(Some Guy)   🎵Oooklahoma where a miscarriage gets you charged with manslaughter.🎵 Not as catchy   (oxygen.com)
    More: Asinine, Pregnancy, Fetus, Abortion, Obstetrics, manslaughter of her non-viable fetus, Brittney Poolaw, studies of meth use, date of the woman  
893 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Oct 2021 at 7:35 PM (45 minutes ago)



42 Comments
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fark ok
 
Trocadero
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
This OU/Texas rivalry is getting out of hand.
 
Mr. Breeze
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"She told the medical staff that she had used both methamphetamines and marijuana while she'd been pregnant."

This is where my outrage died.
 
The Four Ringer [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
They tested the liver of the fetus and found grug traces.

Yup, charges deserved here.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
1) Make it nearly impossible for poor women to get a safe, legal abortion
2) Send those same women to a private for-profit prison if they miscarry
3) Profit
 
Salmon
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Mr. Breeze: "She told the medical staff that she had used both methamphetamines and marijuana while she'd been pregnant."

This is where my outrage died.


intravenously as well.

Jackin' meth while pregnant isn't cool.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

The Four Ringer: They tested the liver of the fetus and found grug traces.

Yup, charges deserved here.


I agree. We should charge you for grug possession.
 
major hatred
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Salmon: Mr. Breeze: "She told the medical staff that she had used both methamphetamines and marijuana while she'd been pregnant."

This is where my outrage died.

intravenously as well.

Jackin' meth while pregnant isn't cool.


Is the GOP very big on preventative treatment or drug rehab programs? Or is it all just join the church or die
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Trocadero: This OU/Texas rivalry is getting out of hand.


Red River shootout, indeed
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
They got their conviction because of the drugs, that's all. Because drug users are Bad.

That's why this kind of travesty is called a miscarriage of justice.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Salmon: Mr. Breeze: "She told the medical staff that she had used both methamphetamines and marijuana while she'd been pregnant."

This is where my outrage died.

intravenously as well.

Jackin' meth while pregnant isn't cool.


Sharing is caring.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
What a shiathole.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

The Four Ringer: They tested the liver of the fetus and found grug traces.

Yup, charges deserved here.


Moral of the story, don't do grugs.
 
captainN
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Read the article..
She killed it with drugs, a callous indifference.

Seems like a reasonable charge
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Next up: jail for not taking folic acid supplements for at least a year prior to conception.

To be quickly followed by: drinking age for women raised to menopause
 
dyhchong
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
But seriously, if she was able to get an abortion (and didn't), the charges are fair.

If she was unable to get an abortion (due to legality or reasons beyond her means), the charges are unfair.
 
meerclarschild
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Yeah, no. No sex education, no free/low-cost pregnancy prevention, no abuse treatment options. Forget it. We're blaming the wrong people here.
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

The Four Ringer: They tested the liver of the fetus and found grug traces.

Yup, charges deserved here.


Grugs. Not even once.
 
Mojongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
If the father can be proven to have also been using drugs prior to insemination can they lock him up too?
 
austerity101
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Mr. Breeze: "She told the medical staff that she had used both methamphetamines and marijuana while she'd been pregnant."

This is where my outrage died.


This is why we need to treat drug addiction as a medical issue and not as a criminal one. She is a woman who needed help, and imprisoning her helps no one.
 
austerity101
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Bonzo_1116: Next up: jail for not taking folic acid supplements for at least a year prior to conception.

To be quickly followed by: drinking age for women raised to menopause


We should just go ahead and take all rights away from pregnant people and treat them like the incubators they are. You know, for the children.
 
fataldragonfly
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Prosecuting this woman is horrific. The woman needed and needs help, support, and compassion, not a prison sentence. What is wrong with you people who are arguing that this is reasonable? Are you going to fund addiction treatment services for pregnant women or maternity care or child support after the child is born? This was not the fault of the woman. It is a failure of society.
 
Panatheist
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Salmon: Mr. Breeze: "She told the medical staff that she had used both methamphetamines and marijuana while she'd been pregnant."

This is where my outrage died.

intravenously as well.

Jackin' meth while pregnant isn't cool.


Then we should also charge all men who "donate" semen while drugs are in their system with murder
 
soupafi
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Mr. Breeze: "She told the medical staff that she had used both methamphetamines and marijuana while she'd been pregnant."

This is where my outrage died.


Yeah. She was correctly charged.
 
Moose out front
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
She's in a county with no abortion providers. And there's a law that you have to wait 72 hours between visits to get an abortion at the only county that provides it.

The GOP: Stigginit to the poors and the minorities and the women... and then getting a bunch of (mostly) white men online to blame the woman for using drugs when she's in a shiathole state in a shiathole situation she can't get out of.

Yeah. The GOP has this country by the balls.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Mr. Breeze: "She told the medical staff that she had used both methamphetamines and marijuana while she'd been pregnant."

