 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The US Sun) Weeners You had me at "Penis Ring"   (the-sun.com) divider line
17
    More: Weeners, Erectile dysfunction, erection tracker, Adam Sensor, erectile dysfunction, Director Christos Vasilakos, Penis, Night time erections, mental health problems  
•       •       •

415 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Oct 2021 at 1:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That pic is BANANAS! B-an-an-as! BANANAS!
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Adam Sensor

Too bad the inventor wasn't named Richard.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No! It's for science! I swear!
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, are you guys trying to trick me into a circle jerk again?
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

BlazeTrailer: Wait, are you guys trying to trick me into a circle jerk again?


What? We thought you were into it!
 
MSBFDffpm
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bedonkadonk
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
King Something
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Slightly NSFW language (for a very R-rated definition of "slightly")

I'm gonna melt you down and make a cock ring
Youtube W_0mq5FHxtY
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Ring Ring! Pe-I mean Banana Phone!
 
anuran
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
This is what I use to keep track of mine
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Cock Ring?

You mean like this?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Iczer
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Detects possible causes of ED? How they hell does it know? "Damn, dude... you got a smokin hot babe standing naked in front of you saying she wants you really hammer her, and you're still limp!?"

/it's because she meant it literally isn't it
 
bughunter
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Or maybe this?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Or how 'bout one with a built-in taser?

imgs1cdn.adultempire.comView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
What the hell do you use handlebars on a cock ring for?

allknight.comView Full Size


/afraid to find out
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ less than a minute ago  

anuran: This is what I use to keep track of mine
[upload.wikimedia.org image 510x702]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.