(NBC News)   Robert Durst closing in on record for shortest life sentence: sick with COVID and on a ventilator following murder conviction   (nbcnews.com) divider line
30
    More: Amusing, Murder, real estate heir Robert Durst, Susan Berman, Life imprisonment, David Berman, Judge, The Los Angeles Times, Durst's lawyers  
•       •       •

30 Comments     (+0 »)
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeah, he's dying cold and alone
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Just one of those days where you dont wanna are unable to wake up.
 
bedonkadonk
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
May he rot in hell.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Yeah, he's dying cold and alone


Sounds like he deserves it.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Shostie: Just one of those days where you dont wanna are unable to wake up.


You are thinking of Mr. Frederick Durst, proud owner of a riding lawnmower

Fark user imageView Full Size


/yes, that is Fred Durst today
 
Salmon
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
They should at least let him wear a wig.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Do bullets make people sick, too?!
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Salmon: They should at least let him wear a wig.


Hah, Phil Spector would have liked that.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: Shostie: Just one of those days where you dont wanna are unable to wake up.

You are thinking of Mr. Frederick Durst, proud owner of a riding lawnmower

[Fark user image image 425x540]

/yes, that is Fred Durst today


Probably still kicking ass on Seganet.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Trump, Leona helmsly, Durst. WTF is it with NYC real estate people?
 
bumblefuss
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Like a death row sentence
Two months two late

/isn't it ironic
 
waxbeans
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: Shostie: Just one of those days where you dont wanna are unable to wake up.

You are thinking of Mr. Frederick Durst, proud owner of a riding lawnmower

[Fark user image image 425x540]

/yes, that is Fred Durst today


Please tell this is false. JFC.  Makes me look good.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

hoodiowithtudio: Trump, Leona helmsly, Durst. WTF is it with NYC real estate people?


Power rots the mind
 
waxbeans
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
/
On a side note, I think Brittney Murphy and her husband died of c19. Change my mind
 
woodjf
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: Shostie: Just one of those days where you dont wanna are unable to wake up.

You are thinking of Mr. Frederick Durst, proud owner of a riding lawnmower

[Fark user image image 425x540]

/yes, that is Fred Durst today


Looks like Julian assange?
 
inglixthemad [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

waxbeans: hoodiowithtudio: Trump, Leona helmsly, Durst. WTF is it with NYC real estate people?

Power rots the mind


Syphilis?
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Pull the plug.

Surely someone else could use the vent.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

waxbeans: scottydoesntknow: Shostie: Just one of those days where you dont wanna are unable to wake up.

You are thinking of Mr. Frederick Durst, proud owner of a riding lawnmower

[Fark user image image 425x540]

/yes, that is Fred Durst today

Please tell this is false. JFC.  Makes me look good.


All signs point to it being true:
Fark user imageView Full Size

More here.
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"Well, it looks like the justice system finally got him."

"No, ....it was Covid that killed the beast."
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Crisis actor.

Book it.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: /yes, that is Fred Durst today


I'll give him a modicum of credit. That pumpkin spice shirt is absolutely stylin'
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
There's no explanation on wikipedia.org about why Fred Durst changed his name.  I keep getting these guys confused.  Anyway, when they say "on a ventilator" that means that the patient is on "life support".

I WISH THEY WOULD START SAYING "ON LIFE SUPPORT" INSTEAD OF "ON A VENTILATOR"!!!
 
ifky
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
townsquare.mediaView Full Size

lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
Katwang
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Do we need a subject to show the effects of all these snake oil COVID cures? If so, here ya go.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

🎶
I did it all for
Covfefe
(Come on) Covfefe
(Come on) So you take that *mumble*
And stick it up your (YEAH)!🎶

...etc...etc...ad nauseam...
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

berylman: scottydoesntknow: /yes, that is Fred Durst today

I'll give him a modicum of credit. That pumpkin spice shirt is absolutely stylin'


It looks literally identical, even down to the buttons, to the shirt (and matching scrub-style pants) that the Michigan department of corrections gives you upon being released from prison.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

ifky: [townsquare.media image 850x566]
[lh3.googleusercontent.com image 280x210]


According to our pictures of Fred, he is morphing into Richard Gere.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

ZMugg: ifky: [townsquare.media image 850x566]
[lh3.googleusercontent.com image 280x210]

According to our pictures of Fred, he is morphing into Richard Gere.


Not my second one.
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

ifky: [townsquare.media image 850x566]
[lh3.googleusercontent.com image 280x210]


Probably top 5 best music videos ever, along with a top (mumble mumble) song ever.

fark this guy, let's derail this thread in every way possible.
 
