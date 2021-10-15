 Skip to content
 
(My Northwest)   The percentage of vaccinated state employees in Washington state is over 90% and is about to start climbing rapidly next week   (mynorthwest.com) divider line
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Idaho is coughing antivaxxers
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
2 ways of reporting this article, one to get clicks and one to report news.

Clicks:
"A federal judge has denied a request to halt Washington's vaccine mandate for state workers ahead of an Oct. 18 deadline. The lawsuit was filed on behalf of 105 state and city employees, including workers from the Seattle Fire Department, the Bellingham Fire Department, the Washington State Department of Transportation, the state Department of Corrections, Washington State Patrol, and more."

News:
105 workers in the entire state government is chump change.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

thorpe: 2 ways of reporting this article, one to get clicks and one to report news.

Clicks:
News:
105 workers in the entire state government is chump change.


Yes and I'm sure it would have stopped at only 105 if not shut down.
Surely.
Yes.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: Idaho is coughing antivaxxers


Because my employer may be making it possible to remotely work from other states, i started looking around for someplace with a lower cost of living and reasonable housing costs.  I briefly considered Idaho.  Then I looked at the kind of people who live in Idaho and changed my mind.
 
anuran
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Bad "He-da-ho" Little needs Washington healthy so he can send his diseased plague rats to hospital beds in Spokane and Seattle.
 
GreenSun
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Giggity indeed! Just thinking about all of those vaccinated employees makes make so hard! Git yo vaccinated twerkies and shakies here, yo! Mm mmmm mmmm!!!
 
