Prejudiced Peggy goes full stupid, has racist meltdown after neighbor speaks to contractor in Spanish: 'Speak American'
Officer Barrelroll [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Her mistake was that she didn't yell it as "Speak 'Murican!"
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Prejudiced Penny sounds more like the start of dementia Penny.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
static.tvtropes.orgView Full Size
 
TheMaskedArmadillo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Mi gusto!
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: [static.tvtropes.org image 350x189]


Just checking. Thank you.
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Spanish is more American than English.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: [static.tvtropes.org image 350x189]


What Peggy really means by "American"
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

damageddude: Prejudiced Penny sounds more like the start of dementia Penny.


It's New Jersey. The most openly racist people I've ever met are from Jersey. In the South they're a little muted about it, in Jersey they are loud and proud.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: [static.tvtropes.org image 350x189]


you win the internet for today. Congratulations!

/alas I have but 1 funny to give.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm surprised she didn't go full Karen and call the cops
 
EL EM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I speak to contractors in Basque. It never does any good, but it's my business.
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


Pardon me stewardess, I speak jive American.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

revrendjim: Spanish is more American than English.


I was about to point out that Amerigo Vespucci was Italian, but you're right, he was given Castilian citizenship. Apparently, he figured out that Brazil was on a new continent, and called it "the New World" while he was working for the Portuguese, though.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Amerigo​_​vespucci
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey call me crazy, but i think if you are communicating with a guy that is working on your house you should speak the language he best understands.

"Hey, what are we supposed to do up here?"
"I don't know man, he spoke English."
"Did you tell him you don't speak English?"
"I told him, but then he just started speaking louder, slower English."
"Ok. Well let's just build a cupola, I guess."
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

damageddude: Prejudiced Penny sounds more like the start of dementia Penny.


There's a huge overlap between "just an asshole" and "mental illness".
Probably the older they get, the crazier they get.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EL EM: I speak to contractors in Basque. It never does any good, but it's my business.


... wonders if Peggy knows pig latin
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  

InfoFreako: Hey call me crazy, but i think if you are communicating with a guy that is working on your house you should speak the language he best understands.

"Hey, what are we supposed to do up here?"
"I don't know man, he spoke English."
"Did you tell him you don't speak English?"
"I told him, but then he just started speaking louder, slower English."
"Ok. Well let's just build a cupola, I guess."


I just WISH Spanish speakers would speak louder and slower as opposed to Puerto Ricans who mutter at rapid fire speed.
 
KB202
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Begoggle: damageddude: Prejudiced Penny sounds more like the start of dementia Penny.

There's a huge overlap between "just an asshole" and "mental illness".
Probably the older they get, the crazier they get.


Please assign a community worker to monitor me and lock me away when I turn into a demented douchecanoe.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lsherm: damageddude: Prejudiced Penny sounds more like the start of dementia Penny.

It's New Jersey. The most openly racist people I've ever met are from Jersey. In the South they're a little muted about it, in Jersey they are loud and proud.


Sadly, being born in New Jersey and living in New Jersey, I can't contradict you. We're not all racist here, thank Allah, but Southern racists can hide their hatred with homeliness, New Jersey racists have no such filter.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is no boo-ay-no.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lithven
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Peggy and resulted in her walking off and flipping the bird for the camera as @gabstahhh123 hollered after her, "audios, Peggy!"

*twitch* I'm hoping that is just a bad spell checker.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EL EM: I speak to contractors in Basque. It never does any good, but it's my business.


It's nobody's business but the Turks.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fano: InfoFreako: Hey call me crazy, but i think if you are communicating with a guy that is working on your house you should speak the language he best understands.

"Hey, what are we supposed to do up here?"
"I don't know man, he spoke English."
"Did you tell him you don't speak English?"
"I told him, but then he just started speaking louder, slower English."
"Ok. Well let's just build a cupola, I guess."

I just WISH Spanish speakers would speak louder and slower as opposed to Puerto Ricans who mutter at rapid fire speed.


til : Puerto Ricans dont speak Spanish
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Always wanted to learn another language just to piss people off.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AquaTatanka: EL EM: I speak to contractors in Basque. It never does any good, but it's my business.

... wonders if Peggy knows pig latin


I communicate to my contractors through interpretive dance. I threw out my back Twila Tharping to my gardener about a broken sprinkler head
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pinche pendejo!
 
Sunidesus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I do not understand people flipping out when someone else switches languages.

If my ability in their language is better than their ability in mine... communication is going to be easier if I switch.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So stupid. The plural of "audio" is not "audios".
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AquaTatanka: Fano: InfoFreako: Hey call me crazy, but i think if you are communicating with a guy that is working on your house you should speak the language he best understands.

"Hey, what are we supposed to do up here?"
"I don't know man, he spoke English."
"Did you tell him you don't speak English?"
"I told him, but then he just started speaking louder, slower English."
"Ok. Well let's just build a cupola, I guess."

I just WISH Spanish speakers would speak louder and slower as opposed to Puerto Ricans who mutter at rapid fire speed.

til : Puerto Ricans dont speak Spanish


My daughter-in-law is Puerto Rican. What are you talking about that they don't speak Spanish?
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For those who say that there is no more racism in the US there is also this comments thread on the FOX
News website that was on a news article about a fight at a hockey game. The conversation quickly devolved into a discussion about too many blacks in TV commercials.


______________________________________​______________________________________​_____________
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Porous Horace: So stupid. The plural of "audio" is not "audios".


