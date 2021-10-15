 Skip to content
(WLWT)
13
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Go thing she did go and get robbed, she's now more than doubled her lost money:
Fark user imageView Full Size


/there's more good people in the world than bad, despite what you see on the news
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sadly, this just means more people will target her.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Such despicable. Wow.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Jesus tuck that website tried to give me cancer.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Seconded
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Bad news sells
 
JTtheCajun [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

What if this was all a meta scam?
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Police released photos from the security footage Friday. The photos show three people wanted in connection to the theft.

We're waiting.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Then I would post the "I'm not even mad" meme.
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Preying on the elderly is terrible. It is the worst kind of bullying.

It's weird how people need to pick on the weaker to feel strong. It should be the other way around. Now, if there was a bully who went around beating up bigger bullies, that would be something.
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Gypsies. They come around a couple times per year. This little story is nice, but they've already moved on.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

I think they just wanted the money. Not the feel strong part.
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Dud I mention that they're assholes?
 
