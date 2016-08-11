 Skip to content
(WGNO)   Family that opposes COVID-19 vaccine for religious reasons learns that a Cleveland clinic opposes giving out liver transplants to people who won't get vaccinated for medical reasons   (wgno.com) divider line
1358 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Oct 2021 at 8:20 PM (1 hour ago)



109 Comments
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Refusing to follow accepted medical directions is a long established reason to deny a transplant. No reason to waste time, money and effort on a person that is refusing to follow the medical requirements for a transplant. No hospital will perform a transplant on a voluntary unvaccinated person because of ethics.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I'm unsure what religion allows transplant surgery but not the vaccine.

Regardless, bringing an unvaccinated person or two into the hospital and possibly exposing the staff is a risk the hospital shouldn't have to take.

Good luck finding a hospital that will perform the surgery without the vaccine, and maybe evaluate the "possible" reactions to the vaccine with the real world probability of death without the transplant.
 
wet drum sandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Her husband of 47 years, Jim Vitullo, says they sacrificed a lot in preparation for the surgery, and followed all of the instructions by clinic doctors.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The entire family opposes the COVID-19 vaccine for religious reasons and due to medical concerns.


Guess you better pray the Sky Phantom makes you all better, world without end, amen.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
FTFA     "I don't think they do care," said Michelle. "I feel bad because my grandkids, they say, 'Grandma, we're praying for you to get better.' It breaks my heart because now I have to tell them I may not get better."

Not to worry. You'll live on forever in their memories as an example of how to FAFO
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I don't feel bad for her, but her own daughter is the donor. If she wasn't going to donate otherwise, who gives a shiat if they throw it all down the drain because they won't get vaxxed? It would be different if it was a random person's donation that could go to someone else.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Lsherm: I don't feel bad for her, but her own daughter is the donor. If she wasn't going to donate otherwise, who gives a shiat if they throw it all down the drain because they won't get vaxxed? It would be different if it was a random person's donation that could go to someone else.


I don't think they'll allow someone to be an unvaccinated living donor either. First do no harm, etc (you're much more vulnerable to severe Covid post organ donation)
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Lsherm: I don't feel bad for her, but her own daughter is the donor. If she wasn't going to donate otherwise, who gives a shiat if they throw it all down the drain because they won't get vaxxed? It would be different if it was a random person's donation that could go to someone else.


Many reasons:

1) it still takes hospital time and resources. - transplant lasts from 6-18 hours depending on severity, and those hours could be better spent on a patient who adheres to ALL requirements
2) there is still liability on the hospital, so why should they risk their skins saving a person who won't go through steps to save themselves?
3) it risks exposing hospital staff if they are infected
4) sometimes it's not just about the money
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Article about the kidney transplant person said an organ recipient has a 1 in 3 chance of dying of Covid if not vaccinated.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"To us, it's a big mistake. It's against our beliefs," said Jim.
"We've heard of adverse reactions like blood clotting and heart problems," added Angela,  "Those are not supposed to happen from a vaccine and we don't feel comfortable taking on that many risks."

From who?
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

wet drum sandwich: Her husband of 47 years, Jim Vitullo, says they sacrificed a lot in preparation for the surgery, and followed all of the instructions by clinic doctors.

[Fark user image 400x300] [View Full Size image _x_]


To be fair, they were sure it was only for certain interpretations of "all".
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Unobtanium: "To us, it's a big mistake. It's against our beliefs," said Jim.
"We've heard of adverse reactions like blood clotting and heart problems," added Angela,  "Those are not supposed to happen from a vaccine and we don't feel comfortable taking on that many risks."

From who?


Aunt Bertha on the Facebook.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Die.

Babbies are easy to frome
 
ImpendingCynic [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

BizarreMan: I'm unsure what religion allows transplant surgery but not the vaccine.


