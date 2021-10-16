 Skip to content
 
(Fox 13 Tampa Bay)   Waffle House waitress pulls gun on man after he asked for cheese on his eggs. Waffle House: "We have received a customer complaint and have launched an investigation"   (fox13news.com) divider line
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a wussy. If he'd only been armed, this whole contretemps would have ended in a brief standoff and then a friendly exchange of fire, as is only fit and proper. The real trick is to spend your entire life at the range and practising your draw. That cranky waitress wouldn't have lasted a second if she'd tried this with a proper southern gentleman.
/An armed society is a polite society, apparently
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Why was she carrying a gun at work?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: Why was she carrying a gun at work?


Waffle 🧇  House 🏠
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
How polite.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
That's exactly the kind of service I expect at a Waffle House.
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: Why was she carrying a gun at work?


Have you been to a waffle house after the bars close?
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Was it red gun?

El-P - Deep Space 9mm (Official Video + Lyrics)
Youtube 2Zn5o-gxtFA
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Good thing he didn't mention the dirty fork.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"No more Waffle House for me. At all," Franklin said.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

LewDux: Was it red gun?

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/2Zn5o-gx​tFA]


Silver Apples - Water
Youtube Dnmhb71jQt8
 
