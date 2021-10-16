 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AP News)   Quick, someone get Kevin Bacon's agent on the phone: we have the plot for a Footloose sequel falling right into our laps   (apnews.com) divider line
5
    More: Spiffy, Dance, Dance music, History of dance, Dance therapy, Diablada de Oruro dance, dance floor, Dancer Andrea Hinojosa, Failde Orchestra of Matanzas  
•       •       •

629 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Oct 2021 at 10:38 AM (35 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


The Simpsons - Safety Dance
Youtube o6EzXTQC-Tw
 
Drew P Balls
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
John Lithgow was 39 when footloose was released, would Bacon play the reverend, or the reverend's dad?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Molotov cocktail, the local drink

Sounds very 2021.

Don Henley - All She Wants To Do Is Dance
Youtube u5gUjl0wHI8
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Dat bass line. RIP Bernard Edwards
Chic - Everybody Dance
Youtube FOx81aG-EN4
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.