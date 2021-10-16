 Skip to content
 
(Twitter)   If you ever wondered what a train blasting through a semi loaded up with cars would actually look like outside of a movie, today is the day you find out   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Holy shiat! That was awesome!
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Assjack truck driver -- hope the train crew wasn't killed or badly injured.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bad. ASS!
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why don't they look...as cool as that in movies?
 
pacified
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not even a big train either.
 
cheap_thoughts
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dumbass truck driver got struck on the tracks?
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That one suv floating in the air for a second is amazing.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What the Fark is up with so many vehicles that stall EXACTLY on train tracks?  Do the rails create some sort of EM pulse that fries gas ignition systems and renders Diesel engines useless?

But yeah, big bada boom.  Hopefully no injuries.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Car carriers with low decks get stuck on humped railroad crossings like that all the time.  You'd think corporate would know that and would set the routes accordingly, and that the drivers would recognize bad crossings before they actually went through them.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: Assjack truck driver -- hope the train crew wasn't killed or badly injured.


LOL. They might have felt a bump.
 
neeNHA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fun Physics classes Monday.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That won't buff out ..
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ain't gonna lie - that vid gave me a semi.
(Loved 70s car-wreck movies)
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: Assjack truck driver -- hope the train crew wasn't killed or badly injured.


Why assume they did it on purpose, other than for the excellent video of destruction?
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mom the dealer wants to talk to you about your new car.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

arrogantbastich: Holy shiat! That was awesome!


memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
philodough
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whoa.

I like how the train finally decides to hit the horn the split second before smashing through the truck.
Probably should have been laying on the horn at 200 yards.

That camera person knew that were gonna get a good shot, but calmly and weirdly doesn't even bother screaming at the truck diver - who I hope was not inside the truck when the train hit.

I guess that's the YouTube generation for ya or something.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: Mr. Coffee Nerves: Assjack truck driver -- hope the train crew wasn't killed or badly injured.

LOL. They might have felt a bump.


Upon rereading I see it's an Amtrak train not freight. So they would have felt a bump. Still shredded that truck like it was a kid's toy.
 
Publikwerks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Birthday card - Thomas the Tank Engine rap
Youtube hmNdugt0nho
 
Publikwerks
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Thomas and Friends Accidents Will Happen Song Episode
Youtube ZpJty20zp0Q
 
The Four Ringer [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Makes me nervous as i just had my late father's Corvette loaded for transport in Utah just last night. I haven't watched the video yet, cuz I'm on the phone with my mom right now. Kinda freaking me out.
 
Zizzowop
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I still don't understand how this happens. Who just stops, with a fully loaded 18 wheeler, with cars, right on the center of railroad tracks. Do they stop there and think, well, I'll just be like a minute, and why not move it like 100 feet forward, you know, off the tracks.

/pretty crazy awesome to see, thank you sir for filming it
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: What the Fark is up with so many vehicles that stall EXACTLY on train tracks?  Do the rails create some sort of EM pulse that fries gas ignition systems and renders Diesel engines useless?

But yeah, big bada boom.  Hopefully no injuries.


Because tracks are elevated?  Trucks always slow down by 20 mph on hills out here, because they can't seem to handle any changes in elevation.
 
darklingscribe
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Was the rise to the railroad crossing too steep and caused the semi to get hung up on the tracks and unable to continue?

Also what does a person do when their vehicle gets stuck on a railroad when you have around 5 to 10 minutes before the next train comes through? Obviously it's unsafe to stay in the vehicle, but once you get out of harm's way I would think dialing the emergency line for the police probably isn't going to be fast enough to get the message to the railroad to halt the next train in time.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

philodough: Whoa.

I like how the train finally decides to hit the horn the split second before smashing through the truck.
Probably should have been laying on the horn at 200 yards.

That camera person knew that were gonna get a good shot, but calmly and weirdly doesn't even bother screaming at the truck diver - who I hope was not inside the truck when the train hit.

I guess that's the YouTube generation for ya or something.


I appreciate mr camera man's dedication to the shot, but exiting his vehicle was a really stupid decision.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Zizzowop: I still don't understand how this happens. Who just stops, with a fully loaded 18 wheeler, with cars, right on the center of railroad tracks. Do they stop there and think, well, I'll just be like a minute, and why not move it like 100 feet forward, you know, off the tracks.

/pretty crazy awesome to see, thank you sir for filming it


I think he bottomed out.
 
