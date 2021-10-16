 Skip to content
Farktography Theme of Farktography Contest No. 859: "Off the Grid". Details and rules in first post.
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Welcome to Farktography!

This Week's Theme: Off the Grid

Description: Show us pictures of places devoid of the appearance of human habitation, past or present. Roads, trails, power lines, human-built structures and the like need not apply.

We ask that before submitting your photos you read and adhere to the following submission rules, including but not limited to the following:
- Submissions must be photographs; screen captures do not count as photographs.
- You must be the original photographer of your entry. Do not submit anyone else's photography as your own.
- You are only allowed to enter a photograph once. Do not submit the same photo to another contest later.
- You may enter 3 photos in each contest as long as each photo is of a different composition.
- Please post each photo separately so they can be voted for individually.

Please note:
The overarching ideal behind Farktography is that image corrections are acceptable, while adding or removing elements in the image (e.g. removing telephone poles, adding Elvis) is not acceptable. Levels, curves, contrast, saturation, crop, and black-and-white conversion tools may be used judiciously, but not to cartoonish or unrealistic extremes. Avoid applying artistic filters for the purpose of mimicking film, tilt-shift, toy camera, etc type effects. HDR and panorama stitching either in-camera or in post processing are not allowed unless specified for a particular theme (true multiple exposures done in-camera are acceptable, however).See the rules for more information on acceptable modifications, or check in at the Farktography Forums.

Legal: All photographers submitting photos to this contest are the legal copyright holders for the photos submitted and the photos are not to be considered free for any other use without written consent from the submitting photographers.
- Drop by the Farktography Forum on Fark (new window) or or Farktography.com (for chatting, critique, techtalk and so on)
- Check stats or review whether you've used a photo before at Bibliostats .
 
MathProf [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TwoHead [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Morchella [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Waterfall in Panama Taken many years ago when I had to be in the Army and they sent me to Panama
 
Morchella [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Elfin Cloud Forest Also taken in Panama
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



It doesn't get much more off the grid and devoid of the appearance of human habitation, past or present than the Moon. Yes, yes...there are spacecraft there, but can you see them???
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gorrck [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Badlands_IMGP7573

Badlands, SD
 
gorrck [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

GrandCanyonIMGP6993 by [url=https://www.flickr.com/photos/gds​chermer

Grand Canyon
 
gorrck [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Glacier NP - Creekside -IMGP1538

Glacier NP
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Willamette River
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Nobody here but us herons
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Death Valley last March.
 
verchad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  


/sunrise
//Atlantic Beach, NC
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


DSC_0966 by jambayalajo, on Flickr



/Florida Everglades
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


DSC_0691 by jambayalajo, on Flickr



/waterfall in forest
//New Bridge Gorge, WV
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size

Atop Mt. Diablo in Northern California.
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size
 
DorisLessingCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
near Shearwater, BC
 
DorisLessingCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Monument Valley
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Waterfall by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yosemite, 1999. Scan of 35mm film
Fark user imageView Full Size

Wilderness by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
Driver [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Gulls on the beach

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Driver [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Cactus flower and Juniper berries in Arizona

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Driver [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Hosta blooms

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
