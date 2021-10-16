 Skip to content
 
Lawsuits, transportation, agriculture, and foreign languages are all on the Fark Weird News Quiz, October 2-9 Please Don't Make That Edition
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Welcome to the Fark Weird News Quiz!
If this is your first time here, you can start the Quiz by clicking on the Fark user image logo next to the headline above, or here:

https://www.fark.com/quiz/1159
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
So last week we ran this article that I first thought was a joke but upon research was able to find that it does indeed exist and can be had at your local Walgreen's:

Fark user imageView Full Size



I presume this was meant either as a gag gift or for those kids that TPed your house last year because you only had Baby Ruth and Mounds left in the 10-lb. variety pack when they came around. "I'll give you something to TP my house for!"

I mean seriously, here are the flavors:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Roasted turkey, Stuffing, Green bean, Sweet potato pie, cranberry sauce, and glazed carrot.

On the one hand, ewww. On the other hand, still ewww. On the other other hand, how in the world are these supposed to complement one another? Does *anyone*, even the weirdos who like candy corn, want a combination of turkey, glazed carrots, and green beans? Does this mean you have to eat them one a time to avoid this? Could they have at least separated them into mini bags inside the pack?


Anyway, take the Quiz and come back and tell us how you did and your thoughts on this abomination. Have you tried it? Would you try it? Would you buy it just to give it to someone you don't like?

Don't forget the Easy Quiz.

Good luck, and let me know if you have any issues.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
img.huffingtonpost.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
How to never get asked to bring a dish for Thanksgiving dinner ever again:

img.buzzfeed.comView Full Size
 
