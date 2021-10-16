 Skip to content
 
(Straits Times)   The use of ivermectin to treat Covid has been endorsed by Truth Warriors, whom you can surely trust to only post the truth because they have the truth warrior mentality   (straitstimes.com) divider line
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So, they got a donation to endorse it then?
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm more used to seeing the use of "Prayer Warriors". As in, Joe Blowski has been anti-vaxx up until two weeks ago when he went to the ICU with COVID, now we need prayer warriors, oops that didn't work he's ded, now we need gofundme to bury him.

Get the vaccination. Morons.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's Singapore
Does this mean the "warriors" get a canning?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Horse paste.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They fight the truth?
 
Zeroth Law
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

baka-san: It's Singapore
Does this mean the "warriors" get a canning?


Oh I hope so. It's sad the derp has made it over there. I still watch the news back home and there is still a large chunk or the population that is vaccine resistant; unvaxxed older folks falling prey to the disease.
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
We need some sort of Ministry of Truth to prevent misinformation.
 
Lytbeir [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
If only someone could get folks to believe that fentanyl can cure it. Anyone know a pastor at a megachurch?
 
SidFishious
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Yeah, well, the Ikari Warriors have Covid needle guns...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trevt
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Well...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cache
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
If you're planning a war on truth, what better name than Truth Warriors?  GOP seen taking notes.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Zizzowop
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Ok, this is the second time I posted this this week

https://www.fda.gov/consumers/consume​r​-updates/why-you-should-not-use-iverme​ctin-treat-or-prevent-covid-19
 
