(Health System Tracker)   "COVID-19 was the number 1 leading cause of death for people ages 35-54 years in September 2021." So if you're still pushing the lie that only old people die from it, cut it out   (healthsystemtracker.org) divider line
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I've noticed that the ones getting the most attention was in this pandemic are in this age group. I don't know if the media chose to focus on that age group or if most seniors are vaccinated.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Picklehead: I've noticed that the ones getting the most attention was in this pandemic are in this age group. I don't know if the media chose to focus on that age group or if most seniors are vaccinated.


We're staying home because we're not stupid enough to go out and try to catch a disease that could be deadly to anyone just because we're bored and restless at home.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Picklehead: I've noticed that the ones getting the most attention was in this pandemic are in this age group. I don't know if the media chose to focus on that age group or if most seniors are vaccinated.


Or I could be that those are the prime working ages, when people have families to support, and don't forget that they are the sandwich generation age, too.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Feature
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh sh*t, thank God I'm turning 55 next month.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm 35. I'm vaccinated. I am at least helping the cause.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mad fat Gen-X slaughter. Yeah... sorry 3rd night on a bender/vaca
 
emonk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm vaccinated but I've felt like crap lately.  I think I'll change beers for awhile, see if that helps.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Petey4335: Mad fat Gen-X slaughter. Yeah... sorry 3rd night on a bender/vaca


Whatever.
 
Smackledorfer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got my booster today. Tried to explain my age doesn't make me invincible to a couple people. It didn't take.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fat people too.
 
LoneVVolf [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Oh sh*t, thank God I'm turning 55 next month.


That's even worse! You're in the "He was only 2 weeks from retirement" zone.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rent Party [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People try to put us down!  Just be cause we spread it around.
The things they do look awful cold.  I hope I die before I get old.

My generation!
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: Picklehead: I've noticed that the ones getting the most attention was in this pandemic are in this age group. I don't know if the media chose to focus on that age group or if most seniors are vaccinated.

Or I could be that those are the prime working ages, when people have families to support, and don't forget that they are the sandwich generation age, too.


https://www.statista.com/statistics/21​7899/us-employment-rate-by-age/

You hit the nail on the head. Turns out people with jobs have to interact with people. Who knew? Besides the Fark I.T. brigade, who haven't left their house in 18 months. Naw, it must be all that partying.

/it probably is some of that partying
//can't have a party without a bar being open, which is a job, thus compounding the issue
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Picklehead: I've noticed that the ones getting the most attention was in this pandemic are in this age group. I don't know if the media chose to focus on that age group or if most seniors are vaccinated.


People older than 55 are more vulnerable but vaccinated.

People younger than 35 are stupider but less vulnerable.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How many of them were vaccinated?

Yeah, that's what I thought.

Stop trying to get me to shed a tear over idiots. The fewer idiots in this world, the better.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Picklehead: I've noticed that the ones getting the most attention was in this pandemic are in this age group. I don't know if the media chose to focus on that age group or if most seniors are vaccinated.


Both.
 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
48, vaccinated, and the primary source of income for my family of 5. I'm debating on getting a booster because I work in close proximity to international travelers. I know that I'll die someday, but I'm not ready to call it quits yet. Got too many things I still want to do or accomplish. I'm not even trying to tango with this virus. I've seen too many die already.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SomeAmerican: People older than 55 are more vulnerable but vaccinated.

People younger than 35 are stupider but less vulnerable.


That was true before vaccinations but it's changed now and is not true any more. People over 55 have taken vastly more precautions to avoid their risk that those under 55. Risk level is now lower in over-55 people.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: Picklehead: I've noticed that the ones getting the most attention was in this pandemic are in this age group. I don't know if the media chose to focus on that age group or if most seniors are vaccinated.

Or I could be that those are the prime working ages, when people have families to support, and don't forget that they are the sandwich generation age, too.


Wait, millienials and Gen X have been fighting over us people born in 81 for over a decade.