Is it "audios mios?"
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Peggy reminds me of my awful SIL.  every time she tried to hire someone to work on one of her 3 dilapidated properties,they'd decline her business after they spoke with for 5 minutes.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm extremely racist with outsiders in my life.

I must always demand of them: Tell me of your holiday desserts!
 
Fizzy_Pop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So sick of these farks. It looks like it would be so damn tiresome to always hate.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Picklehead: AquaTatanka: Fano: InfoFreako: Hey call me crazy, but i think if you are communicating with a guy that is working on your house you should speak the language he best understands.

"Hey, what are we supposed to do up here?"
"I don't know man, he spoke English."
"Did you tell him you don't speak English?"
"I told him, but then he just started speaking louder, slower English."
"Ok. Well let's just build a cupola, I guess."

I just WISH Spanish speakers would speak louder and slower as opposed to Puerto Ricans who mutter at rapid fire speed.

til : Puerto Ricans dont speak Spanish

My daughter-in-law is Puerto Rican. What are you talking about that they don't speak Spanish?


the logical derivative of the phrase "I just WISH Spanish speakers would speak louder and slower as opposed to Puerto Ricans who mutter at rapid fire speed" is that Puerto Ricans are not included in the group "Spanish speakers".

I was making a joke.  must've been a great joke now that there is an explanation to go with it.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fizzy_Pop: So sick of these farks. It looks like it would be so damn tiresome to always hate.


This is the most ironic comment I've ever seen on Fark.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sin'sHero: Porous Horace: So stupid. The plural of "audio" is not "audios".

Is it "audios mios?"


No that's Spanish for "those are my headphones"
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know, if i ever visit the US for any reason i'll be ready to trigger some of these ignorant racist farks with my wholly foreign lingo. Spoken mostly by white people in this part of the world. The irony would sustain my soul for years to come.
 
The Yattering
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AquaTatanka: Fano: InfoFreako: Hey call me crazy, but i think if you are communicating with a guy that is working on your house you should speak the language he best understands.

"Hey, what are we supposed to do up here?"
"I don't know man, he spoke English."
"Did you tell him you don't speak English?"
"I told him, but then he just started speaking louder, slower English."
"Ok. Well let's just build a cupola, I guess."

I just WISH Spanish speakers would speak louder and slower as opposed to Puerto Ricans who mutter at rapid fire speed.

til : Puerto Ricans dont speak Spanish


Right. And "Americans don't speak English."

Dialect =/= language
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
American's not a language, biatch!
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AquaTatanka: Picklehead: AquaTatanka: Fano: InfoFreako: Hey call me crazy, but i think if you are communicating with a guy that is working on your house you should speak the language he best understands.

"Hey, what are we supposed to do up here?"
"I don't know man, he spoke English."
"Did you tell him you don't speak English?"
"I told him, but then he just started speaking louder, slower English."
"Ok. Well let's just build a cupola, I guess."

I just WISH Spanish speakers would speak louder and slower as opposed to Puerto Ricans who mutter at rapid fire speed.

til : Puerto Ricans dont speak Spanish

My daughter-in-law is Puerto Rican. What are you talking about that they don't speak Spanish?

the logical derivative of the phrase "I just WISH Spanish speakers would speak louder and slower as opposed to Puerto Ricans who mutter at rapid fire speed" is that Puerto Ricans are not included in the group "Spanish speakers".

I was making a joke.  must've been a great joke now that there is an explanation to go with it.


Okay. She doesn't speak rapid-fire Spanish. I used to have a job where I picked up people who were injured on the job to the doctor and hospital visits. I had a Cuban woman who spoke so fast in Spanish I found it enthralling to listen to her talking on the cell phone.
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kyle Butler: For those who say that there is no more racism in the US there is also this comments thread on the FOX
News website that was on a news article about a fight at a hockey game. The conversation quickly devolved into a discussion about too many blacks in TV commercials.


______________________________________​______________________________________​_____________
[Fark user image 850x1233]

[Fark user image 780x1115]


[Fark user image 848x217]


What the heck is " the 13 "?
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you are talking to me it has to be in English. If you are talking amongst yourselves I don't give a crap.
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WhippingBoi: Fizzy_Pop: So sick of these farks. It looks like it would be so damn tiresome to always hate.

This is the most ironic comment I've ever seen on Fark.


Look up the Paradox of Tolerance.
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dildo tontine: Kyle Butler: For those who say that there is no more racism in the US there is also this comments thread on the FOX
News website that was on a news article about a fight at a hockey game. The conversation quickly devolved into a discussion about too many blacks in TV commercials.


______________________________________​______________________________________​_____________
[Fark user image 850x1233]

[Fark user image 780x1115]


[Fark user image 848x217]

What the heck is " the 13 "?


Gonna take a wild guess that it refers to the 13 Amendment.  Some of my fellow white folk really do suck.
 
gamergirl23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 The one nice thing about all these morons is the second you start speaking to someone in Spanish you can see them relax a little.

I was on a street corner directing people yesterday, so I saw it a lot.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I said it in German, I said it in Dutch
I said it in Latin and Greek
But I wholely forgot, and it vexes me much
That it is English (American) that you speak.

I can thing of several unhelpful things to say:

* * Piss orf! This is a private conversation so we will speak whatever language we please or are fortunate to know.

* * It's a free country, MF!

* * Freedom of speech includes freedom to choose which language you speak.

* * I am speaking American, you ignent backwoods prick.
 
