 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS Los Angeles 2)   Some idiots are protesting the requirement that students get a taxpayer funded vaccine in order to receive a taxpayer funded education. And by "some idiots"... you know what I mean   (losangeles.cbslocal.com) divider line
43
    More: Asinine, Vaccine, Education, Los Angeles Unified School District, Los Angeles, Los Angeles County, California, Vaccination, School, parent groups  
•       •       •

629 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Oct 2021 at 5:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



43 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Whatever. Just hold your 'Sit Out' off-campus so you and your plague rat crotchfruit don't infect people.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Just more R people (republican) showing their hate of others.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Pity that some parents are not adults.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
 Eve
Fark user imageView Full Size

Mandatory for schools. You know 'the good old days'.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Are these parent groups really in those schools? Or more outside agitators trying to bring down this country's educational system even more?
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Cafe Threads: Are these parent groups really in those schools? Or more outside agitators trying to bring down this country's educational system even more?


It has been documented that there are outside agitators actually traveling around to some of these meetings and protests. Around their own states and some across state lines.

But the general agitation is coming from social media, which includes groups which steer locals toward protests. Locally, one of the "agitators" is led by a man with ties to Michael Flynn's terrorist group, which tries to claim it is something other than that.

Oh! Speaking of, I'm gonna go spit on some right now. They're having a Klan meetin I mean rally in town.
 
Circle Girl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hate people.  😠
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

optikeye: Eve[Fark user image image 723x485]
Mandatory for schools. You know 'the good old days'.


Not only that, neither Salk nor Sabin patented their vaccines, instead donating them as a gift to humanity.
The trials were done by both men at Arsenal School in Pittsburgh, about a mile from where I was growing up at the time. Iirc the trial vaccinated 137 kids. The desperation to eradicate the disease made that enough at the time. The lack of desperation by so many to eradicate covid is beyond baffling.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Circle Girl: I hate people.  😠


*clicks profile*

Damn, Houston. I was in Tomball for around 6 weeks this summer at the height of the delta variant taking care of my sister. Seeing people walking around 98% of them maskless was one of the scariest and stupidest things I've ever seen. It's like they refused to even acknowledge the virus.
smh
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lindalouwho: optikeye: Eve[Fark user image image 723x485]
Mandatory for schools. You know 'the good old days'.

Not only that, neither Salk nor Sabin patented their vaccines, instead donating them as a gift to humanity.
The trials were done by both men at Arsenal School in Pittsburgh, about a mile from where I was growing up at the time. Iirc the trial vaccinated 137 kids. The desperation to eradicate the disease made that enough at the time. The lack of desperation by so many to eradicate covid is beyond baffling.


When I was about 8 one of my teachers had leg braces, and super skinny and almost purple complexion.
I asked my Mom about that "She had Polio as a child....before the vaccine"
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
How many of your kids in school don't have the MMR vaccines? Literally zero? Cool cool.
 
neeNHA
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"Grassroots organizers and parent groups have been..."

...unknowingly getting their marching orders from Putin.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
*headdesk* *headdesk* *headdesk* Ok, anti-vaxx/anti-mask parents, you are all idiots who deserve to get COVID-19 at this point.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I'm waiting for them to chant: BRING BACK POLIO...BRING BACK SMALL POX...BLACK PLAGUE IS OKAY!
 
SplittingAces [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
noitsnot
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Better deny my child an education and ensure him a miserable life.  Libs owned.
 
neeNHA
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"Grassroots organizers and parent groups have been..."

... unknowingly getting their marching orders from Putin
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

optikeye: Eve[Fark user image image 723x485]
Mandatory for schools. You know 'the good old days'.


Why are they discriminating against those of us who do not wish to wear polo shirts?
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: I'm waiting for them to chant: BRING BACK POLIO...BRING BACK SMALL POX...BLACK PLAGUE IS OKAY!


First, they would actually have had to pay attention in history class (assuming they even took history class, which I highly doubt at this point).
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Eric Neff, the parents of two elementary students in the Corona-Norco School District, said he's part of a group that plans to take part on Monday.
"...against the perpetuity of masks for children and it's against mandating an experimental drug that they're calling a vaccine into children at this point," he said and added that if the "sit-out" is a way to make a change or a difference, that's something he would like to do.


Getting really farking sick of garbage like this being published without calling out the complete bullshiat of the quotes.
 
BigChad
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Why aren't the powers-that-be calling them immunizations yet???

Most of these people are obviously too stupid to know the difference. Tell them it's a immunization (which it is) and they'll go "Oh yeah, my kid already has all the other required immunizations, this is just one more".
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Circle Girl: I hate people.  😠


Join the club.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: Circle Girl: I hate people.  😠

*clicks profile*

Damn, Houston. I was in Tomball for around 6 weeks this summer at the height of the delta variant taking care of my sister. Seeing people walking around 98% of them maskless was one of the scariest and stupidest things I've ever seen. It's like they refused to even acknowledge the virus.
smh


Remember when the Evil Shouty Yam of Hate and Chaos said something along the lines of "this is the new Dem hoax"?

It stuck.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Good! The sooner children learn that their body is not their choice the better off they and society will be.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
These some idiots are running for school boards and have money. yay we're farked.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

optikeye: lindalouwho: optikeye: Eve[Fark user image image 723x485]
Mandatory for schools. You know 'the good old days'.