Duh, the religion of The Constitution Says I Can Do Whatever I Want.*

* it doesn't say that
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Doesn't her daughter kind of need her own liver?
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"The entire family opposes the COVID-19 vaccine for religious reasons"

BULLshiat
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

433: Doesn't her daughter kind of need her own liver?


Surprisingly, liver transplants don't require a full liver. It's possible to donate to someone and still keep most of yours.

But it will fark up the donor for a while (barring rejection, donors usually have it tougher than donee).
 
Mojongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Sounds like she first needs a Covid vaccination opinion transplant. Maybe she could start here....
Organ Transplants & Covid-19
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
All those sacrifices and she wouldn't take a shot.
What a farking dumbass.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

scottydoesntknow: Surprisingly, liver transplants don't require a full liver. It's possible to donate to someone and still keep most of yours.


Well I'll be.  Thank you!
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

scottydoesntknow: 4) sometimes it's not just about the money


At a US hospital?

Fark user imageView Full Size
Maybe they're afraid their legal liability will be higher if the patients aren't vaccinated.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Lsherm: scottydoesntknow: 4) sometimes it's not just about the money

At a US hospital?

[Fark user image 800x450]Maybe they're afraid their legal liability will be higher if the patients aren't vaccinated.


It's not really about liability as much as viability. Transplant programs are rated by their outcomes post-transplant. Any patient who is a risk to survive is not going to make it through screening. Which is the same reason most donor organs are rejected.

Hospitals refusing to perform transplants to keep ratings high (statnews.com)
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

GardenWeasel: "The entire family opposes the COVID-19 vaccine for religious reasons"

BULLshiat


I wanna know their exact religion that tells them to oppose it.

What church do they go do?  What priest/rabbi/imam/minister/shaman/witc​h doctor/whatever the f*ck is telling them this?
 
Mojongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

GardenWeasel: It's not really about liability as much as viability. Transplant programs are rated by their outcomes post-transplant. Any patient who is a risk to survive is not going to make it through screening. Which is the same reason most donor organs are rejected.


I was a prospective donor for my brother whose colon cancer (which had been surgically removed) had metastasized into his liver. They wouldn't even take it under consideration unless he was completely cancer free which never happened.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

433: Doesn't her daughter kind of need her own liver?


A large percentage of the liver can be removed, and it will grow back on its own.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

BizarreMan: I'm unsure what religion allows transplant surgery but not the vaccine..


To question that is a HEPPA PIG violation

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Oh well
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Somacandra: 433: Doesn't her daughter kind of need her own liver?

A large percentage of the liver can be removed, and it will grow back on its own.


Monty Python - The Meaning of Life Live Organ Transplants
Youtube Sp-pU8TFsg0
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lsherm: I don't feel bad for her, but her own daughter is the donor. If she wasn't going to donate otherwise, who gives a shiat if they throw it all down the drain because they won't get vaxxed? It would be different if it was a random person's donation that could go to someone else.


So, all the staff, the OR Crew, the nurses...have to hang around cutting open this plauge rat. And then wheel her into a recovery room to spew more virus again?

Sure...
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guess you really don't want that organ transplant.  I mean really.  A simple vaccination and you can get an organ transplant!  It lessens your risk of dying from a deadly virus.  Given that your body is going to be put through the grinder medically speaking, you'd want to lessen all the risks possible.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Suck it, plague rats. Why don't pray to your pathetic god for a new liver and see how that works for you?
 
Hankie Fest [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Presbyterian pastor here. No one's asked me for an exemption, but I certainly wouldn't give one. Neither would any of my colleagues. We're not ALL loony out here.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We've heard....

Uh huh.
 
sniderman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh dear, she might die.

/indifferent shrug
//chortle
///give the liver to someone who gives a damn about others
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It's just wrong," said Jim. "I thought, 'How can you do that to somebody?''

Easy, you f**king c*nt.
As easily and painlessly as you and your boy Trump did it to 750,000 of my fellow Americans.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

433: Doesn't her daughter kind of need her own liver?