I can just declare myself generation sandwich?  Cause that sounds better.
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Brosephus: 48, vaccinated, and the primary source of income for my family of 5. I'm debating on getting a booster because I work in close proximity to international travelers. I know that I'll die someday, but I'm not ready to call it quits yet. Got too many things I still want to do or accomplish. I'm not even trying to tango with this virus. I've seen too many die already.


Don't debate, get it.
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: Picklehead: I've noticed that the ones getting the most attention was in this pandemic are in this age group. I don't know if the media chose to focus on that age group or if most seniors are vaccinated.

We're staying home because we're not stupid enough to go out and try to catch a disease that could be deadly to anyone just because we're bored and restless at home.


Ok boomer.


/I kid.
 
Krazikarl [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, the percentage of COVID deaths that are people under 35 is still extremely small.  The percent of all US COVID deaths from people 30-39 is right around 1.5%.  People 18-29 make up about 0.5% of the total deaths.

The reason that those deaths might make up a fairly large percentage of deaths in 35-54 is:

1) That's still a bit young to be dying from the usual non-COVID stuff (heart disease, cancer, Alzheimer's, strokes).

2) The upper end of the 35-54 age bracket is getting old enough that COVID hit'em pretty hard, but its still a bit young for most of the other stuff

Obviously a lot of younger people should be a lot more careful about masking and vaccines.  But the statistics here don't really change any of the age based thinking going on here.  The main reason to worry about younger people and COVID is still that they are spreading it to others, not that they're dying en masse like older people did.
 
JZDave
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rent Party: People try to put us down!  Just be cause we spread it around.
The things they do look awful cold.  I hope I die before I get old.

My generation!


Roger and Pete didn't get their wish.
 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Medic Zero: Brosephus: 48, vaccinated, and the primary source of income for my family of 5. I'm debating on getting a booster because I work in close proximity to international travelers. I know that I'll die someday, but I'm not ready to call it quits yet. Got too many things I still want to do or accomplish. I'm not even trying to tango with this virus. I've seen too many die already.

Don't debate, get it.


The debate is about when and where. My agency had things set up for our original shots where I didn't have to wait in line. Trying to see if they have the same set up for the boosters or whether I have to go to CVS or something. Once I get the logistics, then I'll get it.
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: How many of them were vaccinated?

Yeah, that's what I thought.

Stop trying to get me to shed a tear over idiots. The fewer idiots in this world, the better.

[Fark user image image 367x205]


Gotta love fark. Wishing death on people and reveling in it when it happens.
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Petey4335: Mad fat Gen-X slaughter.



Slaughter - Fly To The Angels (Official Video)
Youtube ukmobha2krY


/ it's always 1990 somewhere
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: 137 Is An Excellent Time: How many of them were vaccinated?

Yeah, that's what I thought.

Stop trying to get me to shed a tear over idiots. The fewer idiots in this world, the better.

[Fark user image image 367x205]

Gotta love fark. Wishing death on people stupid antisocial filth-spreading murderdirtbags and reveling in it when it happens.


Yep. I feel fine with it.
 
Smackledorfer
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Brosephus: Medic Zero: Brosephus: 48, vaccinated, and the primary source of income for my family of 5. I'm debating on getting a booster because I work in close proximity to international travelers. I know that I'll die someday, but I'm not ready to call it quits yet. Got too many things I still want to do or accomplish. I'm not even trying to tango with this virus. I've seen too many die already.

Don't debate, get it.

The debate is about when and where. My agency had things set up for our original shots where I didn't have to wait in line. Trying to see if they have the same set up for the boosters or whether I have to go to CVS or something. Once I get the logistics, then I'll get it.


I went cvs. Takes minutes to set up the appointment on their website.

According to the government vaccine site cvs takes walk-ins, but they don't accept phone calls to confirm so I just went ahead and made appointment. Snagged it and influenza together.
 
scalpod
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: 137 Is An Excellent Time: How many of them were vaccinated?

