no license plate at all. Haven't seen anyone pulled over lately for speeding either, and it definitely shows in the way people are driving. Their truth is that the rules don't apply to them and the cops are no longer willing or able to deal with it.


I've seen that for years.  I assume they're saving the visible stuff for PC when they want an excuse to pull them over later.  I see plates that expired years ago and temp tags that expired months ago.  Busted tail lights, cracked windshields, front and/or rear end held together with tape and bungee cords.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Now instead of traffic court, they just force you to attend Eagles games.
 
kevinatilusa
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I was going to object.  Then I read to the end of the article and saw the things they were calling minor.  Turns out it really is the "minor" stuff -- a bunch of registration related infractions that poses no danger whatsoever to other drivers on the road.

No objections here.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: OgreMagi: phaseolus: Where I live there's a HUGE problem with bad driving,

One of the more serious crimes in my town is teenagers doing donuts in mom's minvan right after it rains.

Yeah. All those teenagers ... having farking fun. Can't have that. They need to be indoctrinated to be buzz killingtons and go back to their middle class ennui lest they have a giggle, mate.


Those kids will become the climate deniers of tomorrow if we allow this sort of disobedience to go unanswered.
 
