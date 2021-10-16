 Skip to content
 
(CBC)   Court of Queen's Bench Justice: "They are on the wrong side of science," "They are also on the wrong side of common sense"   (cbc.ca) divider line
Trik
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Just find a very high cliff and toss them off.
If their religion and faith allows them to fly, levitate, or just land safely, they were right and can continue their anti covid / mask / vaccine preaching
 
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
And reason and logic. Then theres the mask stuff
 
bughunter
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Ha!  They're being maneuvered into claiming that anti-vax advocacy cannot be censored or compelled because it is religious speech...

Fkkg brilliant.

/cackles
 
wademh
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fun fact: not a repeat of https://www.fark.com/comments/1184​2135​/Canadian-judge-has-had-enough-of-anti​-vax-pastor#new
 
T Baggins
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
FTA: If the three men continue to preach to their followers, they must also place the other side of the argument on the record, the judge said. Germain suggested wording like: "I am aware that the views I am expressing to you may not be held by medical experts ... the majority of medical experts favour social distancing ... vaccine programs."

Wouldn't fly in the US, but invoking reasonableness is where the US first amendment and the Canadian first section diverge. "The Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms guarantees the rights and freedoms set out in it subject only to such reasonable limits prescribed by law as can be demonstrably justified in a free and democratic society."
 
