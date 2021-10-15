 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   Rapunzel, Rapunzel, let down your hair, so that I may climb thy golden stair   (nypost.com) divider line
24
    More: Spiffy, Brown hair, long hair, Alla Perkova, husband Eduard Usatiuk, hair model, 38-year-old Ukrainian woman, Hairstyle, hair  
•       •       •

877 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Oct 2021 at 8:45 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Rapunzel, Rapunzel, let down your hair, so that at your face I cannot stare.
 
Miss5280 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Are they celebrating the dog's 13th birthday in that photo??
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
More like Repeatunzel
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
That's a lot of drapes.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Into the Woods - "Agony"
Youtube LFgMowOwek0
 
Bob Down
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Good thing her hair covers her knees. Yeesh.
 
Cosmic Cowboy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Article boobies the lede, and I ain't taking about post order
 
Kaufmania
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Doesn't this woman pop up ever 6 months or so in some other tabloid as if no one has ever heard about her before.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


This looks like the opening shot of every stepmother porn video.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Is this the same one as the other day?

That one had a nude (but covered) pic in it.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Now that I've read the thread, apparently it is the same one as the other day.

Fun.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Repulsel - Cyanide & Happiness Shorts #shorts
Youtube -A91tyg5zb4
 
jim32rr
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: Now that I've read the thread, apparently it is the same one as the other day.

Fun.


Not Fun, NuFark
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"I'm you from 30 years in the future!"
nypost.comView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

jim32rr: Boo_Guy: Now that I've read the thread, apparently it is the same one as the other day.

Fun.

Not Fun, NuFark


F. U. N. dammit!
 
chewd
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
What hair?
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jim32rr
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: "I'm you from 30 years in the future!"
[nypost.com image 601x400]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Miss5280: Are they celebrating the dog's 13th birthday in that photo??


Maybe. The dog looked into it
 
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: Now that I've read the thread, apparently it is the same one as the other day.


Not a repeat. Different woman.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
How come the length of the carpet doesn't match the drapes?  If she was really committed to sparkle motion she'd have braided pit and butt hair too.

/it's like she's got a wookie in a leglock.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Moderator: Boo_Guy: Now that I've read the thread, apparently it is the same one as the other day.

Not a repeat. Different woman.


Thanks, good to know.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Moderator: Boo_Guy: Now that I've read the thread, apparently it is the same one as the other day.

Not a repeat. Different woman.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.