The Third Man
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
So let's see...in the last month Amtrak has had (1) a derailment in Montana, killing three passengers; (2) a Wild West shootout at the Tucson station, killing a DEA agent and a suspected drug dealer; (3) and this.

And also in the past month I took my first Amtrak long-distance trip in 30+ years....
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Love the dramatic "Oh my goooood!" from what I can only assume is the absolute idiot/operator of this big rig.
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Zizzowop: I still don't understand how this happens. Who just stops, with a fully loaded 18 wheeler, with cars, right on the center of railroad tracks. Do they stop there and think, well, I'll just be like a minute, and why not move it like 100 feet forward, you know, off the tracks.

/pretty crazy awesome to see, thank you sir for filming it


Either the trailer got stuck on the elevated track or the driver stalled as he was crossing, which is apparently something happens often enough that they are explicitly taught not to try and shift gears while crossing.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Car carriers with low decks get stuck on humped railroad crossings like that all the time.  You'd think corporate would know that and would set the routes accordingly, and that the drivers would recognize bad crossings before they actually went through them.


I used to own semi trucks in NJ back in the 90s. Trust me when I tell you that you can staple the map with the roads to avoid clearly marked to their farking foreheads and one of them, without fail, with get your truck stuck under a well marked 10ft bridge or stuck in a cul-de-sac they cannot turn around in.
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: Holy shiat! That was awesome!


That was "Lawd Reekris" awesome.

What is the high pitched whining sound in the background?  Is that a person making that sound?  It like my crybaby teen nephews when they get the iPad taken away.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

darklingscribe: Was the rise to the railroad crossing too steep and caused the semi to get hung up on the tracks and unable to continue?

Also what does a person do when their vehicle gets stuck on a railroad when you have around 5 to 10 minutes before the next train comes through? Obviously it's unsafe to stay in the vehicle, but once you get out of harm's way I would think dialing the emergency line for the police probably isn't going to be fast enough to get the message to the railroad to halt the next train in time.


If he wasn't a dumbass he would call 911 and try to get dispatch to let the train company know, then unhook his tractor and run for it.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Zizzowop: I still don't understand how this happens. Who just stops, with a fully loaded 18 wheeler, with cars, right on the center of railroad tracks. Do they stop there and think, well, I'll just be like a minute, and why not move it like 100 feet forward, you know, off the tracks.

/pretty crazy awesome to see, thank you sir for filming it


We have a well marked crossing. every other month or so someones car gets pegged at it because they are just stupid, and get caught between the gates, and don't move forward. They have done all kinds of studies, etc. Short of regrading a major train line so you don't have at grade crossings, the answer always comes back, "this person was an idiot".

Train gates are designed to brake away if you get caught in between, and will do pretty minimal damage to your car, well, at least a lot less than a train will.


In this case though, i'm going to wager the driver got hung up on the crossing. Looks like it was a semi cab pulling a smaller trailer, and that can happen. Still driver's fault, and he shouldn't have crossed if there was any question in his mind, and seeing as he got hung up, there should have been a question.
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

darklingscribe: Also what does a person do when their vehicle gets stuck on a railroad when you have around 5 to 10 minutes before the next train comes through? Obviously it's unsafe to stay in the vehicle, but once you get out of harm's way I would think dialing the emergency line for the police probably isn't going to be fast enough to get the message to the railroad to halt the next train in time.


Cell phones don't work everywhere.

/DNRTFA
 
scanman61
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Car carriers with low decks get stuck on humped railroad crossings like that all the time.  You'd think corporate would know that and would set the routes accordingly, and that the drivers would recognize bad crossings before they actually went through them.


Worst I ever saw pictures of was a car hauler full of antique Porsches.

https://flatsixes.com/porsche-news/po​r​sche-speedsters-in-train-wreck/
 
Wobambo
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Seems like the truck driver was out of the truck and yelling and presumably waving at the train. You can hear him yelling before it hits and see him coming in from the left at the end.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
also my favorite call i ever went on, was a lady, who got hit by a train.

The entire time she was angry at the train as we tried to peal back what was left of her accord around her. "Why didn't he see me, why didn't he stop?"

Maam, its a train.

/She also complained the rescue saw was too loud
 
scanman61
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

darklingscribe: Was the rise to the railroad crossing too steep and caused the semi to get hung up on the tracks and unable to continue?


Yes.  It's called "high centered"
 
wxboy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

darklingscribe: Also what does a person do when their vehicle gets stuck on a railroad when you have around 5 to 10 minutes before the next train comes through? Obviously it's unsafe to stay in the vehicle, but once you get out of harm's way I would think dialing the emergency line for the police probably isn't going to be fast enough to get the message to the railroad to halt the next train in time.


