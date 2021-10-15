 Skip to content
 
(Fark)   Farker VOCSL5 passed away yesterday. She was the ripe old age of 37. Subby was her boyfriend and is in tears   (fark.com) divider line
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Very sorry for your loss.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
I'm so sorry.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
:(

I remember reading her posts.

We're all left poorer by this.
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
I liked her, this is so sad.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
I'm so sorry, subby.  That's far too young.  My condolences.
 
Wholesaler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
So very sorry.

Was it expected? The unexpected is somehow worse... I've had both happen to me this year (both completely unrelated to the sickness). Not a good year.

It'll take time.. in a few months... each day will get slowly better. Until then.. think of the good times. It helps.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
If I could bring her back for you, I would - we all would - wish someone had that power for you.  Don't know how else to try to ease your pain than to let you know that.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
My heart sincerely hurts for you subby.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Sorry for your loss. :-(
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Only the good die young. Sorry for your loss.
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Terrible news. She was one of the good ones, if not one of the best.

I am so sorry for your loss.
 
merlotguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Very sorry for your loss.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Sorry Subbers - truly.
 
Daniel Boone's Farm [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Sorry for your loss.
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
So sorry subby.  Hang in there, it can't be easy.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Sorry for your loss.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Oh no.

My condolences.
 
monsatano [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Jesus, that is farking terrible. I'm sorry for your loss, subby
 
ltnor [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
My condolences
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
I saw the original post earlier today then it seemed to disappear and I hoped against hope that it meant she was OK.

My condolences.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Condolences.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
My condolences to you and her family.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
I'm going to hug my girlfriend extra hard tonight
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Holy crap, she was one of the few around here I had color coded and favorited. Didn't expect this news at all.
Sorry everyone, I don't have much to add just... utterly deflating to read this.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
I had her favorited too.  Geezus, subby - happy thoughts for you.
 
G-Ride [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Damn that is terrible news. I had her farkied as a favorite as she had been a regular in at least one of the recurring threads I frequent.

Condolences, Subby.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Horrible, horrible news. I'm so sorry.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
So sorry, it is so terrible when it is someone so young. Take your time to grieve.
 
Dallymo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
I'm so very sorry for your loss.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

NateAsbestos: I'm going to hug my girlfriend extra hard tonight


Me too.  Just make sure she doesn't tell my wife, OK?

/too soon.
//1 ticket
///so sorry but couldn't help it.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
I'm so sorry. I didn't want this to be true. She was great.

I'm really sorry for your loss.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
:( that is horrible
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
I just remembered a few years ago I sent her TFSS stuff. I wasn't familiar with the rules or standards and after that experience I never bothered.

I hope she's in peace.
 
capt_sensible [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
I am so very sorry for your loss. I've never found the right words for these things but I will think of you and hope that good things come back to you when you are ready.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Condolences on your loss.
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
:(

My sincere condolences to you, Subby.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
I'm so sorry for your loss. I saw the thread earlier too, wonder why it was pulled and what had happened

I wish I knew her better, but she always seemed a kind and caring person.

Let yourself feel however you need to feel, subby
 
demaL-demaL-yeH [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
I'm so sorry for your loss.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
So sorry subby :(
 
Cultured [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Condolences subby. I enjoyed her posts, she seemed like a really good person.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
So sorry to hear about her passing. I rather enjoyed her posts

*Hugs*
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Oh, no. She was great.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
MN lost some awesome
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
So sorry.
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
So sorry... I hope you quickly reach the point where the happy memories lose the bittersweet edge. My only advice is seek hugs, they help more than you realize.
 
Mojongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
I find solace in times like this in music whatever it takes stay strong.

Emmylou-Harris Wayfaring Stranger ( Stereo )
Youtube KxhYXJOwKjY
 
Sarah Jessica Farker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
So sorry to hear this.

I know I had her farkied, so I went to look up what notes I had made by looking at the tools tab on my profile, favorited users section...

it said:

pointed to profile-tools-favorited users, a "spirit quartz"

I'm not entirely sure what I meant by that last bit, but since it's in quotes, it was probably something she said.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
What?  No...
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Been there and it sucks. All I can say is don't beat yourself up for something you couldn't have helped and fondly treasure the time you did have together.

(late GF passed at 36 from cancer)
 
grumpfuff [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Wholesaler: Was it expected?


No, not at all. She was doing great, no signs.I thought she was maybe not showing me the truth, but when I talked to her mom, she was equally shocked. There were no signs of this.
 
