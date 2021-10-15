 Skip to content
The listing claims it's not haunted, but it does have great bones
41
1046 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Oct 2021 at 5:05 PM



41 Comments
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

The front somewhat resembles the Myers' house from the original "Halloween" (1978)
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, Michigan

*shutter*
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
next to a church.

No.
Pay ME
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Google street view shows there is a free tv by the sidewalk!
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is probably the most amusing realty listing I've ever seen.
 
neongoats
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uh.. gross. When the covering of the "Good bones" is that farking rotted out, I'm not sure the "Good bones" are "Good bones" anymore. I can smell that house just looking at it. It smells like black mold, must, and ammonia from the last meth-cook that happened in the wet ass basement.
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I wonder why nobody wants to visit...
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So I guess after giving up on defeating He-Man, Skeletor went into real estate.
 
Pextor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$5k price increase? I'm out.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sarah Levy on the case.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The trimwork in that house is rather nice, and hard to find these days.

That's about where the PRO list ends.
 
Smackledorfer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
5 bedrooms and only 1800 sq ft is the scary part. Can you even fit beds in them?
 
logieal [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
SOON
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's not a haunted house. That's a human trafficker's house. It's the kitchen that makes it a sex trafficker's home, though.
 
ANDizzleWI [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We bought a house like this years ago.

Once we opened up the walls and saw the extent of the rehab (NOT remodel) it needed we were praying for the sweet release of death.

We made a profit in the end but I live with my mom never EVER again.

/Could have burned it down and rebuilt for cheaper/less hassle
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Google street view shows it was occupied 2 years ago. Yikes.
 
ANDizzleWI [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fark filters "zero out of ten" to "I live with my mom?"

That's a new one.
 
farker99
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And the local schools rate a 3/10, so not great schools.
Just another classic Fark/Zillow listing. Showing the best America has to offer.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

No way!

*click*

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The free candy vans circling the neighborhood would be a tip-off

/ Have friends in Muskegon
// But in the chic part of Muskegon
 
Spego
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I love this so much.
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
A car you can buy for $75,000 new
automanager.blob.core.windows.netView Full Size


A house you can buy for $75,000

photos.zillowstatic.comView Full Size

And it's in Michigan.

/I'd rather live in a new Tesla, I guess, is what I'm saying.
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Not weird at all
Fark user imageView Full Size


/daily bad drawing
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Yeah, I owned an old house years ago. Since that's in Michigan and it gets damp/cold you can't even assume the bones are any good. You pull that lath/plaster off the wall and half of the wood is probably rotted.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The listing states that there is "stunning woodwork" but the pictures don't really deliver on that promise.  Maybe the realtor is more easily stunned than I am.

...or maybe some woodwork fell on his/her head during a showing.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Michigan bootleg Skeletor is watching you masturbate
 
Subtonic
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
75k? Tempted.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
LOL, "great bones" is code for "requires significant structural and electrical/plumbing work."

Plus, it's in Muskegon.

I already live in Oklahoma. Michigan isn't a step up. Pretty sure it's not even a lateral move.
 
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It'll get torched on Devil's Night.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
As per Google Street View:

Fark user imageView Full Size


The flat screen precariously balanced on the railing adds a classy touch.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: next to a church.

No.
Pay ME


It's not haunted: the after-hours horrific moaning is just from the priests giving rites to the alter boys.
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

They look like a happy family.

I think that proves it's not a crack house.

It's a crack home.
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
There is a weird sadness to drawing an entertainment center on your wall.
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Is there a single word to describe "weird sadness"? Maybe "melancholy"?

/just making conversation
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

RAMONES - We're A Happy Family
Youtube ZQlM59sDJVo
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
My place is kind of dilapidated spooky year round. I and the spiders have reached a mutual peace accord
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Mods, please delete, video has no audio. I should have checked before I posted.
 
