(Yahoo)   "His last words to her were, 'Mom, I love you, and I wish that I'd got the shot.'"   (yahoo.com) divider line
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
"He had everything to live for," Mike told the Times-Dispatch about his brother. "He had five kids and a grandson, and now all of them have lost him."

Who will now be raised by someone who is not an idiot.  I call this a win for Darwin.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
"It really came out of nowhere."

If "nowhere" means "not being vaccinated."
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Kevin, 48, became ill and was told to rest at home after he tested positive for COVID-19

Their intentional defiance aside, this is the part that makes me angry. With what we know now, anyone nationwide who tests positive with symptoms should be automatically receiving monoclonal antibodies. But they can't, because the south is so overrun with Covid that there isn't enough to go around.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
On the plus side, our collective IQ keeps going up.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
"It really came out of nowhere," Mike told the outlet.

Yeah, Covid caught everyone by surprise -- 19 months ago.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If it's any comfort, I feel pretty owned right now.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

GardenWeasel: Kevin, 48, became ill and was told to rest at home after he tested positive for COVID-19

Their intentional defiance aside, this is the part that makes me angry. With what we know now, anyone nationwide who tests positive with symptoms should be automatically receiving monoclonal antibodies. But they can't, because the south is so overrun with Covid that there isn't enough to go around.


FTA: Shortly after, Misty, who was 46 and living with diabetes, got sick, too.
Misty was rushed to Mary Washington Hospital in Fredericksburg and put on a ventilator. She died soon after.

Gosh, too bad no one knew the risk of comorbidities!

/ s
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
About 100,000 other Americans have the same feeling.

Or, I guess, had
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user image

ope!  roll credits.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They were going off what they've been hearing and reading on the internet

They should engrave that on their tombstones. On a lot of tombstones, actually.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is what comes of hating the (((elites))) more than you love your own children.

Burn in hell, both of you.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: They were going off what they've been hearing and reading on the internet

They should engrave that on their tombstones. On a lot of tombstones, actually.


Fark user imageView Full Size


/ sounds like we should get some dart guns....
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is sad. This could have been me. I did not get vaxxed until about two months ago. I wasn't worried about tracking or anything crazy, I just wanted to see if there would be any immediate side effects.
 
BorgiaGinz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aleister_greynight: "He had everything to live for," Mike told the Times-Dispatch about his brother. "He had five kids and a grandson, and now all of them have lost him."

Who will now be raised by someone who is not an idiot.  I call this a win for Darwin.


Five children and a grandson is NOT a win for Darwin. Do you guys even know how the Darwin Awards work?
 
realmolo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some people are too stupid to live.

I just don't have any sympathy left for these people. Or Republicans/Trumpers in general. They're willfully ignorant and hateful. Are they that way because they have *always* been that way, or are they that way because they have been brainwashed by right-wing propaganda? I don't know. It doesn't matter at this point. Yeah, the right-wing propagandists are feeding on weak-minded people, and that needs to stop. But in the meantime, screw those people. It's all gone too far at this point.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mom, I Love You, and I wish that I'd Got the Shot


Starring Kevin James and Carol Burnett.
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It really came out of nowhere," Mike told the outlet.

He has a point, I mean, who could have possibly suspected that covid was even a thing? It's only been on every possible source of written (paper and electronic), television, and radio information on the planet for two years or so. How could anyone possibly expect to have heard of it?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Turns out the Republicans lied to the American people.
What a shocker!!!
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: Kevin, 48, became ill and was told to rest at home after he tested positive for COVID-19

Their intentional defiance aside, this is the part that makes me angry. With what we know now, anyone nationwide who tests positive with symptoms should be automatically receiving monoclonal antibodies. But they can't, because the south is so overrun with Covid that there isn't enough to go around.


You're so right, but so wrong all at the same time.

There's no shortage of monoclonal antibodies, for any group that wants to start a clinic.

There are two by me that just started in the last month.
 
stuartp9
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: They were going off what they've been hearing and reading on the internet

They should engrave that on their tombstones. On a lot of tombstones, actually.


