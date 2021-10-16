 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS Minnesota)   Twin Cities man is facing charges after allegedly carving a runway into a field behind his home and using it as a private airport. He neglected to pave it with the proper amount of paperwork   (minnesota.cbslocal.com) divider line
24
    More: Awkward, Airport, Jeffrey Walker, Runway, Satellite imagery, court documents, Landing, Google Maps, Minnesota Secretary of State  
•       •       •

836 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Oct 2021 at 2:27 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Someone blabbed!
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I have a friend who owned a microlight (ultralight in the US) and kept it on a private airstrip mown into the grass in a farmers field with three other plane owners.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Allegedly?

Satellite imagery from Google Maps shows what appears to be an airstrip carved into a field behind Walker's home, which is on the eastern edge of the Twin Cities metro. Prosecutors say the runway is clearly visible from the air

Yeah, OK, that could may be explained by...

and is listed by the Federal Aviation Administration as a private airport.

Oh.  Well, maybe the FAA got the listing from someone who...

Per the complaint, Walker incorporated his airfield with the Minnesota Secretary of State under the names Walker Field, LLC, and Top Gun Aviation.

Oh.  Um... yeah.  I think it's more than an allegation.

Prosecutors say that having a private airport in Afton is in direct violation city ordinances.

I thought the whole idea of incorporating with the State was so that you wouldn't be allowed to violate the law by operating the airfield.  Also, did he apply for business license in Afton?  Pretty sure if he's making any money at all, the city wants their cut.
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I came home early from work one afternoon, and found my neighbor using my ex's landing strip.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Allegedly?

Satellite imagery from Google Maps shows what appears to be an airstrip carved into a field behind Walker's home, which is on the eastern edge of the Twin Cities metro. Prosecutors say the runway is clearly visible from the air

Yeah, OK, that could may be explained by...

and is listed by the Federal Aviation Administration as a private airport.

Oh.  Well, maybe the FAA got the listing from someone who...

Per the complaint, Walker incorporated his airfield with the Minnesota Secretary of State under the names Walker Field, LLC, and Top Gun Aviation.

Oh.  Um... yeah.  I think it's more than an allegation.

Prosecutors say that having a private airport in Afton is in direct violation city ordinances.

I thought the whole idea of incorporating with the State was so that you wouldn't be allowed to violate the law by operating the airfield.  Also, did he apply for business license in Afton?  Pretty sure if he's making any money at all, the city wants their cut.


Got a pilot friend who regularly flies that area, and he never noticed it. It's not even on my drone app B4UFLY unless you zoom right in on it. Seems he followed the rules, he felt like following.

Funny thing is there's a real airport just a couple miles to the NW.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

bearded clamorer: I came home early from work one afternoon, and found my neighbor using my ex's landing strip.


Anything is a landing strip if you're brave enough.
 
FrostbiteFallsMN [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A bit more info and history - may need to open in private/incognito mode:

https://www.twincities.com/2021/10/05​/​afton-private-planes-takeoffs-landings​-prompt-complaints-from-neighbors/
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

bearded clamorer: I came home early from work one afternoon, and found my neighbor using my ex's landing strip.


Username checks out.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Won't be right 'til the entertainment center is erected.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Yes, I used erected in a sentence about a strip club. FARK it.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I knew a guy in Baltimore years ago that was pretty well off. He bought half a dozen almost new McMansions with large lots that went down the same side of the street as his house so he could knock them down and build a small private airstrip for his little single engine Cessna.  He told me he was tired of having to drive the 5 miles to the airport to use his plane.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just do it and ask permission later.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FrostbiteFallsMN: A bit more info and history - may need to open in private/incognito mode:

https://www.twincities.com/2021/10/05/​afton-private-planes-takeoffs-landings​-prompt-complaints-from-neighbors/


Love the judgment:

"The city prevailed in court in 2009, and a judge ruled that Walker must plant a tree in the middle of the airstrip, rendering it unusable,"
 
BonoboJeezus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, no problem, right? I mean, who cares if the neighbors have to listen to his adult toy? And knowing the average skill level of most private hobby pilots, there's a good chance of him crashing into the local neighborhood, like that doctor did in CA a week or so back.
 
stuffy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Someone didn't get their bribe campaign contribution?
 
manac
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Guys a dick. Know your zoning when you buy.
My back yard (legal).

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Ok, this got me thinking, what do crop-dusters use?
I can't imagine those rickety things using full-fledged airports.
 
nijika
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Libertarians.
 
lincoln65
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Afton is just a bunch of NIMBYs that don't want an all-organic airfield running out of their town. So what if small aircraft are sputtering over your roof at 200 mph and 300 feet? As long as the planes aren't dumping their lavatories in your front yard, what's the harm? Did he not build enough parking?
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Ok, this got me thinking, what do crop-dusters use?
I can't imagine those rickety things using full-fledged airports.


General aviation airports, just like most of the small private planes do.  For every commercial airport in the US, there are about a half-dozen general aviation airports.

That's where they keep the fuel and the tanks of herbicides, fertilizers, whatever.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Green Intern
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Ok, this got me thinking, what do crop-dusters use?
I can't imagine those rickety things using full-fledged airports.


My flight instructor had a runway in his pasture, and we had a neighbor that did the same for his 182.  They weren't in the city limits for anything, so not exactly the same thing, but tbh with a decent suspension, tires, and some degree of competency with farm equipment, you can get a perfectly safe and serviceable runway going.

/learned to fly on cubs and cherokees
//had to stop after a bad snap roll farked up one of the nerves controlling eye movement
///there's a lot of wiring on the side of your head.  Don't mess with it.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: I have a friend who owned a microlight (ultralight in the US) and kept it on a private airstrip mown into the grass in a farmers field with three other plane owners.


The words "microlight" and "strip" were used in a really bad dating app review of me once.
/ or twice.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

bearded clamorer: I came home early from work one afternoon, and found my neighbor using my ex's landing strip.


Do blimps need a landing strip?
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.