(KCTV5 Kansas City)   Ceiling cat is watching you neglect your other 20 cats   (kctv5.com) divider line
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Step up, KC, and adopt some cats.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Comes with 20 cats!
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Libra?
 
morg
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
One of my longish-hair cats likes to roll in any sap that I track into house. This results in a constant struggle to shave off these dreads he's trying to cultivate. I have a lingering fear of the SPCA knocking at my door and me becoming the Fark story because my teenage cat decided he's rasta.
 
Sasquach
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Animal hoarding is just a terrible thing. The house must have smelled like Hell too.
 