Not only that, neither Salk nor Sabin patented their vaccines, instead donating them as a gift to humanity.
The trials were done by both men at Arsenal School in Pittsburgh, about a mile from where I was growing up at the time. Iirc the trial vaccinated 137 kids. The desperation to eradicate the disease made that enough at the time. The lack of desperation by so many to eradicate covid is beyond baffling.

When I was about 8 one of my teachers had leg braces, and super skinny and almost purple complexion.
I asked my Mom about that "She had Polio as a child....before the vaccine"


How many polio vaccinations have you had?
 
replacementcool
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Libertarians proving that libertarians are amoral, selfish caricatures of people who shouldn't be taken seriously about anything (particularly age of consent laws)
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
pjmedia.comView Full Size

That was yesterday. Today it's access to education. Tomorrow you'll have to be vaccinated to vote.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I just can't believe there are still people calling it an experimental drug.

These are the sort of people that put the "mental" in experimental.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: lindalouwho: Circle Girl: I hate people.  😠

*clicks profile*

Damn, Houston. I was in Tomball for around 6 weeks this summer at the height of the delta variant taking care of my sister. Seeing people walking around 98% of them maskless was one of the scariest and stupidest things I've ever seen. It's like they refused to even acknowledge the virus.
smh

Remember when the Evil Shouty Yam of Hate and Chaos said something along the lines of "this is the new Dem hoax"?

It stuck.


Stealing "Shouty Yam of Hate".

(Tightened it up a little bit.)
 
replacementcool
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: [pjmedia.com image 850x514]
That was yesterday. Today it's access to education. Tomorrow you'll have to be vaccinated to vote.


can confirm, in my country we got the "15 days to slow the spread" message and so we... all basically stayed the fark home for a month, and then went for more than a farking year with almost no restriction at all.

you had to actually slow the spread first though, that was literally the most important part.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: [pjmedia.com image 850x514]
That was yesterday. Today it's access to education. Tomorrow you'll have to be vaccinated to vote.


Tomorrow can't come fast enough.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: Are these parent groups really in those schools? Or more outside agitators trying to bring down this country's educational system even more?


LoL. Educational? LoL.

What are they learning? How to care about what their next pocket computer should be while children on the other side of the planet or town are starving?

Ohhhh, they are learning to trust authority without question. That's brilliant. This should work out well when they are instructed to end the Grups.

Fark user imageView Full Size


No authority ever has played fair or have a shiat about your ancestors. Why believe this has changed?
 
Mock26
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: [pjmedia.com image 850x514]
That was yesterday. Today it's access to education. Tomorrow you'll have to be vaccinated to vote.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: Are these parent groups really in those schools? Or more outside agitators trying to bring down this country's educational system even more?


That's helpful.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Children of republicans can earn their education by ratting their parents out for the crimes they commit.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

neeNHA: "Grassroots organizers and parent groups have been..."

...unknowingly getting their marching orders from Putin.


I thought it was from the abortionists. What are we lowering the bar? We have perfected cleansing. No other empire has cleansed as well as this one and protected us from idiots that think science is a belief system.

We inject ourselves with clostridium botulinum bacteria and live because science is our biatch and will take a knee before our greatness. Eff the racist shiat walking Helenics and their so called hubris superstition.
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

replacementcool: Libertarians proving that libertarians are amoral, selfish caricatures of people who shouldn't be taken seriously about anything (particularly age of consent laws)


That's a lot of random hatred to be aiming at the woman who was quoted as saying,

"There are definitely parens [sic] who are pulling their kids out of school all across California, across the country, too," said Angela McArdle, the chair of the Libertarian Party of Los Angeles County."

I'm not sure how she even got in this piece. The quote is completely irrelevant. I suppose they had more space to fill.

Go back to shouting at clouds, Grandpa replacementcool.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Have all tax payer funded things require full vaccination status.

Food stamps (or WIC etc... Whatever is in your state). All public education.  All welfare.  All the things.  If a person isn't vaccinated, they should have their passport revoked and their mail destroyed.  Total isolation of the antivaxx.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: Are these parent groups really in those schools? Or more outside agitators trying to bring down this country's educational system even more?



People who didn't value their own education and come from families who don't value education.

Our County parents group is led by low functioning mother who can't spell or speak.  The group usually has some asshole packleader spreading misinformation and all the dumb ones soak it up get angry and follow along. disagree and you are a commie and booted. One smart one with bad intentions and the rest are complete idiots.
 
fustanella
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: [pjmedia.com image 850x514]
That was yesterday. Today it's access to education. Tomorrow you'll have to be vaccinated to vote.


Oh gosh I hope so.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The same gotdamn idiots that are totally fine with drug testing welfare recipients. I dont hate this country, but I hate a lot of its people
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 1 minute ago  

replacementcool: Libertarians proving that libertarians are amoral, selfish caricatures of people who shouldn't be taken seriously about anything (particularly age of consent laws)


Or just some combination of naive, ignorant and deluded.

Joined the US Libertarian Party when I was 18 years old. Remained a dues paying member for 10 years. Not proud of that any more.
 
Displayed 43 of 43 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.