Looks like we need to add a new character..

static.tvtropes.orgView Full Size
 
MaxTigar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sforce
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FloriduhGuy: This is sad. This could have been me. I did not get vaxxed until about two months ago. I wasn't worried about tracking or anything crazy, I just wanted to see if there would be any immediate side effects.


~8-9 months after the first people were vaccinated?

I'm not sure you know what immediate means.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Kuta
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lindalouwho: "It really came out of nowhere."

If "nowhere" means "not being vaccinated."


Faith No More - From Out Of Nowhere (Official Music Video)
Youtube j4tsGWdarHc
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It really came out of nowhere," Mike told the outlet.

No. It was literally all every news outlet has been talking about for over a year and a half.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Matt Gaetz is interested in adopting those kids.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too bad this is a repeat with a different person/state.
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got covid before the vaccine came out because family members didn't care about basic precautions and lived in the same house.  I had a light case and it was still terrifying, and has resulted in me getting reduced lung capacity.

You bet my fat ass got the vaccine the morning of the first day I could, and it still baffles me that people won't get it.  I see people who have lost family members to Covid refuse to get it.

Disinformation is goddamn scary, there's a lot of tragedy for no damn reasob, so I guess mocking the antivaxxers is all I got.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These were the assholes cheering and applauding when Covid was hitting the big cities.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sforce: FloriduhGuy: This is sad. This could have been me. I did not get vaxxed until about two months ago. I wasn't worried about tracking or anything crazy, I just wanted to see if there would be any immediate side effects.

~8-9 months after the first people were vaccinated?

I'm not sure you know what immediate means.


You are a snarky jack ass. Over the course of the last year there were thousands of guinea pigs getting vaxxed every day and I waited for the results. What a dik!
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: "It really came out of nowhere," Mike told the outlet.

Yeah, Covid caught everyone by surprise -- 19 months ago.


I just dont know how I caught this since I've refused to get the vaccine that's been nationally available since MARCH.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FloriduhGuy: This is sad. This could have been me. I did not get vaxxed until about two months ago. I wasn't worried about tracking or anything crazy, I just wanted to see if there would be any immediate side effects.


That should have been evident immediately, you know.
 
Torion! [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: Kevin, 48, became ill and was told to rest at home after he tested positive for COVID-19

Their intentional defiance aside, this is the part that makes me angry. With what we know now, anyone nationwide who tests positive with symptoms should be automatically receiving monoclonal antibodies. But they can't, because the south is so overrun with Covid that there isn't enough to go around.


Or just get vaccinated
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FloriduhGuy: This is sad. This could have been me. I did not get vaxxed until about two months ago. I wasn't worried about tracking or anything crazy, I just wanted to see if there would be any immediate side effects.


Well...at least you got it.  So there's that.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FloriduhGuy: sforce: FloriduhGuy: This is sad. This could have been me. I did not get vaxxed until about two months ago. I wasn't worried about tracking or anything crazy, I just wanted to see if there would be any immediate side effects.

~8-9 months after the first people were vaccinated?

I'm not sure you know what immediate means.

You are a snarky jack ass. Over the course of the last year there were thousands of guinea pigs getting vaxxed every day and I waited for the results. What a dik!


Were you worried about the baby arm growing out of the forehead? Many cases of that from the vaccine.
 
sforce
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FloriduhGuy: sforce: FloriduhGuy: This is sad. This could have been me. I did not get vaxxed until about two months ago. I wasn't worried about tracking or anything crazy, I just wanted to see if there would be any immediate side effects.

~8-9 months after the first people were vaccinated?

I'm not sure you know what immediate means.

You are a snarky jack ass. Over the course of the last year there were thousands of guinea pigs getting vaxxed every day and I waited for the results. What a dik!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thisisyourbrainonFark: Were you worried about the baby arm growing out of the forehead?



Kid's in the Hall - Flipper Babies
Youtube uB6NmhOy4Io
 
MycroftHolmes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FloriduhGuy: This is sad. This could have been me. I did not get vaxxed until about two months ago. I wasn't worried about tracking or anything crazy, I just wanted to see if there would be any immediate side effects.


