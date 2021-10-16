 Skip to content
 
If you want a Hellcat the Orlando airport is the spot to pick one up
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
1. Inside job.

2. The engines are already mounted on something else and being featured at the local scumbag illegal racing spot.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Hellcat = penis extension.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did they check all gas stations within a 5 mi radius? They would have had to refuel by that point.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A Hellcat in a Jeep Cherokee? That's not what I imagined going into the article. I'm not a car guy but is that common?
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  

holdmybones: A Hellcat in a Jeep Cherokee? That's not what I imagined going into the article. I'm not a car guy but is that common?


It's the track version of the grand cherokee...which to me is disappointing.

I'd rather have it in a 2dr Wrangler with a drive line that can handle the torque with 35" KO2's. Just to see what kind of insanity one could achieve with 700+ hp and 4-low.

/I'd really rather have it in a 4runner, but putting that motor in a Toyota is admittedly blasphemous.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I didn't know there were a lot of Hellcats remaining in Florida.  NAS Pensacola has three at the National Naval Aviation Museum, hopefully those weren't stolen.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 1 hour ago  

holdmybones: A Hellcat in a Jeep Cherokee? That's not what I imagined going into the article. I'm not a car guy but is that common?


It's called a Trackhawk. There is a somewhat limited market for them, but they aren't exactly rare.

Also, if you are leaving a Hellcat in an airport parking lot, you probably shouldn't own one.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tuxq: holdmybones: A Hellcat in a Jeep Cherokee? That's not what I imagined going into the article. I'm not a car guy but is that common?

It's the track version of the grand cherokee...which to me is disappointing.


Are the tracks wide enough for snow?
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bslim: 1. Inside job.

2. The engines are already mounted on something else and being featured at the local scumbag illegal racing spot.


These are no longer in the US.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
tuxq
iron_city_ap

Thanks! Always nice to learn something because I was imagining the commuter Cherokee from the mid 2000s and it seemed like a huge waste.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

tuxq: holdmybones: A Hellcat in a Jeep Cherokee? That's not what I imagined going into the article. I'm not a car guy but is that common?

It's the track version of the grand cherokee...which to me is disappointing.

I'd rather have it in a 2dr Wrangler with a drive line that can handle the torque with 35" KO2's. Just to see what kind of insanity one could achieve with 700+ hp and 4-low.

/I'd really rather have it in a 4runner, but putting that motor in a Toyota is admittedly blasphemous.


The 808 HP Demon 2 Door JL Burnout | Rubitrux
Youtube xZ1ZAj8gqh0
Granted, this is a demon and not a Hellcat.
 
c152atn67
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The crazy thing is they're potentially no cameras in the parking garage at major airport parking lot that sounds like it may be directly adjacent to the terminal.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Probably a security guard or lot attendant involved and will fall apart quickly but the rest will be gone.
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

iron_city_ap: Also, if you are leaving a Hellcat in an airport parking lot, you probably shouldn't own one.


I wouldn't  but people use cars to get around  and a $60 or 70K car isn't exactly a rolls.
 
will.i.ain't [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Hellcat: The neck tattoo that you can drive.

(not mine, but it's worth repeating)
 
Salmon
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fta: "I recommend watching the news report. If it weren't for the stolen cars, this news report would be pretty wholesome"

Who the fark wrote this, a five year old ESL student?
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
So... compensating

The term compensation refers to a type of defense mechanism in which people overachieve in one area to compensate for failures in another.

Yeah...it's a penis thing
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Usually to pick up airport hellcats you have to go to Berlin
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"Who is going to walk into a parking lot at the airport and steal cars?"

Actually, it seems like a really good place to steal cars.
 
IDefineWhatIsPC
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Was hoping to pick up Grumman Hellcat, not some Chrysler with half the horsepower.
 
tfresh [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Whew. I thought it meant

Fark user imageView Full Size


But then I saw it was the shiatey car that unfortunately shared the same name.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I call bullshiat.  No cameras in an airport adjacent parking garage post 9/11?
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

TwowheelinTim: Hellcat = penis extension.


Bicycle = no penis
 
chewd
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Halfabee64: I call bullshiat.  No cameras in an airport adjacent parking garage post 9/11?



Its simple.. you just have to wait 30 days for the footage retention period to be over before you file a police report on all those cars you and your friends stole.
 
I'm an excellent driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I really miss owning a Dodge/Jeep product - the camaraderie of the repair shop guys, being invited to the staff parties, the variety of loaner vehicles while mine was (not) being fixed, the unending surprises of the real warranty coverage and finally, the joy of discovering how lemon laws work.

Good times.
 
farkinlovit
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Definitely an inside job with someone tipping off when the hellcats arrive.  Fun fact.  When they're new they arrive in "delivery" mode and is disabled by pushing a certain bunch of buttons so that chuckleheads taking them on test drives don't hit the fun pedal and crash them
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

tfresh: Whew. I thought it meant

[Fark user image image 425x247]

But then I saw it was the shiatey car that unfortunately shared the same name.


I'll take the Grumman any day.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: TwowheelinTim: Hellcat = penis extension.

Bicycle = no penis


GoPro: Foggy Forest MTB
 
