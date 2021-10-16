 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AP News)   Some farker in Maine is going to have to come up with a new vanity license plate in a few months   (apnews.com) divider line
11
    More: Amusing, First Amendment to the United States Constitution, license plates, Obscenity, Maine's roads, rule-making, license plate, federal judge, Last year  
•       •       •

784 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Oct 2021 at 6:20 PM (29 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
If the state issues the plates, it should be able to decide what it will and won't print on them.

Drivers will have to switch to custom license plate frames, or bumper stickers, or window decals, our whatever else they want to farking do. Who cares?
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Maybe they can start with people from "Away" and leave the people from "Here" for second.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I thought we were getting these. It would solve the whole problem.

images.propstore.comView Full Size
 
bumblefuss
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
FTFA

'"If you can't say it on the 6 o'clock news, it shouldn't be on a license plate."'

So apparently "rape" and "murder" would be perefectly acceptable as license plates.

Maybe rethink that a bit, y'all.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: Who cares?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nytmare
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Article's all worried about "free speech rights" while ignoring the fact that there is no such right on state property such as license plates which 49 other states and every other country realizes.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
One license plate says simply, "F--Y0U" - except that on the plate, it's plainly spelled out.

IF that's true then I'm actually amazed that was approved and issued.
 
Cortez the Killer
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Either get rid of 'vanity' license plates all together, or let people put whatever they want on them.

As far as I'm concerned, if someone wants to put "fark You" or "I Like to Molest Children", or "Whatever", then that just makes it easier for me to identify the douchbag in my vicinity.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Saw one a few months ago (on a Land Rover) in Boston that sneaked past the censors:

GFYYFC

Clever boy.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ less than a minute ago  
My dad claims to have seen NJ plate "SOD OFF" at one point in the mid '80s.  I myself have seen MA plate "SMOL PP" on a Mercedes-Benz E-class.
 
I just lurk here
‘’ less than a minute ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: I thought we were getting these. It would solve the whole problem.

[images.propstore.com image 430x320]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.