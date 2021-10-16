 Skip to content
 
(AsiaOne)   Woman couldn't believe $300 bid for $350 figurine was rejected. Four months later, she's still taunting the seller   (asiaone.com) divider line
    More: Asinine, Sales, Stomp contributor Doris, Carousell user, Selling, listed price, Marketing, Love, Metaphysics  
NotCodger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Can twice in four months really be considered taunting? Based on the headline, I assumed she was sending multiple messages each week.
 
djloid2010
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
How the fark is this news of any kind? Are we so starved for information that this is what passes as any kind of journalism?
 
talkertopc
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

NotCodger: Can twice in four months really be considered taunting? Based on the headline, I assumed she was sending multiple messages each week.


You're right that it's not taunting but I think that person still bear watching if they're still upset with the seller even after find better deals 4 months later.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

djloid2010: How the fark is this news of any kind? Are we so starved for information that this is what passes as any kind of journalism?


This isn't news.
This.
Is.
FAAAARK!
 
acouvis
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
To each their own I guess...

Not seeing what makes these things popular...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

djloid2010: How the fark is this news of any kind?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GranoblasticMan
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Four months at the nominal (if not actual) 2% inflation... I don't think she gets to mock the seller until about 7 years.
 
Danack
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
> How the fark is this news of any kind?

"Browsing Twitter the other day, I once again found myself sucked into a far-off event that truly does not matter, and it occurred to me that social media is an orthographic camera.

Before electronic media, news was attenuated by the friction and delay of transmission and reproduction. When it arrived on your doorstep, a report of a far-off event had an "amplitude" that helped you judge whether or not it mattered to you and/or the world.

That's not the case with social media, where even tiny, distant events are reproduced "at full size" on your screen."  - https://www.robinsloan.com/notes/or​tho​graphic/

So long as you're close enough, anything can be news. And the internet makes everything infinitely close.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Sounds more like this belongs in r/Choosingbeggars, not as a news item.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I put up a high-end $300 bike saddle for sale online and had some weirdo messaging me repeatedly for a couple months insisting I needed to take his lowball offer. It was pretty bizarre.
 
Groupon boob job
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"Let's see what's on the submission queue this morning...  wow! Figurine deal gone bad! What a scoop! Run with this on Main!"
 
GreenSun
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
If you sell enough items on ebay or any other online selling site, you're bound to get customers like that. I've had a few of that as a seller. A few years ago I was selling an extremely rare SDCC exclusive toy and someone tried to low ball me. He kept insisting on getting a $200 discount on a $600 item while being rude (go ahead and research SDCC 2011 Figuarts Super Saiyan Son Goku, the price has gone up even more now around $1.2K). One day I finally managed to sell it for my asking price. The buyer contacted me again and was asking if I still had it. I told him that I gave it away for FREE to a friend who also collected toys instead of selling it. He replied all angry and started insulting me in all sorts of ways. I guess he really wanted it that badly so I just ignored him. Thankfully that's the last time I heard from him.
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

acouvis: To each their own I guess...

Not seeing what makes these things popular...

[Fark user image 850x478]


Is that what this kerfuffle is all about?  In a few years, when the heirs are emptying out the home, all those things are going to wind up in the Goodwill bin.  Like my friend did, with the gazillion owl trinkets, cups, figurines, towels, spoons, etc., her mom had collected over the years.

Not like my black velvet Elvis collection.  That's my retirement.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'll take "'Stupid shiat no one cares about', for $350, uh, I mean $300, Alex,"
 
kokomo61
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: I put up a high-end $300 bike saddle for sale online and had some weirdo messaging me repeatedly for a couple months insisting I needed to take his lowball offer. It was pretty bizarre.


Whenever I put something up for sale, I check to see what the going rate is, and price accordingly - and if it doesn't sell in reasonable time, I'll lower the price.... But the price is the price.

When I get the annoying low-baller who keeps pestering, my response is the same...

'I'm donating it just so you can't have it.'
 
