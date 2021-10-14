 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Small city proud to announce that it was ranked the 22nd best place to live in what appears to have been a survey of people who already live there. Woot   (framinghamsource.com) divider line
    More: Spiffy, United States Census Bureau, City, Population, Framingham, Massachusetts, Natick, Massachusetts, Middlesex County, Massachusetts, Xbox Live, Place  
posted to Main » on 16 Oct 2021 at 5:25 AM



chucknasty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
we're number 7!
I am not surprised. between Nike and Intel we have a lovely mixed community.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know how I know this list is bullshiat...?
/I'm currently one of the 291,693.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: You know how I know this list is bullshiat...?
/I'm currently one of the 291,693.


Yeah that's a bizarre list. Half are understandable choices and the other half are crazy.

Also, "if they could work from anywhere" is the equivalent of "assume a spherical cow."
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Monkeyfark Ridiculous: Also, "if they could work from anywhere" is the equivalent of "assume a spherical cow."


Which is what makes this list BS, because I'm sure when Framingham people worked from the office the satisfaction was way the hell down; Route 9 & the Pike are 5mph (if you're lucky) parking lots through that town during rush hour.

\also, had no idea they decided to finally give up the "biggest town in the state" bs to become a city
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Daft Punk - Da Funk (Official Video)
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: You know how I know this list is bullshiat...?
/I'm currently one of the 291,693.


Result of spending too much time on Fark
 
