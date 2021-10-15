 Skip to content
(CBS Baltimore)   Iraq vet falsely claims to be paraplegic, collects over $1 million before VA auditors observed him doing such tasks as loading wheelchair into his new BMW coupe, driving 26 minutes to the gym to lift weights   (baltimore.cbslocal.com) divider line
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
There was a show called The Comic Strip Presents... in an episode called "Dirty Movie" Rik Mayall played a sleazy theater owner who would park in the handicapped spot, get his wheelchair out of his car and then wheel himself around shouting "Ouch! Ouch! I'm CRIPPLED!".
Sunidesus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From the headline I was thinking this might be a case of a person who has enough function to stand up and maybe take a few steps. But would use a wheelchair for anything more than that. (because for some reason a lot of people think that using a wheelchair always means it is used 100% of the time which just isn't true)

However, having read the article it seems the dude was only using the wheelchair for medical related stuff.

So... yeah, throw the book at him. He's just making it harder for people who actually need services.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How do you fit a wheelchair into the back of a BMW 6-series?
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sunidesus: From the headline I was thinking this might be a case of a person who has enough function to stand up and maybe take a few steps. But would use a wheelchair for anything more than that. (because for some reason a lot of people think that using a wheelchair always means it is used 100% of the time which just isn't true)

However, having read the article it seems the dude was only using the wheelchair for medical related stuff.

So... yeah, throw the book at him. He's just making it harder for people who actually need services.


It's people like him that killed Crip Pass privileges at amusement parks.

\BFF is one of those not-100% of the time types so cutting lines with her at Disney & Universal was AWESOME
\\even if they farked up twice and got us on the wrong car at The Mummy ride so she had to walk back to her wheelchair after three rides in a row
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well make him disabled now
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LORD IT'S A MIRACLE I CAN WALK!!!
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

groppet: Well make him disabled now


"If you keep making that ugly limp, it's going to stick."
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would've thought medical approval from the VA would be required before receiving disability benefits.
 
chewd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Betcha hes been fencing prescription painkillers too.
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

chewd: Betcha hes been fencing prescription painkillers too.


Probably even money on that bet, at most.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: LORD IT'S A MIRACLE I CAN WALK!!!


and they say socialized medicine doesn't work!
 
Supadope
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
A million bucks!

That guy is rich!
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
That's just the way she goes.

(***Language***)

That's Just The Way She Goes
Youtube uhsVS8Od1Fw
 
veale728
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: LORD IT'S A MIRACLE I CAN WALK!!!


MEIN FÜHRER! I CAN WALK!
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

veale728: Prank Call of Cthulhu: LORD IT'S A MIRACLE I CAN WALK!!!

MEIN FÜHRER! I CAN WALK!


We can't have a handicap fraud gap!
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Sunidesus: From the headline I was thinking this might be a case of a person who has enough function to stand up and maybe take a few steps. But would use a wheelchair for anything more than that. (because for some reason a lot of people think that using a wheelchair always means it is used 100% of the time which just isn't true)

However, having read the article it seems the dude was only using the wheelchair for medical related stuff.

So... yeah, throw the book at him. He's just making it harder for people who actually need services.


My brother from another mother is one of those.  He was in Iraq, and his ear gear was knocked half off his head by incoming something, and immediately his buddy began returning fire.  He ended up in Germany, and was eventually stateside, and he goes round after round with the VA, trying to get services related to the incident.  He's mostly ok, but the deafness on one side is what really bugs him.  Fortunately, he has insurance elsewhere, for those times the VA is just too cocked up to see him.
 