Yeah, that's what I thought.

Stop trying to get me to shed a tear over idiots. The fewer idiots in this world, the better.

[Fark user image image 367x205]

Gotta love fark. Wishing death on people and reveling in it when it happens.


And then chastising others for it while burnishing their own totally imaginary credentials.
 
Dinodork
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
So it's Chudageddon now.

Good. Don't have to put up with them for another 30 years
 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Smackledorfer: Brosephus: Medic Zero: Brosephus: 48, vaccinated, and the primary source of income for my family of 5. I'm debating on getting a booster because I work in close proximity to international travelers. I know that I'll die someday, but I'm not ready to call it quits yet. Got too many things I still want to do or accomplish. I'm not even trying to tango with this virus. I've seen too many die already.

Don't debate, get it.

The debate is about when and where. My agency had things set up for our original shots where I didn't have to wait in line. Trying to see if they have the same set up for the boosters or whether I have to go to CVS or something. Once I get the logistics, then I'll get it.

I went cvs. Takes minutes to set up the appointment on their website.

According to the government vaccine site cvs takes walk-ins, but they don't accept phone calls to confirm so I just went ahead and made appointment. Snagged it and influenza together.


Appreciate the info. Did my daughter's through CVS, but my wife set up the appointment.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
and it might be the number one cause of people over 110, but not too many people die at that age...

/math,, not even once....
//is once a number ?
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: 137 Is An Excellent Time: How many of them were vaccinated?

Yeah, that's what I thought.

Stop trying to get me to shed a tear over idiots. The fewer idiots in this world, the better.

[Fark user image image 367x205]

Gotta love fark. Wishing death on people and reveling in it when it happens.


Yes, Darwin Awards were invented for exactly this purpose.

The vaccine has been available now for over 10 months. If you're not vaccinated, you may not deserve to die, but you don't deserve to live.
 
DiggFerkel
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Out of 329,000,000 people living in the US 1,899 died from Covid -19. That's only 0.00058% of the population who died.

So the f*ck what? Stop being such frightened pussies and start worrying about the real problems in the world today. Let's start with drug addiction and it's +93,000 deaths this year. That's preventable.
 
Smackledorfer
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Also fwiw, not that I really support lying, but I didn't even get to the "I am allowed to get it cause I'm so special" part.

They are giving it for anyone who ever smoked, and a variety of other things. So anyone else thinking maybe they ought to but you might not meet criteria, it could be worth flipping through.

https://www.cvs.com/immunizations/get​-​vaccinated?cid=ps_imm&gclsrc=aw.ds&gcl​id=CjwKCAjwzaSLBhBJEiwAJSRokna_-lwO-6X​PKU7PoxnMMkZWCKjiIeyKRGlTJjBjxRlVOsRES​GSChBoClWMQAvD_BwE
 
tbhouston
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
White males over 30 are just losing their minds right now over the vaccine.
 
Meatsim1
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Picklehead: I've noticed that the ones getting the most attention was in this pandemic are in this age group. I don't know if the media chose to focus on that age group or if most seniors are vaccinated.


Old people dying in a hospital don't drive as many clicks as "30 year old with 3 children dies in hospital"
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
It's not me, subby. I'm just spreading the lie that the vaccine has made my penis much, much larger. And now, with the booster, well...
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Picklehead: I've noticed that the ones getting the most attention was in this pandemic are in this age group. I don't know if the media chose to focus on that age group or if most seniors are vaccinated.


I think over 65s have a very high rate of vaccination at this point.
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: Picklehead: I've noticed that the ones getting the most attention was in this pandemic are in this age group. I don't know if the media chose to focus on that age group or if most seniors are vaccinated.

We're staying home because we're not stupid enough to go out and try to catch a disease that could be deadly to anyone just because we're bored and restless at home.


As someone in (33, but close enough) the article's age bracket, the secret is misanthropy.

