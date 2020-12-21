 Skip to content
 
(Oregon Live)   You have asthma and an autoimmune disease, an adult daughter at home, and an $80,000 job with a vaccine mandate. Do you A. get the vaccine, or C. quit your job, buy a trailer and move to Florida, leaving your daughter to couch surf   (oregonlive.com) divider line
29
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
She said the idea of government telling her what to do reminds her of why, when she was 18, she and her family immigrated to the U.S. from the former Soviet Union.

At my last job a member of my team was from a Soviet Bloc country and he quit because of the same reasoning. He was one of 12 people in the company (out of a total of 4500 employees) who were let go because of the vaccine mandate.

What was maddening is that he WAS vaccinated, but he didn't want to give the company proof of it. He had a very real, visceral reaction to the mandate. He wasn't stupid - he had two PhD's. I was his manager and even explained he could apply for a religious exemption if he really didn't want to offer proof, and he maintained a company should not have the power to dictate medical decisions to its employees.

I'll give him credit, the man walked out on a $180K a year job on principle. Not many people will do that. I wonder how many other people who lived under the old USSR have the same reaction.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Lsherm: I'll give him credit, the man walked out on a $180K a year job on principle. Not many people will do that.


Fine, I'll take the job.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good, [redacted word], get the f*ck out of Oregon and go die somewhere.
 
chucknasty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Lsherm: I'll give him credit, the man walked out on a $180K a year job on principle. Not many people will do that. I wonder how many other people who lived under the old USSR have the same reaction.


I work a few people from former soviet states and haven't heard anything.
if I put up with the TSA grabbing my junk at the airport after being forced to show my ID, or being forced to show proof of age to buy alcohol or stop at red lights I don't think showing my vaccine card is that invasive. maybe I am indoctrinated though.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"I give 23 years of my life and now it's, 'Bye?' And now I'm nothing?" said Hicks, 54. "That hurts."

Nothing?! Don't give yourself so much credit, DICK NUTS.

Nothing is a void. A vacuum. Absent.

You're WORSE than nothing. You're a NEGATIVE TO SOCIETY. We'd be better off if you were DEAD.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sanders is Catholic, and even though the Vatican has said it's "morally acceptable" to get the vaccines, she personally doesn't agree.

Oh, so you're a heretic? F*ck off and die.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"I'm on the borderline of being bullied," she said.

Shut Up Bitch (The Rock)
Youtube V9O94UTDAJQ
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

chucknasty: maybe I am indoctrinated though.


I think the point is that they WERE indoctrinated, so they think they recognize indoctrination overreach. I was sympathetic to him, because he presented his argument well. I just didn't agree with it.

Somacandra: Fine, I'll take the job.


OK, we need an AI expert who can write machine learning models for any manner of research. Must also have solid skills in virtualization, containerization, directory engineering, programming in Python, Perl, C, C+, Java, and Node.js. Just for good measure, you must also be an electrical engineer to help out the program that produces their own chips to test all of the aforementioned. Cover all that, and we're good.

He was one of a kind, I really hated losing him. It was one of the reasons I left the job. Not because I'm antivax - I am SUPER PRO VAX - but because he was impossible to replace, and the job wasn't going to be the same without him. We only had 12 people on the team, and of those, only six were really productive. It was a big loss because he filled random niches. I'm gone, but they'll probably have to hire three or four people to cover his spread.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
All three of those interviewed are being kicked to the curb because they're being selfish idiots.  Don't want to be kicked to the curb?  Don't be a selfish idiot.  By not being vaccinated, you're a possible vector for a new variant.  Go cry moar whiny titty babies.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the meantime, I'm going to see if SVT qualifies as an underlying condition for the Moderna booster.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They've spent the past two weeks driving to Florida

Excellent choice.  Please stay.
 
aerojockey [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Lsherm: I was his manager and even explained he could apply for a religious exemption if he really didn't want to offer proof, and he maintained a company should not have the power to dictate medical decisions to its employees.


Gee. Nobody tell him about the existing vaccine mandates that have existed for decades for schools and colleges.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: In the meantime, I'm going to see if SVT qualifies as an underlying condition for the Moderna booster.