The liver is one of atleast two organs that repair itself.

If you cut the liver in half, both halves will grow into a new liver.

There's a lot of bleeding, so it's dangerous.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scottydoesntknow: 433: Doesn't her daughter kind of need her own liver?

Surprisingly, liver transplants don't require a full liver. It's possible to donate to someone and still keep most of yours.

But it will fark up the donor for a while (barring rejection, donors usually have it tougher than donee).


I wonder if you can keep your liver, whilst the new one grows.
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WThey won't believe the science and the obvious results of the vaxxine but they believe in a God. Typical I guess.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Her husband of 47 years, Jim Vitullo, says they sacrificed a lot in preparation for the surgery, and followed all of the instructions by clinic doctors.

Depends on what your definition of all is.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unobtanium: "To us, it's a big mistake. It's against our beliefs," said Jim.
"We've heard of adverse reactions like blood clotting and heart problems," added Angela,  "Those are not supposed to happen from a vaccine and we don't feel comfortable taking on that many risks."

From who?


So it's religion. Wait, it's a valid medical concern. Wait, it's that they've heard things.

Stick to a story, idiots.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FloriduhGuy: WThey won't believe the science and the obvious results of the vaxxine but they believe in a God. Typical I guess.


It is weird that they'll trust the science in a transplant, but not a vaccine.

And let's be real here, it's much, much easier to install tracking chips/5G transmitters/magnets/mark of beasts on someone while they're opened up and knocked out during a transplant.
 
Mechanicum
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lsherm: I don't feel bad for her, but her own daughter is the donor. If she wasn't going to donate otherwise, who gives a shiat if they throw it all down the drain because they won't get vaxxed? It would be different if it was a random person's donation that could go to someone else.


Because its like a million dollar operation?
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We heard...blah...blah..." "we believe..." "we think...". It's just not worth the risks... The Bible says...(no, it doesn't)

BILLIONS of vaccines have been administered - but they heard of someone having mysterious problems...maybe...but it was on Facebook, so it must be true.

I'm done with these people. They are brainwashed and can't be helped. I don't even try anymore.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: Her husband of 47 years, Jim Vitullo, says they sacrificed a lot in preparation for the surgery, and followed all of the instructions by clinic doctors.

Depends on what your definition of all is.


Transplant lays out the rules when you are accepted. There are no exceptions. Until you are post-op, Transplant is GOD, and you do what they say, when they say it.
 
Big_Doofus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Come on now! They've done some Facebook research and they know the jab is dangerous! And not getting it sticks it to the libs! MAGA! N
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ketchuponsteak: 433: Doesn't her daughter kind of need her own liver?

The liver is one of atleast two organs that repair itself.

If you cut the liver in half, both halves will grow into a new liver.

There's a lot of bleeding, so it's dangerous.


I knew that about the liver but What's the second organ? I guess technically your skin is an organ and it grows back.
 
ANDizzleWI [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doc: If you don't get this vaccine we can't do your liver transplant and you'll die from it.

Patient: but if I get the vaccine there's a .0000003% chance I'll die!  I'm not willing to take that risk!

Doc: ....
 
whisper in the wind
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Notabunny: FTFA     "I don't think they do care," said Michelle. "I feel bad because my grandkids, they say, 'Grandma, we're praying for you to get better.' It breaks my heart because now I have to tell them I may not get better."

Not to worry. You'll live on forever in their memories as an example of how to FAFO


Nothing annoys me more when these brain dead fools pray to some imaginary thing in the sky.
 
whisper in the wind
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unobtanium: "To us, it's a big mistake. It's against our beliefs," said Jim.
"We've heard of adverse reactions like blood clotting and heart problems," added Angela,  "Those are not supposed to happen from a vaccine and we don't feel comfortable taking on that many risks."

From who?


Facebook
 