"We need you to stay home and avoid interacting with other people during the pandemic."
"There's a pandemic?"
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

DiggFerkel: Out of 329,000,000 people living in the US 1,899 died from Covid -19. That's only 0.00058% of the population who died.

So the f*ck what? Stop being such frightened pussies and start worrying about the real problems in the world today. Let's start with drug addiction and it's +93,000 deaths this year. That's preventable.


This reminds me of my dad, who got upset over Black Lives Matter for not getting upset about black children getting shot in drive bys or some shiat. Fox Brain and the equivalent is a hell of a thing. Never about solving actual problems. "Why do we help immigrants when we don't help the homeless here?" "Do you want to help the homeless?" "No."
 
DO NOT WANT Poster Girl
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Brosephus: 48, vaccinated, and the primary source of income for my family of 5. I'm debating on getting a booster because I work in close proximity to international travelers. I know that I'll die someday, but I'm not ready to call it quits yet. Got too many things I still want to do or accomplish. I'm not even trying to tango with this virus. I've seen too many die already.


get the booster. There's no debate needed.
 
Mr.Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

DiggFerkel: Out of 329,000,000 people living in the US 1,899 died from Covid -19. That's only 0.00058% of the population who died.

So the f*ck what? Stop being such frightened pussies and start worrying about the real problems in the world today. Let's start with drug addiction and it's +93,000 deaths this year. That's preventable.


are you serious?
 
daffy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
To me this is good news. It shows that the vaccine is working. Is it perfect, no, but it is getting better and they are working to make it better.
 
DO NOT WANT Poster Girl
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Smackledorfer: Also fwiw, not that I really support lying, but I didn't even get to the "I am allowed to get it cause I'm so special" part.

They are giving it for anyone who ever smoked, and a variety of other things. So anyone else thinking maybe they ought to but you might not meet criteria, it could be worth flipping through.

https://www.cvs.com/immunizations/get-​vaccinated?cid=ps_imm&gclsrc=aw.ds&gcl​id=CjwKCAjwzaSLBhBJEiwAJSRokna_-lwO-6X​PKU7PoxnMMkZWCKjiIeyKRGlTJjBjxRlVOsRES​GSChBoClWMQAvD_BwE


They (CVS etc) can't prove that you do not have an underlying medical condition if you say you have one. You don't have to go into detail in most places. Being overweight is a major risk factor for instance. Just get the booster, at this point there's plenty of vaccine.
 
DO NOT WANT Poster Girl
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

DiggFerkel: Out of 329,000,000 people living in the US 1,899 died from Covid -19. That's only 0.00058% of the population who died.

So the f*ck what? Stop being such frightened pussies and start worrying about the real problems in the world today. Let's start with drug addiction and it's +93,000 deaths this year. That's preventable.


That's stale bait dude.
 
radbaron [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Krazikarl: I mean, the percentage of COVID deaths that are people under 35 is still extremely small.  The percent of all US COVID deaths from people 30-39 is right around 1.5%.  People 18-29 make up about 0.5% of the total deaths.

The reason that those deaths might make up a fairly large percentage of deaths in 35-54 is:

1) That's still a bit young to be dying from the usual non-COVID stuff (heart disease, cancer, Alzheimer's, strokes).

2) The upper end of the 35-54 age bracket is getting old enough that COVID hit'em pretty hard, but its still a bit young for most of the other stuff

Obviously a lot of younger people should be a lot more careful about masking and vaccines.  But the statistics here don't really change any of the age based thinking going on here.  The main reason to worry about younger people and COVID is still that they are spreading it to others, not that they're dying en masse like older people did.


100% of covid deaths happened in people 0 to 130....
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It's a per capita deal.   Old people still die from it, but many more old people are vaccinated and there are fewer of us, what with the dying and all.   Gen Xers are lagging behind in getting vaccinated and are trying to become extinct before the Boomers.   That's probably the right move too.
 