This is where my outrage died was aborted.


ftfy
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Mojongo: If the father can be proven to have also been using drugs prior to insemination can they lock him up too?


How about criminal charges just for knocking the druggy biatch up?

In fact, I don't think our species is responsible enough to weird the sacred awesome power of crotchfruit

Let's just make reproduction illegal. Period.
That's a law I could get behind.
 
TheManofPA [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
So based on the law, can they charge any male member of the state house that smokes with attempted manslaughter if any pregnant woman gets near them?
 
Bazzlex001
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

meerclarschild: Yeah, no. No sex education, no free/low-cost pregnancy prevention, no abuse treatment options. Forget it. We're blaming the wrong people here.


Yeah, no. Unless she was trying to induce a miscarriage because of a lack of access to contraception and abortion, we are definitely blaming the right people. Carrying an unwanted child with intentional, drug-induced developmental issues to term is an abominable crime against humanity.

It just turns out there are other pieces of shiat involved that also deserve blame.
 
Moose out front
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Mojongo: If the father can be proven to have also been using drugs prior to insemination can they lock him up too?


Depends on what color the man is.
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

major hatred: Salmon: Mr. Breeze: "She told the medical staff that she had used both methamphetamines and marijuana while she'd been pregnant."

This is where my outrage died.

intravenously as well.

Jackin' meth while pregnant isn't cool.

Is the GOP very big on preventative treatment or drug rehab programs? Or is it all just join the church or die


Have you been remotely aware of the state of the death cult lately?  Join the church and die slightly later.
 
MadHatter500 [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

captainN: Read the article..
She killed it with drugs, a callous indifference.

Seems like a reasonable charge


What was the social security number of the victim?

Didn't have one?  Wasn't eligible?

What was the birth date of the victim?  Oh, hadn't ever been born.

Wrecked person wrecked themselves and some cluster of cells that was probably going to be another wrecked person, and you have outrage at her?

So now farked up people like you have decided that the "fix" for that wreck of a human being is incarcerate her, and make damn sure she'll never be more than a wrecked person.  YOU are the problem here.

Fark off.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

fataldragonfly: Prosecuting this woman is horrific. The woman needed and needs help, support, and compassion, not a prison sentence. What is wrong with you people who are arguing that this is reasonable? Are you going to fund addiction treatment services for pregnant women or maternity care or child support after the child is born? This was not the fault of the woman. It is a failure of society.


She's also Native American, so let's not forget the multi-generational farkery that made her circumstances worse.
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Bonzo_1116: Next up: jail for not taking folic acid supplements for at least a year prior to conception.

To be quickly followed by: drinking age for women raised to menopause


You would have hipster women waiting their entire lives to spend every penny of their savings on alcohol.

Is that want? ...A bunch of broken hipsters?
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
She probably drank alcohol as well. That child would have been pretty farked up had all gone "well".

The sentence is an outrage, and so is the abortion law.
 
The Four Ringer [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: The Four Ringer: They tested the liver of the fetus and found grug traces.

Yup, charges deserved here.

I agree. We should charge you for grug possession.


Ha. Guilty as charged!

/My keyboard was high
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
There's zero evidence it was the drugs that caused the miscarriage. The baby had congenital defects, and mom had no prenatal care, among other things.  Miscarriages happen. Just as a for-instance, until massive heroic medical intervention became available, all infants "born" in the fifth month were considered miscarriages, not live births.

Unless you're willing to say all women who miscarry are guilty of at least manslaughter, this sentence is ridiculous.
 
The Four Ringer [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

dyhchong: The Four Ringer: They tested the liver of the fetus and found grug traces.

Yup, charges deserved here.

Moral of the story, don't do grugs.


If Becky had only...
 
Birnone
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I'm pro choice, which means I would have allowed abortion to be a choice for her. Therefore there's no way I'd say this was manslaughter or any kind of crime except possible drug charges. She admitted she used illegal drugs, so charge her with the relevant drug crimes like possession.
 
Science_Guy_3.14159 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I mean I would be fine with drug charges but the prosecution's own evidence showed it could have been other things. If these were prescription drugs she was on would that be cool?

She had a miscarriage, she was on drugs, it didn't seem like there was enough evidence that it happened because of drugs.

Also given that she wasn't in the third trimester...

I mean, can we count unborn children on our taxes? Will my Date of Birth be changed to Date of Conception?
 
Goimir
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Wow some serious gatekeeping here with regards to abortion access.  If she were rich, she could have gotten an abortion.  It's a fetus, and it's her life.  Granted she made some poor life choices for herself, but she's not beholden to a clump of cells that took up residence in her body.
 
SplittingAces [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
So who's the bigger threat to society here? The Native American woman in OK with a disease or the Silicon Valley white woman five threads down?

Some of you Farkers at the top of thread, well, you're farked up.

/'Murica
 