Every crossing should have a phone number displayed that you can call to directly alert the railroad that you're stuck. That still might not be enough time, but it's a lot faster than 911.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Zizzowop: I still don't understand how this happens. Who just stops, with a fully loaded 18 wheeler, with cars, right on the center of railroad tracks. Do they stop there and think, well, I'll just be like a minute, and why not move it like 100 feet forward, you know, off the tracks.

/pretty crazy awesome to see, thank you sir for filming it


1.  They probably stopped before the train tracks.
2.  My guess is they try to shift gears when they're directly over the tracks & stall the engine.

Don't shift gears until you've cleared the tracks.
 
Daniel Boone's Farm [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: FrancoFile: Car carriers with low decks get stuck on humped railroad crossings like that all the time.  You'd think corporate would know that and would set the routes accordingly, and that the drivers would recognize bad crossings before they actually went through them.

I used to own semi trucks in NJ back in the 90s. Trust me when I tell you that you can staple the map with the roads to avoid clearly marked to their farking foreheads and one of them, without fail, with get your truck stuck under a well marked 10ft bridge or stuck in a cul-de-sac they cannot turn around in.


This doesn't surprise me.  I park my car under Lower South Water and Michigan Avenue in Chicago and twice a week a truck driver tears the top of their trailer off.  I used to think it was funny but watching the face of the driver as homeless people surround him offering to get his truck free while his career flashes before his eyes is downright depressing.  No way in hell could I drive a truck.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
That looks like a really steep grade at the crossing.  I could see a car getting hung up on that.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Daniel Boone's Farm: This doesn't surprise me.  I park my car under Lower South Water and Michigan Avenue in Chicago and twice a week a truck driver tears the top of their trailer off.


Give it another 2 or 3 months where everyone decides they are going to be a truck driver because folks are throwing money around for drivers, and they start actually getting on the road after their crash course CDL training.
 
Jaws_Victim
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: Ain't gonna lie - that vid gave me a semi.
(Loved 70s car-wreck movies)


Fark user imageView Full Size


This movie was made for you. In the 90s
 
dark brew [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Five people on board the train were transported to two area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, the sheriff said. All patients involved in the incident have been treated released

Five people started laying the foundation early for their lawsuits.
 
King Something
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: Assjack truck driver -- hope the train crew wasn't killed or badly injured.


According to the article linked in the tweet, five people onboard the train were taken to nearby hospitals, and all people taken to hospitals have since been released.

No word if the patients were passengers or crew.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: What the Fark is up with so many vehicles that stall EXACTLY on train tracks?  Do the rails create some sort of EM pulse that fries gas ignition systems and renders Diesel engines useless?

But yeah, big bada boom.  Hopefully no injuries.


It looks like this one got stuck, but I had the starter fall off my old Pontiac when I drove over some train tracks. The mechanical shock was enough to crack the mounting bracket in half, presumably the last straw for a part which was already well on its way to failure. In my case I was able to drive the remaining few blocks to my destination with it dragging on the ground beneath me, but a similar failure (e.g. if the wiring had shorted out) could have easily left me stranded on the tracks.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

scanman61: darklingscribe: Was the rise to the railroad crossing too steep and caused the semi to get hung up on the tracks and unable to continue?

Yes.  It's called "high centered"


THIS! Yes, the truck driver was completely at fault for trying to cross a non "at grade" crossing point. Stupid. Stupid. Stupid. Get out of the farking cab and actually LOOK at the level of the grade. Even more so when trailering a Lo-boy.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Also Boring Story Bro, when i almost hit a train.

I'm driving home late one night (on 4 in jersey by the bendix for those in the area) and there is this dude in the road, waving a latern.

Now, i have probably driven down this road thousands of times. I remember as a kid going down it. Never have i seen a train on it. The tracks are in crap shape, and its more of a "why don't they get the tracks out of here"

But here i am doing like 50 down the road, and some dude on a conductors outfit is waving a latern at me like he is paul revere.

It pulled my mind out of it for a moment, as, "what is this jackass doing in the road with a lantern" before "OH shiat THERE IS A TRAIN"

I didn't hit the train, thankfully, but it was pretty close to be honest. Not something you expect. It was some historical thing they were moving and apparently why the tracks were still there, because they ripped them up not long afterwards.

But still, there should be a better system for alerting people to a random train than a dude dressed as Sir Topham Hatt waving a latern.

A cop with his lights on would have done the job.
 