Yeah, I guess testing and then hundreds of thousands\millions of doses administered weren't conclusive enough for someone with your obvious high degree of ability to evaluate risk.

Yeah, you got lucky, the Reaper happened to be looking somewhere else.  Sometimes luck favors the stupid
 
Hickory-smoked
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FloriduhGuy: sforce: FloriduhGuy: This is sad. This could have been me. I did not get vaxxed until about two months ago. I wasn't worried about tracking or anything crazy, I just wanted to see if there would be any immediate side effects.

~8-9 months after the first people were vaccinated?

I'm not sure you know what immediate means.

You are a snarky jack ass. Over the course of the last year there were thousands of guinea pigs getting vaxxed every day and I waited for the results. What a dik!


So, out of curiosity, what was it that made you say "okay, NOW it's safe to get?"

Did you have August marked on your calendar to see if a George Romero film started happening, or did all the Herman Cain awards just eventually wear you down?
 
Kuta
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Theeng: I got covid before the vaccine came out because family members didn't care about basic precautions and lived in the same house.  I had a light case and it was still terrifying, and has resulted in me getting reduced lung capacity.

You bet my fat ass got the vaccine the morning of the first day I could, and it still baffles me that people won't get it.  I see people who have lost family members to Covid refuse to get it.

Disinformation is goddamn scary, there's a lot of tragedy for no damn reasob, so I guess mocking the antivaxxers is all I got.


Anti-vaxxers continue to refuse because they have essentially made a pact with their tribe by refusing in the first place.  If they were to break that pact and get vaccinated, they face ostracism.  Social death is worse than actual death. Yay psychology.
 
cannibalparrot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/morons
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madaynun
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
"They'd just been leery. They were going off what they've been hearing and reading on the internet,"

Being Leary can burn down the whole Damn Town.
 
MycroftHolmes
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Hickory-smoked: FloriduhGuy: sforce: FloriduhGuy: This is sad. This could have been me. I did not get vaxxed until about two months ago. I wasn't worried about tracking or anything crazy, I just wanted to see if there would be any immediate side effects.

~8-9 months after the first people were vaccinated?

I'm not sure you know what immediate means.

You are a snarky jack ass. Over the course of the last year there were thousands of guinea pigs getting vaxxed every day and I waited for the results. What a dik!

So, out of curiosity, what was it that made you say "okay, NOW it's safe to get?"

Did you have August marked on your calendar to see if a George Romero film started happening, or did all the Herman Cain awards just eventually wear you down?


Two months ago, the Delta surge was peaking, and he likely saw the consequences for his decisions looking for him
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Kuta: Theeng: I got covid before the vaccine came out because family members didn't care about basic precautions and lived in the same house.  I had a light case and it was still terrifying, and has resulted in me getting reduced lung capacity.

You bet my fat ass got the vaccine the morning of the first day I could, and it still baffles me that people won't get it.  I see people who have lost family members to Covid refuse to get it.

Disinformation is goddamn scary, there's a lot of tragedy for no damn reasob, so I guess mocking the antivaxxers is all I got.

Anti-vaxxers continue to refuse because they have essentially made a pact with their tribe by refusing in the first place.  If they were to break that pact and get vaccinated, they face ostracism.  Social death is worse than actual death. Yay psychology.


That's no excuse. You can get it and just not tell anyone.
 
Ashelth
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: "He had everything to live for," Mike told the Times-Dispatch about his brother. "He had five kids and a grandson, and now all of them have lost him."

Who will now be raised by someone who is not an idiot.  I call this a win for Darwin.


He loved his family less than he loved his AM talk radio.
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

FloriduhGuy: This is sad. This could have been me. I did not get vaxxed until about two months ago. I wasn't worried about tracking or anything crazy, I just wanted to see if there would be any immediate side effects.


Better late than never.
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"I didn't love my children enough to get vaccinated," he panted, "I thought about loving them, but then I realized I cared more about how much I hate Democrats."
 
