(Yahoo)   You know how when a person of color goes missing the police don't seem to give the case the attention it deserves?   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
23
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
This story has police coverup and lawsuits galore incoming written all over it.
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

ClavellBCMI: This story has police coverup and lawsuits galore incoming written all over it.


In Mo Brooks' district, no less. You wouldn't think people that would vote for a fine upstanding man like Mo Brooks would be into this sort of thing....
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The police investigated the missing POC by shooting them?

/Did not RTFA.
 
phenn
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

ClavellBCMI: This story has police coverup


My first thought as well, though I'll admit to being something of a cynic.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
There's sloppy, and then there's Don't Give A Fark if people find out what you did.  This sounds like the latter.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
When did 29 become young?
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

FriarReb98: ClavellBCMI: This story has police coverup and lawsuits galore incoming written all over it.

In Mo Brooks' district, no less. You wouldn't think people that would vote for a fine upstanding man like Mo Brooks would be into this sort of thing....


I am just surprised they didn't make sure to dump the body in a "bad" neighborhood, instead of leaving it in a marked van in their own parking lot.
 
NebTheWise
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
There have been updates to this story already... police have shown camera footage to the media (not released to the public just yet) that appears to show her walking in the parking lot alone, and strongly implies she entered the van alone.

Don't get me wrong... I'm not eager to defend the HPD. There was a shooting incident in a Walmart parking lot a few years ago where the department clearly released only a few select frames of surveillance footage so that their officers didn't look guilty. And of course they kept a convicted murderer on the payroll for months this year. Transparency is a HUGE problem with these guys.

Here's a link to a more recent story on this:
https://www.al.com/news/2021/10/video​-​shows-christina-nance-in-huntsville-po​lice-van-12-days-before-her-body-was-f​ound.html
 
Habitual Cynic
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

StoPPeRmobile: When did 29 become young?


You'll understand when you hit 45.
 
Missicat [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Habitual Cynic: StoPPeRmobile: When did 29 become young?

You'll understand when you hit 45.


45 is young.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Missicat: Habitual Cynic: StoPPeRmobile: When did 29 become young?

You'll understand when you hit 45.

45 is young.


You'll understand when you hit 70.
 
Vansthing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

StoPPeRmobile: When did 29 become young?


When I hit 40.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I think it more has to do with the fact she was found in a police van. Pretty sure cops would cover it up for Gabby too.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

ketkarsa: The police investigated the missing POC by shooting them?

/Did not RTFA.


Investigated themselves, found no wrongdoing, etc.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Missicat: Habitual Cynic: StoPPeRmobile: When did 29 become young?

You'll understand when you hit 45.

45 is young.

You'll understand when you hit 70.


When 900 years old you reach, look as good you will not.
 
Snort
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

NebTheWise: There have been updates to this story already... police have shown camera footage to the media (not released to the public just yet) that appears to show her walking in the parking lot alone, and strongly implies she entered the van alone.

Don't get me wrong... I'm not eager to defend the HPD. There was a shooting incident in a Walmart parking lot a few years ago where the department clearly released only a few select frames of surveillance footage so that their officers didn't look guilty. And of course they kept a convicted murderer on the payroll for months this year. Transparency is a HUGE problem with these guys.

Here's a link to a more recent story on this:
https://www.al.com/news/2021/10/video-​shows-christina-nance-in-huntsville-po​lice-van-12-days-before-her-body-was-f​ound.html


Don't be harshing the ACAB threads!
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: DarkSoulNoHope: Missicat: Habitual Cynic: StoPPeRmobile: When did 29 become young?

You'll understand when you hit 45.

45 is young.

You'll understand when you hit 70.

When 900 years old you reach, look as good you will not.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

StoPPeRmobile: When did 29 become young?


When you're 45 like me.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Adolf Oliver Nipples: StoPPeRmobile: When did 29 become young?

When you're 45 like me.


65.
29 is infantile
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
If we were to reallocate a fraction of the police budget in every jurisdiction in this country to funding social services, we would rarely see stories like this ever again.  Alas, we have no way to change budgets.

I weep for our present and future mentally ill.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
All kinds of scenarios occur to me.  Sex worker (not judging) or police informant.  Cops as clients.  They let her sleep in the back of the van, and their was an accidental door closing, being the kindest interpretation.  She got mouthy, and someone slammed the door on her, and left her to die.  There's some kind of professional relationship gone wrong.  Or at least it should have been a professional relationship.

The tapes need to be public.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"We need some clarity, and Christina cannot speak for herself."

No shiat lol!

That's very strange. Let's say the girl snuck into the van just for fun, so why then was she unable to get out of it? They say it's an abandoned van, so probably one of those decommissioned vans that nobody cleans or pays attention to? Was the reason it's abandoned because it's malfunctioning and in this case, the problem was with the locks? The woman couldn't get out after sneaking in and maybe she died of hunger? Couldn't she have broken the windows?

Even in that situation, I don't think that an abandoned van can trap someone like that. It seems highly unlikely. Maybe the real story is that a bad cop locked her up in there and then forgot that she was even in there, and then nobody checked and she died hungry. This is probably more a case of a REAL bad cop doing his job badly or abusing his power.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

GreenSun: Maybe the real story is that a bad cop locked her up in there and then forgot that she was even in there, and then nobody checked and she died hungry. This is probably more a case of a REAL bad cop doing his job badly or abusing his power.


She'd likely die thirsty before she died hungry, just sayin'

Or maybe it was Excited Delirium, that always seems to kill people when cops are around.

Anyway, in your scenario she was probably resisting arrest, which can be a capital crime so nothing to see here, move along
 
