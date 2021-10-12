 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Daily Beast)   "Cool Mom" shows teens how fun it is to binge drink until you throw up   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
50
    More: Sick, Human sexual behavior, Sexual intercourse, Shannon O'Connor, Rape, Child abuse, Sexual abuse, Allegation, O'Connor  
•       •       •

1563 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Oct 2021 at 3:43 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



50 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Wine Mom levels up.
 
Magnus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
MOY.
 
Cranialsodomy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Little known fact:  "Los Gatos" means "the gatos" in Spanish.
 
Magnus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cranialsodomy: Little known fact:  "Los Gatos" means "the gatos" in Spanish.


Stop drinking all the vanilla flavoring, mom!
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shannon O'Connor, 47, is accused of a breathtaking array of crimes in Los Gatos

Well she does live in "The Pussy" so are we surprised?
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Once again I pull the line from Buffy

"There is not enough "eew" in the world"
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cranialsodomy: Little known fact:  "Los Gatos" means "the gatos" in Spanish.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
markxabi.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Shannon O'Connor, 47, is accused of a breathtaking array of crimes in Los Gatos

Well she does live in "The Pussy" so are we surprised?


The Pussies (plural), and because is Los rather than Las Gatos, at least one of the Pussies is a boy.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like Maxine Ghislaine needed any competition from the farm leagues.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cranialsodomy: Little known fact:  "Los Gatos" means "the gatos" in Spanish.


In this case maybe "The cougars"
 
Shakespeare's Monkey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Put that down. That's hand sanitizer!
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Her eyes are crooked, I'd sleep with her.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RoboZombie: Cranialsodomy: Little known fact:  "Los Gatos" means "the gatos" in Spanish.

In this case maybe "The cougars"


I actually have a picture of a cougar from los gatos...
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The kids in Los Gatos are really screwed up.

Parents working all the time, easy access to more money than any kid should have (door-dash delivering one smoothie?), being raised by nannies, lots of drugs, snotty/spoiled; I'm saddened and disappointed by the resultant offspring of peers and friends in Los Gatos.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She owned that trail.
 
austerity101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dionysusaur: Walker: Shannon O'Connor, 47, is accused of a breathtaking array of crimes in Los Gatos

Well she does live in "The Pussy" so are we surprised?

The Pussies (plural), and because is Los rather than Las Gatos, at least one of the Pussies is a boy.


I'm intimately familiar with a few boy pussies, so this checks out.
 
Robinfro
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


That's a face that says "I used to be hot in my 20's, until I got caught stealing money and meth by baby daddy #5 who punched me so hard it broke my jaw & permanently locked my brain into being 26 year old meth-head me."
 
Iamos [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

austerity101: dionysusaur: Walker: Shannon O'Connor, 47, is accused of a breathtaking array of crimes in Los Gatos

Well she does live in "The Pussy" so are we surprised?

The Pussies (plural), and because is Los rather than Las Gatos, at least one of the Pussies is a boy.

I'm intimately familiar with a few boy pussies, so this checks out.


lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Shannon O'Connor" eh?

Ireland before the discovery of alcohol.
Youtube 7-yQ4s6IBec
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RoboZombie: Cranialsodomy: Little known fact:  "Los Gatos" means "the gatos" in Spanish.

In this case maybe "The cougars"


img.thedailybeast.comView Full Size


Yea... NO.

/looks like ron perlman's mom
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BitwiseShift: Like Maxine Ghislaine needed any competition from the farm leagues.


Did you mean Ghislaine Maxwell?
 
webct_god
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like my kinda party.

*reads article*
"10 underage boys and two underage girls"

Only two underage girls? Nevermind.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus Christ, man. Why weren't there any crazy moms nearby like this when I was I teen? Plus nobody ever offered me free drugs at a video arcade, either.
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On top of every other despicable act she's accused of let's not lose track of the fact that she was throwing these house parties during the height of the pandemic.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Back in my day, you were lucky to find some woods porn, sneak it home for several wanks, they sneak it out and throw it away when you got paranoid about your mom finding it.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Her mugshot totally has this "And I'm gonna do it again" look.
 
austerity101
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Iamos: austerity101: dionysusaur: Walker: Shannon O'Connor, 47, is accused of a breathtaking array of crimes in Los Gatos

Well she does live in "The Pussy" so are we surprised?

The Pussies (plural), and because is Los rather than Las Gatos, at least one of the Pussies is a boy.

I'm intimately familiar with a few boy pussies, so this checks out.

[lh3.googleusercontent.com image 512x285]


LOL! They're all very much above the age of consent, for clarity.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Jesus Christ, man. Why weren't there any crazy moms nearby like this when I was I teen? Plus nobody ever offered me free drugs at a video arcade, either.


So you could go to gang bangs of incapacitated 14 year old girls?  Yikes.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: Jake Havechek: Jesus Christ, man. Why weren't there any crazy moms nearby like this when I was I teen? Plus nobody ever offered me free drugs at a video arcade, either.

So you could go to gang bangs of incapacitated 14 year old girls?  Yikes.


