(CTV News)   Canadian judge has had enough of anti-vax pastor   (atlantic.ctvnews.ca) divider line
Rent Party [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Canada is a cool neighbor.   We are the neighbor with the hooptie on blocks in the front yard.

Sorry North America!
 
FreakyBunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Speaking as a fellow Canadian clergy person, I say "fark this asshole". A week is not enough.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
He's lucky he was in Saint John. Because if he was in Saint Johns, they would have thrown the book at him.
And don't even get me started about the horrors of St. Jon.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
If you're trying to elicit sympathy and not look like a avaricious charlatan, pick up some clothes off the rack rather than wearing a tailored shirt and suit.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
grumpycatgood.jpg
 
MetaDeth
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: If you're trying to elicit sympathy and not look like a avaricious charlatan, pick up some clothes off the rack rather than wearing a tailored shirt and suit.


Found the guy from the textile lobby
 
Mock26
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Part of me hopes that this zealot will realize that in the real world the laws of man trump the laws of mythology. Sadly, though, this will most likely only make him more of a zealot.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
As we face a wave of anti-vaccination, virus-spreading, malicious people in our society, I just want to remind the Crown, Council, Congress, Queen, and Court that culling is a perfectly acceptable way to save a population of animals from infected and willfully destructive members.

Just sayin'.
 
morg
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
So there's been a face-off in Canada? *yawn*
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: As we face a wave of anti-vaccination, virus-spreading, malicious people in our society, I just want to remind the Crown, Council, Congress, Queen, and Court that culling is a perfectly acceptable way to save a population of animals from infected and willfully destructive members.

Just sayin'.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size


One of the advantages of retaining a few vestiges of constitutional monarchy is that Her Majesty can (at least in the technically-legal sense of the word, which is the best kind of legal) bring da ruckus in a pinch.
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
string 'im up
 
ImpendingCynic [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
This is how it should work. Your neighbors have this weird belief that religion means laws don't apply to you.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

ImpendingCynic: This is how it should work. Your neighbors have this weird belief that religion means laws don't apply to you.


And even if that were true, where in the Bible does it say "Thou shall spread disease."?
 