When I got my booster, they didn't ask for the reasons I was asking for one.  They just made the appointment.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Lsherm: She said the idea of government telling her what to do reminds her of why, when she was 18, she and her family immigrated to the U.S. from the former Soviet Union.

At my last job a member of my team was from a Soviet Bloc country and he quit because of the same reasoning. He was one of 12 people in the company (out of a total of 4500 employees) who were let go because of the vaccine mandate.

What was maddening is that he WAS vaccinated, but he didn't want to give the company proof of it. He had a very real, visceral reaction to the mandate. He wasn't stupid - he had two PhD's. I was his manager and even explained he could apply for a religious exemption if he really didn't want to offer proof, and he maintained a company should not have the power to dictate medical decisions to its employees.

I'll give him credit, the man walked out on a $180K a year job on principle. Not many people will do that. I wonder how many other people who lived under the old USSR have the same reaction.


I really really really despise people that came to America for a better life and then want to ruin our country.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I have zero empathy for those selfish Farkwits.
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
So her job is open?
 
Jackal_N
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Florida has lots of Russians, she will do well there.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Lsherm: She said the idea of government telling her what to do reminds her of why, when she was 18, she and her family immigrated to the U.S. from the former Soviet Union.

At my last job a member of my team was from a Soviet Bloc country and he quit because of the same reasoning. He was one of 12 people in the company (out of a total of 4500 employees) who were let go because of the vaccine mandate.

What was maddening is that he WAS vaccinated, but he didn't want to give the company proof of it. He had a very real, visceral reaction to the mandate. He wasn't stupid - he had two PhD's. I was his manager and even explained he could apply for a religious exemption if he really didn't want to offer proof, and he maintained a company should not have the power to dictate medical decisions to its employees.

I'll give him credit, the man walked out on a $180K a year job on principle. Not many people will do that. I wonder how many other people who lived under the old USSR have the same reaction.


Former Soviet Bloc citizens seem to be REALLY susceptible to Russian propaganda. My friend's Croatian father is willing to pledge personal undying fealty to Trump because Trump says Biden is a Socialist. Crazy shiat, man.
 
darkeyes
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I have a feeling many of these companies are secretly thrilled about purging these a-holes from their roster.
 
fat boy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
See Florida and die
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Lsherm: She said the idea of government telling her what to do reminds her of why, when she was 18, she and her family immigrated to the U.S. from the former Soviet Union.

At my last job a member of my team was from a Soviet Bloc country and he quit because of the same reasoning. He was one of 12 people in the company (out of a total of 4500 employees) who were let go because of the vaccine mandate.

What was maddening is that he WAS vaccinated, but he didn't want to give the company proof of it. He had a very real, visceral reaction to the mandate. He wasn't stupid - he had two PhD's. I was his manager and even explained he could apply for a religious exemption if he really didn't want to offer proof, and he maintained a company should not have the power to dictate medical decisions to its employees.

I'll give him credit, the man walked out on a $180K a year job on principle. Not many people will do that. I wonder how many other people who lived under the old USSR have the same reaction.


Every single one of them that I know has taken the same stance.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
In case you ever asked yourself, "Where do Florida people come from, anyway?"
 
GitOffaMyLawn [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Dear Stupid People:

There would be no mandate to get vaccinated if everyone did the correct thing and got vaccinated voluntarily.

The government is reactionary. You are being selfish and willfully ignorant.

Sincerely,

Mr. Lawn
 
liltingbanshee [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I wouldn't want an unvaccinated dental hygienist poking around in my mouth.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

darkeyes: I have a feeling many of these companies are secretly thrilled about purging these a-holes from their roster.


These people are usually a giant PITA to work with, but are also usually extremely competent.  It's like firing an autistic kid who's your best calculator because he refused to stop screaming when you had fire drills.  You try to minimize the situations where he will flip out, and when you are forced to let him go, he's replaced by someone who takes twice as long to get the job done, and has a dozen problems instead of just one that you can mostly handle.
 
FleshMonkey
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fire them all. We will deal with the consequences after.
 
RandyJohnson
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Comment number says 40. Open thread and 10 comments. Whole bunch of jerk offs.
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
You have to realise that to these people their pride is worth more than all of that.
 