No, I'm being facetious.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
When I was in high school the "cool mom" was the one who not only tolerated our band practicing in the basement but brought us punch and cookies.
 
phishrace
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Jesus Christ, man. Why weren't there any crazy moms nearby like this when I was I teen? Plus nobody ever offered me free drugs at a video arcade, either.


I submitted this story a couple days ago asking the same question in the headline. Apparently it wasn't amusing enough.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Shannon O'Connor, 47,

Why do I get the feeling her emotional age is way way lower than that.
 
peachpicker
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
static.onecms.ioView Full Size

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

geekbikerskum: Her mugshot totally has this "And I'm gonna do it again" look.


Yeah. She's more pissed off about getting caught than upset about what she did.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: geekbikerskum: Her mugshot totally has this "And I'm gonna do it again" look.

Yeah. She's more pissed off about getting caught than upset about what she did.


She is gonna have enough candidates in prison. Except the roles will be reversed.
 
phishrace
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: The kids in Los Gatos are really screwed up.

Parents working all the time, easy access to more money than any kid should have (door-dash delivering one smoothie?), being raised by nannies, lots of drugs, snotty/spoiled; I'm saddened and disappointed by the resultant offspring of peers and friends in Los Gatos.


True dat. The higher the average income, the more farked up the kids are. Palo Alto had so many kids commiting suicide, the CDC got involved. Also, Los Gatos has some of the whitest neighborhoods in the bay area. I'm maybe 4 miles away and white people are a minority in my neighborhood.

Had a lot of friends in Almaden valley (also very affluent) growing up and at first I was jealous of them. Then I realized just how farked up they all were and I was happy to be poor.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

bughunter: RoboZombie: Cranialsodomy: Little known fact:  "Los Gatos" means "the gatos" in Spanish.

In this case maybe "The cougars"

[img.thedailybeast.com image 501x281]

Yea... NO.

/looks like ron perlman's mom


No, looks like Beauty and the Beast age Ron Pearlman in drag

I'm sure his mother is a lovely woman
 
Xythero [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I once helped my friend's drunk mom break into a motel swimming pool so she could loudly drunk swim.  I thought it was hilarious, my friend not so much.

"Fun Moms" are generally only fun if they're  somebody else's mom.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
That mugshot says, "I'm still drunk and don't yet realize the world of shiat I'm in."
 
will.i.ain't [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

webct_god: Sounds like my kinda party.

*reads article*
"10 underage boys and two underage girls"

Only two underage girls? Nevermind.


Way to uphold your newfound reputation, kidf*cker.
That you would post that randomly in a thread a day later says a lot about your commitment to cause.
 
capngroovy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
My old hometown. Dammitalltohell
 
webct_god
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

will.i.ain't: webct_god: Sounds like my kinda party.

*reads article*
"10 underage boys and two underage girls"

Only two underage girls? Nevermind.

Way to uphold your newfound reputation, kidf*cker.
That you would post that randomly in a thread a day later says a lot about your commitment to cause.


Just trying to live up to the reputation I have been so generously given here on Fark.
 
will.i.ain't [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

webct_god: will.i.ain't: webct_god: Sounds like my kinda party.

*reads article*
"10 underage boys and two underage girls"

Only two underage girls? Nevermind.

Way to uphold your newfound reputation, kidf*cker.
That you would post that randomly in a thread a day later says a lot about your commitment to cause.

Just trying to live up to the reputation I have been so generously given here on Fark.


you bestowed it to yourself as some twisted badge of honor, so f*ck right off with your boo hoo shiate.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: The kids in Los Gatos are really screwed up.

Parents working all the time, easy access to more money than any kid should have (door-dash delivering one smoothie?), being raised by nannies, lots of drugs, snotty/spoiled; I'm saddened and disappointed by the resultant offspring of peers and friends in Los Gatos.


I see you're familiar with Los Gatos.

/ best friends in HS lived in LG
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Robinfro: [Fark user image image 425x239]

That's a face that says "I used to be hot in my 20's, until I got caught stealing money and meth by baby daddy #5 who punched me so hard it broke my jaw & permanently locked my brain into being 26 year old meth-head me."


To me it says:

"I'm white and hubby is rich. I'll walk, and I'll be treated like royalty in the meantime.

"Consequences are for poor people. Never faced them before, not going to now."
 
webct_god
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

will.i.ain't: webct_god: will.i.ain't: webct_god: Sounds like my kinda party.

*reads article*
"10 underage boys and two underage girls"

Only two underage girls? Nevermind.

Way to uphold your newfound reputation, kidf*cker.
That you would post that randomly in a thread a day later says a lot about your commitment to cause.

Just trying to live up to the reputation I have been so generously given here on Fark.

you bestowed it to yourself as some twisted badge of honor, so f*ck right off with your boo hoo shiate.


This is more of showing how much I give a shiat about what farkers like you think of me. If you want to label me a child rapist because me and my wife got married, legally I might add, so be it. I'll play along.

I like playing games. Teenage girls do, too. So, win-win for me.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"And just to show you how dangerous pot is, I'm gonna smoke your WHOLE BAG!"
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

puckrock2000: BitwiseShift: Like Maxine Ghislaine needed any competition from the farm leagues.

Did you mean Ghislaine Maxwell?


They're not that unique.
 
Displayed 50 of 50 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.