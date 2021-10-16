 Skip to content
 
(CNN)   So much for whistleblower protection   (cnn.com) divider line
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Lawyers must be lined up for this guy.

He'll end up owning the whole town.
 
SergeantObvious
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

As he should.

He'll end up owning the whole town.


As he should.
 
misanthroptimist57
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Cops - America's most successful gangsters.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

He's going to be extremely luck to not be owning 10' of rope.

He'll end up owning the whole town.


He's going to be extremely luck to not be owning 10' of rope.
 
webron
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Hey, he wasn't murdered by his fellow police officers!?!  What do people want?   /s
 
johnny queso
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
this is exactly why ACAB.

those that try not to be are systematically ostracized and/or intentionally burned up in a cabin in big bear.

/carl cavalier is a farking awesome name
//dude, do porn
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Why do people say ACAB? This one is clearly no....and he's fired.
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The only way to be swiftly fired from the police force that we have ever seen.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It's not enough for cops to rot most of the apples in the barrel. They also have to search for and throw out the ripe and healthy apples too.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Well he's black and it's Louisiana. Is this a surprise?
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

How else are you going to make booz in an age of prohibition?


How else are you going to make booz in an age of prohibition?
 
