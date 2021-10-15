 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   Big Bronze Cock   (bbc.com) divider line
12
    More: Giggity, Slavery, Atlantic slave trade, Omo N'Oba N, History of slavery, Oba of Benin, Royal Majesty, Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Jesus College  
•       •       •

721 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Oct 2021 at 10:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
God damned CRT strikes again.

/Cockerel return theory.
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
patowen
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"prominently displayed in the college dining hall"


Good plan.  Bad dream though
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Big bronze cock?

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Top Gear's James May, "Oh, Cock"compilation
Youtube kEkuWCh8UFw
 
LiberalConservative
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
They want to solve a problem in Nigeria and this is what they choose? Better than nothing, I guess.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Polish Hussar: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/kEkuWCh8​UFw]


James May In Japan Goes to Penis Festival 😂
Youtube NwI7dg7Jo0E
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Ok, now do the other 1,000 in Britain. I find it pretty ironic that the English were still looting art from Africa at the same time they were hunting down art stolen by the Nazis in order to return it.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: Ok, now do the other 1,000 in Britain. I find it pretty ironic that the English were still looting art from Africa at the same time they were hunting down art stolen by the Nazis in order to return it.


images4.fanpop.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
....enough about my dong.
 
MBooda
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The Oba of Benin is head of the historic Eweka dynasty of the Benin Empire, centred on Benin City in modern-day Nigeria.

I've been trying to help him transfer a few million $ out of the country.
 
smokewon
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Where the fark is the giggity,?
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.